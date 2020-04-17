 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(404)   F-150 on I-95 to I-16 at 130 = 11-83 x 2   (wgxa.tv) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Ford F-150, Ford F-Series, Police, Ford Motor Company, Macon, Georgia, serious accidents  
•       •       •

1099 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 8:55 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is kind of a blind ramp.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: That is kind of a blind ramp.


A honks as good as a blinker to a blind ramp.  Say no more, Squire.  Say no more.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I found the truck. It's right next to the Welcome sign.

you can mail me my reward.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I was told there would be no math.


I could probably get some meth.
 
KeithLM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I found the truck. It's right next to the Welcome sign.

you can mail me my reward.


What were they thinking when they included that picture in this article?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 425x568]


Holy crap.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KeithLM: NewportBarGuy: I found the truck. It's right next to the Welcome sign.

you can mail me my reward.

What were they thinking when they included that picture in this article?


"Get me a picture, ANY picture - STAT"
 
oldweasel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

oldweasel: KeithLM: NewportBarGuy: I found the truck. It's right next to the Welcome sign.

you can mail me my reward.

What were they thinking when they included that picture in this article?

"Get me a picture, ANY picture - STAT"


... and get me a picture while I'm waiting!!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby, you're terrible at math.  You didn't include solving for "f" or "I".  So what is f - 150 =or I- 95 (+, -, x, ÷ ??? ) I-16 = ????


There are too many variables here.
 
AstroGryph
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 425x568]


How in the hell was that even possible.
 
AstroGryph
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AstroGryph: Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 425x568]

How in the hell was that even possible.


I forgot to add the blasted question mark. *Sigh*
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They're looking for a Ford F150 that's silver. It'll be easy to pick out as 90% of them are white.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AstroGryph: Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 425x568]

How in the hell was that even possible.


I'm pretty sure it's from Man of Steel where some a-hole truck driver is harassing a waitress who is friends with Clark Kent.
 
UralMD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KeithLM: NewportBarGuy: I found the truck. It's right next to the Welcome sign.

you can mail me my reward.

What were they thinking when they included that picture in this article?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RanHakubi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
F minus 150 plus I minus 95 plus I minus 16....FARK IT I'M JUST GOING TO BECOME A WHORE!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've only managed to get my Silverado up to 118, so I guess Furd whins duh pickemup truhks
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Actually, he was probably slowing down, Pooler, GA is a known speed trap!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.