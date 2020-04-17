 Skip to content
(Slate)   I hate to defend Dr. Oz, but I'm a Slate author as well as an attention whore, and so I must
60
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Droz wasn't that bad.  He gave some good advice:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone has to choose a side.  Are you with the humans, or are you with the virus?

Dr. Oz is clearly on the side of the virus.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Everyone has to choose a side.  Are you with the humans, or are you with the virus?

Dr. Oz is clearly on the side of the virus.


Here, you dropped your belt buckle:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Slate. There are no winners.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was lame even for Slate.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doc McStuffins >>>>>>> Dr Oz
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's still pretending his surgery career makes him an expert in public health. fark him and you. You're not being a good journalist by splitting hairs to defend con artists.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not racist butt.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone with a child understands that schools are pretty much illness distribution centers.

Anyone with a brain knows Oz is a snake oils salesman looking to extend his fifteen minutes of Fame by catering to the Fox News crowd.

Anyone that blogs for Slate is best ignored.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall another surgeon, that was put in charge of HUD, that doesn't seem to know much outside of his specialty. I wouldn't take any advice from him either.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, but if the choice comes down to sending kids back to school, or not having potentially millions of extra deaths... School can wait... maybe I'm wrong here but I think it'll be OK.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What someone who doesn't mind if *YOU* or your kids loses their life loo!s like:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Droz wasn't that bad.  He gave some good advice:

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


SO laughable that 30-something actors were supposed to pass for 20-year-olds, thanks for reminding me of the shiatshow that was PCU.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: dittybopper: Droz wasn't that bad.  He gave some good advice:

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

SO laughable that 30-something actors were supposed to pass for 20-year-olds, thanks for reminding me of the shiatshow that was PCU.


Piven looks 46
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoughyGuy: I'm sorry, but if the choice comes down to sending kids back to school, or not having potentially millions of extra deaths... School can wait... maybe I'm wrong here but I think it'll be OK.


You didn't read the article, did you. It says that the figure being discussed is a percentage of probable victims, not a percentage of students. The number is a fraction of millions, closer to 10,000. It further points out that youth death from Covid is EXTREMELY rare, leading a reasonable person to suspect that number will be even lower.

The Lancet article was well thought out and makes a lot of sense. It's a shame idiots on CNN and Facebook never learned to read beyond the first paragraph.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is keeping kids out of school really costing them? I am shocked when I talk to an adult that seems to have retained at least basic knowledge from high school. I can't remember the last time I thought someone could pass a science or math final if they took one today, unless they were actually a math or science teacher/professor.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Author discounts Oz on epidemiology as he was a heart surgeon.
Y'all know Dr. Anthony Fauci was a brain surgeon, right?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: deadsanta: dittybopper: Droz wasn't that bad.  He gave some good advice:

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

SO laughable that 30-something actors were supposed to pass for 20-year-olds, thanks for reminding me of the shiatshow that was PCU.

Piven looks 46


Wasn't he like a professional student in the movie?  He'd been there for like 8 years or more, switching majors to avoid graduating? Maybe I'm confused with another character. Still looks old for it though.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: What someone who doesn't mind if *YOU* or your kids loses their life loo!s like:
[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


I have no idea who she is, so I'm guessing if I died she would never know. If she didn't even know I died, I doubt she would mind.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: DoughyGuy: I'm sorry, but if the choice comes down to sending kids back to school, or not having potentially millions of extra deaths... School can wait... maybe I'm wrong here but I think it'll be OK.

You didn't read the article, did you. It says that the figure being discussed is a percentage of probable victims, not a percentage of students. The number is a fraction of millions, closer to 10,000. It further points out that youth death from Covid is EXTREMELY rare, leading a reasonable person to suspect that number will be even lower.

The Lancet article was well thought out and makes a lot of sense. It's a shame idiots on CNN and Facebook never learned to read beyond the first paragraph.  headline.

FTFY
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I heard that, while I did understand that "2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality" quote did not mean 2 to 3 % of schoolchildren, I winced anyway because nearly everyone else would take it that way... and using "appetizing" and "nice" and "school-children" and "only" and "trade-off" around talking about 3% mortality rates is a master class in everything you should not do when speaking publicly.

