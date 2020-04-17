 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Study finds 0.7% of patients with Medicare Advantage insurance did not have false diagnoses added to collect more money from the government. Apparently one adjuster is not a team player   (reuters.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's most billings to any insurance.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Merltech: That's most billings to any insurance.


Sounds like this was the insurers adding to the billing: Inspectors found that Medicare Advantage insurers had added diagnoses for diabetes, heart disease and other conditions in 99.3% of chart reviews of patient information, even though they did not appear in records from doctors, hospitals or other medical providers.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell are private insurance companies even involved in Medicaid?  Wouldn't it just be far cheaper to cutt them the hell out of the pie?
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume each documented pre-existing condition increases your insurance premiums, yeah? And just think, if the GOP succeeds in getting rid of such protections, you may even find yourself without coverage thanks to pre-existing conditions neither you nor your doctor even knew you had!
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandfather was in accounting and when he was hospitalized (1990s), he noted, especially on Saturday, that random doctors would show up, ask a few questions, make a note on the chart, then walk out.  Usually would only see any given doctor once or twice.

So he examined the bill later.  Each one was charging for a "consult."  An unasked-for one as far as his primary doctor was concerned.

Nice little way to get more tax dollars for little work.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apoptotic: I assume each documented pre-existing condition increases your insurance premiums, yeah? And just think, if the GOP succeeds in getting rid of such protections, you may even find yourself without coverage thanks to pre-existing conditions neither you nor your doctor even knew you had!


Ack, hit post too soon.

They were caught doing this on Medicare accounts, but I have trouble believing those are the ONLY accounts this happens to.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Democratic Socialists want this for all Americans?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Why the hell are private insurance companies even involved in Medicaid?  Wouldn't it just be far cheaper to cutt them the hell out of the pie?


Medicare. Not the same as Medicaid.
Specifically Medicare Advantage - a privately-run alternative to Traditional Medicare.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Democratic Socialists want this for all Americans?


No. What makes you think that?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark this, we need a national health care system NOW.

And why aren't the insurers doing that being charged with fraud? I mean, we all know the reason, but... they should be.
 
fark account name
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Medical billing is more an art than a science.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Senator Scott (R-ing Leader) needs to investigate.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Democratic Socialists want this for all Americans?


No Einstein, this the current system of hodgepodge farkery we want fixed.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It appears that I am one of the few people left that isn't smart enough, or unethical enough, to be running some sort of scam. Every time someone turns over a rock, a colony of grifters scatters. This is what happens when the profit motive is applied as primary to everything.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anyone have an extra shocked face I can borrow ? I've worn mine out over the past 3 years ..
 
OldJames
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

apoptotic: I assume each documented pre-existing condition increases your insurance premiums, yeah? And just think, if the GOP succeeds in getting rid of such protections, you may even find yourself without coverage thanks to pre-existing conditions neither you nor your doctor even knew you had!


I pay the same for insurance no matter what is wrong with me. As does everyone I know.
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Democratic Socialists want this for all Americans?


What have you got against private companies defrauding tax dollars from the government for the personal gain of a few? It's the American way! </sarcasm>
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Why the hell are private insurance companies even involved in Medicaid?  Wouldn't it just be far cheaper to cutt them the hell out of the pie?


First of all, this is about Medicare, not Medicaid. To answer the question you intended to ask, Medicare doesn't cover a lot of types of medical care that people expect to have. It is common for people on it to buy a Medicare Advantage policy from a private insurer to fill in the coverage holes. Such plans tend to not cost all that much.

Whether it would be cheaper for Medicare to cover all those things itself is probably worth studying, but that's not how the program was written in the 1960s.
 
Talanic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I work with Medicare Advantage. Here's the thing:

Annual training on fraud, waste and abuse is mandatory for everyone involved. So everyone doing this has to know that that's ten years in prison, plus being personally liable for triple damages paid back to the government.

Coincidentally, I just completed my annual FWA training yesterday.
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Democratic Socialists want this for all Americans?


You...you don't really know how any of this works, do you?  Medicare Advantage is not Medicare.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Why the hell are private insurance companies even involved in Medicaid?  Wouldn't it just be far cheaper to cutt them the hell out of the pie?


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manag​e​d_care
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Dork Gently: Democratic Socialists want this for all Americans?

No. What makes you think that?


It's what the voices in his head keep telling him, when they aren't shrieking about the dangers of flouridation.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Why the hell are private insurance companies even involved in Medicaid?  Wouldn't it just be far cheaper to cutt them the hell out of the pie?


These private insurance Medicare plans are supposed to cover the things that Medicare does not. Like all insurance plans, they take money from prudent and careful people and churn it, raking off a profit, and then use it to pay the expenses of the unlucky and unwise. It seems that these companies have found a way to make more profit.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Talanic:
Coincidentally, I just completed my annual FWA training yesterday.

Fun, isn't it?
 
