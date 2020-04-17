 Skip to content
(Somber Guy)   Parents leave their soldier son's bedroom set-up as a memorial after he was killed in battle - in World War ONE   (vintage-everyday.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA:

"French World War I soldier Hubert Rochereau died in an English field ambulance on April 26, 1918 a day after being wounded during fighting for the village of Loker in Flanders."

In Flanders Fields
By John McCrae

In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.


/Thank you, Sister Beatrice!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had a fireplace in my room growing up.
I miss that feature.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
are u sure it wasnt the civil war?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is he okay?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Original article:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/201​4​/dec/28/french-town-belabre-first-worl​d-war-soldier-hubert-rocherau
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's healthy and normal.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
TFA really delivered with the pictures, that was interesting.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: That's healthy and normal.


It is fairly normal and common.

I know more than a few Gold Star moms that left their kid's room as it was the day they left for boot camp.

The pain never goes away for those parents, regardless of if they keep the room as it was or not.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's awesome, and awesome it could persist.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do they have a moth problem, or do clothes normally disintegrate like that after 100 years?
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stupid Flanders.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you're the slightest history lover, They Shall Not Grow Old, Peter Jackson's colorization of WW1, is very worth your time.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Its time to move on guys
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pretty provocative.

I was sorting through some family stuff recently after the death of a relative, and came across a letter written by my Great Uncle's commanding officer to my Great-grandmother after my Great Uncle went missing in action. We knew he went MIA just before the Somme, and his body was found a few years after the war, but this letter filled in another piece of the history. It was very moving to read it over 100 years later.
 
Boudyro [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: SpectroBoy: That's healthy and normal.

It is fairly normal and common.

I know more than a few Gold Star moms that left their kid's room as it was the day they left for boot camp.

The pain never goes away for those parents, regardless of if they keep the room as it was or not.


Yes but think of the profit they provided for shareholders.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Huh. The second I was shipped off to the Console Wars, my parents converted my room to a wine tasting lounge.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm more depressed than inspired.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have a cousin who got into an outright screaming match with his son when he wanted to join the Navy. You can't really stop a teenager who wants to enlist. You can only hope he lives long enough to learn his lesson.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


I clicked on this thinking I could read the vile, then remembered it is in french.  Any farkers make out a few words?  Is this gunpowder or some sort of medicine?
 