I'm expecting his show to lose a few sponsors over this.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
freesoundslibrary.comView Full Size

"Quack."
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's take a look at what the Lancet paper that Oz referenced on air actually says, as a couple journalists suggested people slow down and do:

Recent modelling studies of COVID-19 predict that school closures alone would prevent only 2-4% of deaths, much less than other social distancing interventions. Policy makers need to be aware of the equivocal evidence when considering school closures for COVID-19, and that combinations of social distancing measures should be considered.

Yeah, that doesn't make it any better... The study he's citing is saying that only closing schools and not doing anything else would only prevent 2-4% of deaths. It's right farking there. The second part that you quoted says that we need the kind of social distancing we're doing now, a combination of business closures, stay-at-home orders, store closures, travel restrictions, and school closures works. They're not saying that reopening schools is cool, they're saying that just closing schools isn't enough.

And it's RIGHT THERE in the part you quoted to "defend" the Great And Quackiful Oz.

What a stupid, illiterate twunt.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: DoughyGuy: I'm sorry, but if the choice comes down to sending kids back to school, or not having potentially millions of extra deaths... School can wait... maybe I'm wrong here but I think it'll be OK.

You didn't read the article, did you. It says that the figure being discussed is a percentage of probable victims, not a percentage of students. The number is a fraction of millions, closer to 10,000. It further points out that youth death from Covid is EXTREMELY rare, leading a reasonable person to suspect that number will be even lower.

The Lancet article was well thought out and makes a lot of sense. It's a shame idiots on CNN and Facebook never learned to read beyond the first paragraph.


Yeah, lighten up gang. Only 10,000 people will die for no good reason.

Let's send those kids back to school already. A place notorious for stifling viruses because of how cautious kids are with their illnesses.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: DoughyGuy: I'm sorry, but if the choice comes down to sending kids back to school, or not having potentially millions of extra deaths... School can wait... maybe I'm wrong here but I think it'll be OK.

You didn't read the article, did you. It says that the figure being discussed is a percentage of probable victims, not a percentage of students. The number is a fraction of millions, closer to 10,000. It further points out that youth death from Covid is EXTREMELY rare, leading a reasonable person to suspect that number will be even lower.

The Lancet article was well thought out and makes a lot of sense. It's a shame idiots on CNN and Facebook never learned to read beyond the first paragraph.


I apologize if it seemed like I implied it was just students I was worried about - it wasn't. I was talking about turning each and every school into a place that has the potential to infect anyone who comes near it: Teachers, admin, janitors, vendors, maintenance... AND kids.

If the calculation were being made to keep a potentially life saving business open (say, keeping pharmaceutical manufacturers going, or closing a hospital) then I can see them having to make a tough choice.

But this is SCHOOL. Educating your children is something you worry about AFTER the wolves at the gate are gone.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats, Slate author, for saying in a lengthy article what Hank Green said in 4 tweets, and he certainly doesn't defend Dr. Oz in the process, esp. in the updates.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oz under oath admitted to being a lier.
End of the discussion
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans already accept that some kids will die at school to shootings, what's a few more, right?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: DoughyGuy: I'm sorry, but if the choice comes down to sending kids back to school, or not having potentially millions of extra deaths... School can wait... maybe I'm wrong here but I think it'll be OK.

You didn't read the article, did you. It says that the figure being discussed is a percentage of probable victims, not a percentage of students. The number is a fraction of millions, closer to 10,000. It further points out that youth death from Covid is EXTREMELY rare, leading a reasonable person to suspect that number will be even lower.

The Lancet article was well thought out and makes a lot of sense. It's a shame idiots on CNN and Facebook never learned to read beyond the first paragraph.


Maybe it is well thought out, but that biatch has no reading comprehension skills if she thinks it's saying "Hey! Let's reopen the schools, and Dr Oz will be totes right when he cites this!!" from that part she's quoting, she's wrong, and if YOU think that's what that passage says, you're wrong as well.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know which R0 the Lancet article used. The "2 to 3" R0 from early Chinese data, or the R0 of 5.7 that the CDC published last week.

