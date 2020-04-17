 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Taipei Times)   18-year-old took over family business two years ago, now ready to headline over Spinal Tap   (taipeitimes.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Play, 20-year-old Chang Hao-wei, Performance, Puppetry, traditional crafts, Performing arts, troupe's first performance, Puppet  
•       •       •

846 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 10:35 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's something, alright.  Only 18 and running a puppet show.  WOW!
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: Yeah, that's something, alright.  Only 18 and running a puppet show.  WOW!


I guess you could call him a .........puppet master.


\ tip your waitresses everyone
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now, to be fair, it takes years of experience to run a proper puppet show. Just look at Putin....
 
DRTFA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Over Spinal Tap?  I'll never get over Spinal Tap.
 
70Ford
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

70Ford: [media.giphy.com image 480x264] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.