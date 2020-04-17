 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Kenya governor puts Hennessy bottles in coronavirus care packages. "It's a throat sanitizer"   (cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: Strange, Alcoholic beverage, Githinji Gitahi, governor of the Kenyan capital city, Kenya, CEO of Amref Health Africa, local media, media briefing, Kefir  
•       •       •

398 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 10:11 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the downside?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a kind gentleman.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't agree, but I won't turn down free booze.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it's worth a try.
Who am I to question the gift of alcohol?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't Trump be at least like this, gezzzzzzz
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool! I don't see a down side to this.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they use bottles. When I was there, most of the hooch people drank was in clear plastic pouches.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAR HERO TAG?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O_O  That's a pretty good mid shelf liquor.  I'm sure my governor would tell us we had to make our own.  Either that or gut rot Everclear.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a second there, I read that as "Kansas governor", and thought, "damn, when's Missouri gonna match this?"
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Why can't Trump be at least like this, gezzzzzzz


This is why you don't elect teetotalers as president.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: Cool! I don't see a down side to this.


God I hope my sarcasm meter needs recalibrating otherwise you're saying you don't see a problem with providing people with a 40% ABV product and telling them it is a sanitizer when the current standard is 70% ABV as a minimum?

Replace that shiat with Everclear and get back to me...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: This is why you don't elect teetotalers as president.


I'll be dead when they finally elect a president that has a bong on the desk in the oval office.

Dead, I tell ya. I'll be dead.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

steklo: FLMountainMan: This is why you don't elect teetotalers as president.

I'll be dead when they finally elect a president that has a bong on the desk in the oval office.

Dead, I tell ya. I'll be dead.


Right, man?
Man, Dave should be here, man.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let me introduce myself
 
advex101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: browneye: Cool! I don't see a down side to this.

God I hope my sarcasm meter needs recalibrating otherwise you're saying you don't see a problem with providing people with a 40% ABV product and telling them it is a sanitizer when the current standard is 70% ABV as a minimum?

Replace that shiat with Everclear and get back to me...


He said it was throat sanitizer.  Instruction should read:  In case of viral outbreak, toss back 1 oz.  Repeat as needed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: browneye: Cool! I don't see a down side to this.

God I hope my sarcasm meter needs recalibrating otherwise you're saying you don't see a problem with providing people with a 40% ABV product and telling them it is a sanitizer when the current standard is 70% ABV as a minimum?

Replace that shiat with Everclear and get back to me...


There is no 'sanitizing' your throat from this virus.

At least it's a fairly decent brand of cognac.
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This guy gets it.  You must heal the spirit as well as the body.

It's like the little bottles of Tabasco or skittles in an MRE, a little bright spot to look forward to each day.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Yoda's Pen Is: browneye: Cool! I don't see a down side to this.

God I hope my sarcasm meter needs recalibrating otherwise you're saying you don't see a problem with providing people with a 40% ABV product and telling them it is a sanitizer when the current standard is 70% ABV as a minimum?

Replace that shiat with Everclear and get back to me...

There is no 'sanitizing' your throat from this virus.

At least it's a fairly decent brand of cognac.


EXACTLY - but he is clearly presenting it as one. It spreads misinformation to a populace that may not be getting reliable guidance from a medical community. Why on earth would he phrase it that way instead of just saying "your probably going to die from this shiat so we are waiving our position on alcohol prohibition - ENJOY!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Yoda's Pen Is: browneye: Cool! I don't see a down side to this.

God I hope my sarcasm meter needs recalibrating otherwise you're saying you don't see a problem with providing people with a 40% ABV product and telling them it is a sanitizer when the current standard is 70% ABV as a minimum?

Replace that shiat with Everclear and get back to me...

There is no 'sanitizing' your throat from this virus.

At least it's a fairly decent brand of cognac.

EXACTLY - but he is clearly presenting it as one. It spreads misinformation to a populace that may not be getting reliable guidance from a medical community. Why on earth would he phrase it that way instead of just saying "your probably going to die from this shiat so we are waiving our position on alcohol prohibition - ENJOY!"


For the same reason every one is pretending that stay home isn't really please die at home
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I drink up all the Hennessy you got on your shelf please let me introduce myself.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: I drink up all the Hennessy you got on your shelf please let me introduce myself.


Me, me too, me....dear sir.
In a tiny Tim voice
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's still smarter and better informed than Trump.


Mind you, beverage quality alcohol is not high enough proof to sanitize anything. If it were, it would be dangerous to life. Also, studies and experience show that alchohol consumption does not help people with the virus or at risk of the virus (let alone people who are driving). Europe is suppressing alchohol sales for this reason. I am surpised they haven't moved to ban tobacco, vaping, and non-edible marijuana smoking products even faster.

It's a nice thought and may give people some comfort for their mind, but is unlikely to aid their survival or health at all.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have had a couple of drinks during the pandemic, but mainly to empty bottles with a small amount left in them. I have not taken more than a tiny Sherry glass of anything except for that strawberrry rum drink I made with frozen strawberries.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: I drink up all the Hennessy you got on your shelf please let me introduce myself.


Consider thee bumped.
 
vinniethepoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Now that's my kind of governor!
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.