R0 is an exponential expression, not a mere multiplier. So it's not just a big difference, is a farking huge difference. 2 squared or even cubed is a LOT less than 2 to the 6th power.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy that appeared before congress to be scolded about selling garbage diet/supplement pills?

Yeah I'll skip his advice.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zgrizz:
The Lancet article was well thought out and makes a lot of sense. It's a shame idiots on CNN and Facebook never learned to read beyond the first paragraph.

There's a paper for whatever you want to believe.  Just because the Lancet published it doesn't mean it's gospel truth.  At this point in the game, it seems kind of pointless to consider sending kids back to school for what little of the school year is remaining (we'll assume any point prior to May 1 is right out).  This should be one data point for the discussion if things drag on into September.  And I really don't see the point in rolling the dice with sending kids back to school if the parents are going to be stuck at home not working, which an awful lot of them will be even if restrictions on their former workplace are lifted.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what their modeling said about the spread of the virus on an aircraft carrier.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoughyGuy: zgrizz: DoughyGuy: I'm sorry, but if the choice comes down to sending kids back to school, or not having potentially millions of extra deaths... School can wait... maybe I'm wrong here but I think it'll be OK.

You didn't read the article, did you. It says that the figure being discussed is a percentage of probable victims, not a percentage of students. The number is a fraction of millions, closer to 10,000. It further points out that youth death from Covid is EXTREMELY rare, leading a reasonable person to suspect that number will be even lower.

The Lancet article was well thought out and makes a lot of sense. It's a shame idiots on CNN and Facebook never learned to read beyond the first paragraph.

I apologize if it seemed like I implied it was just students I was worried about - it wasn't. I was talking about turning each and every school into a place that has the potential to infect anyone who comes near it: Teachers, admin, janitors, vendors, maintenance... AND kids.

If the calculation were being made to keep a potentially life saving business open (say, keeping pharmaceutical manufacturers going, or closing a hospital) then I can see them having to make a tough choice.

But this is SCHOOL. Educating your children is something you worry about AFTER the wolves at the gate are gone.


Also, kids come home and infect their parents.  Their parents work somewhere.  And they may be caregivers for THEIR parents.  It's a shame idiots like OP never learned about infection vectors.
 
Fano
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

OldJames: What is keeping kids out of school really costing them? I am shocked when I talk to an adult that seems to have retained at least basic knowledge from high school. I can't remember the last time I thought someone could pass a science or math final if they took one today, unless they were actually a math or science teacher/professor.


Think how much more stupid than that they would be.
 
invictus2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jso2897: I'm not racist butt.






Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bslim: deadsanta: dittybopper: Droz wasn't that bad.  He gave some good advice:

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

SO laughable that 30-something actors were supposed to pass for 20-year-olds, thanks for reminding me of the shiatshow that was PCU.

Piven looks 46


True, but he was in his late 20s when that movie was made, which is the right ballpark for his character.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: The guy that appeared before congress to be scolded about selling garbage diet/supplement pills?

Yeah I'll skip his advice.


The same one who's now saying he "misspoke"

hahahahahahah wow
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/dr-​o​z-slammed-for-suggesting-it-may-only-c​ost-us-2-to-3-of-american-lives-to-reo​pen-schools-2020-04-16
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eKonk: Bslim: deadsanta: dittybopper: Droz wasn't that bad.  He gave some good advice:

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

SO laughable that 30-something actors were supposed to pass for 20-year-olds, thanks for reminding me of the shiatshow that was PCU.

Piven looks 46

True, but he was in his late 20s when that movie was made, which is the right ballpark for his character.


I know, but the dude actually looks like he's in his forties in that film. Not in his twenties. You have a motherf*cker who looks like an old man running around looking ridiculous.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have no interest in quibbling over specific math.
The simple fact is, he advocated for more child deaths as an acceptable option.
Any number higher than zero is unacceptable in my opinion.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fine, open the schools, just so long as I get to pepper spray any of the little plague rats that get within 10 feet of me.

/only a very small percentage of children would have serious adverse reactions to the spray, I'd say 97-98%+ would be fine.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Let's take a look at what the Lancet paper that Oz referenced on air actually says, as a couple journalists suggested people slow down and do:

Recent modelling studies of COVID-19 predict that school closures alone would prevent only 2-4% of deaths, much less than other social distancing interventions. Policy makers need to be aware of the equivocal evidence when considering school closures for COVID-19, and that combinations of social distancing measures should be considered.

Yeah, that doesn't make it any better... The study he's citing is saying that only closing schools and not doing anything else would only prevent 2-4% of deaths. It's right farking there. The second part that you quoted says that we need the kind of social distancing we're doing now, a combination of business closures, stay-at-home orders, store closures, travel restrictions, and school closures works. They're not saying that reopening schools is cool, they're saying that just closing schools isn't enough.

And it's RIGHT THERE in the part you quoted to "defend" the Great And Quackiful Oz.

What a stupid, illiterate twunt.


Yeah, I think schools should remain closed until who knows when, but a lot of idiots took his statement to mean he was fine with 1,500,000 kids dying from COVID.  ( 2 to 4 percent X 50,000,000 school kids).  One of the anchors on CNN, to his credit, tweeted out an update adding this nuance rather than the hysterical "Dr Oz wants to kill 1,000,000 children".

They made him look like Maddie Albright.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: I have no interest in quibbling over specific math.
The simple fact is, he advocated for more child deaths as an acceptable option.
Any number higher than zero is unacceptable in my opinion.


Is it zero deaths from C19 that would allow children to go back to school,or zero deaths from any cause?
 
Jclark666
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Extreme Outrage
+  Moderate Outrage
Very Little Outrage
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Mikey1969: Let's take a look at what the Lancet paper that Oz referenced on air actually says, as a couple journalists suggested people slow down and do:

Recent modelling studies of COVID-19 predict that school closures alone would prevent only 2-4% of deaths, much less than other social distancing interventions. Policy makers need to be aware of the equivocal evidence when considering school closures for COVID-19, and that combinations of social distancing measures should be considered.

Yeah, that doesn't make it any better... The study he's citing is saying that only closing schools and not doing anything else would only prevent 2-4% of deaths. It's right farking there. The second part that you quoted says that we need the kind of social distancing we're doing now, a combination of business closures, stay-at-home orders, store closures, travel restrictions, and school closures works. They're not saying that reopening schools is cool, they're saying that just closing schools isn't enough.

And it's RIGHT THERE in the part you quoted to "defend" the Great And Quackiful Oz.

What a stupid, illiterate twunt.

Yeah, I think schools should remain closed until who knows when, but a lot of idiots took his statement to mean he was fine with 1,500,000 kids dying from COVID.  ( 2 to 4 percent X 50,000,000 school kids).  One of the anchors on CNN, to his credit, tweeted out an update adding this nuance rather than the hysterical "Dr Oz wants to kill 1,000,000 children".

They made him look like Maddie Albright.


Well, for a guy who makes his entire living flapping his gums in front of cameras, he sure needs to learn how to phrase a statement...
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: Anyone with a child understands that schools are pretty much illness distribution centers.

Anyone with a brain knows Oz is a snake oils salesman looking to extend his fifteen minutes of Fame by catering to the Fox News crowd.

Anyone that blogs for Slate is best ignored.


There's the smartest thing I've read all day.
 
joker420
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Welp snowflakes, the mortality rate is how they decided when to open back up.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldJames: What is keeping kids out of school really costing them? I am shocked when I talk to an adult that seems to have retained at least basic knowledge from high school. I can't remember the last time I thought someone could pass a science or math final if they took one today, unless they were actually a math or science teacher/professor.


I have meet very few people that seem to have retained anything from 9th grade civics class. Half the people have difficulty naming the 3 branches of government, and a lot less about how checks and balances were SUPPOSED to work.
How about we have the kids stay home, and they can all take civics classes remotely? Then, they can teach their parents about civic responsibility.
 
