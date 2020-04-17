 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   America needs new names for the state alliances forming to circumvent Trump. Any ideas, Farkers?   (paleofuture.gizmodo.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll call ourselves "America".

The rest can be called MAGAland.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snekland.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Federation of Pacifica
Mascot: Bigfoot
Anthem: Leaving Jesusland

2. North Atlantic Treaty Organization

New England, New York, and part of the Atlantic Coast

Atlantic Commonwealth
Mascot: Day trader
Anthem: No Sleep Till Brooklyn

3. Great Lakes Republic
Mascot: Tony "They're Great!" The Tiger
Anthem: Pink Houses

4. Nation's Capital

Delmarva

Mid-Atlantic Alliance
Mascot: Blue crabs
Anthem: Carry Me Back To Old Virginia

Republic of Colorado
Mascot: Snowbird Potheads
Anthem: Rocky Mountain High
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6. Confederacy of Trashcanistan
Mascot: opossum roadkill
Anthem: The Horrible People

7. The Land That Nobody Wanted aka Republic of West Virginia
Mascot: unemployed deplorable coal miner
Anthem: Nobody Cares

8. Deseret Republic of Latter Day Saints
Mascot: Dolores Umbridge
Anthem: Mormon Style (Gangam Style parody)
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Patrick Division, Adams Division, Smythe Division, Norris Division.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
West Farktrumpia
Central Farktrumpia
Northeast Farktrumpia
Nexto Farktrumpia
 
odinsposse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Really Great America
 
dogdaze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FLORIDA-TAG
 
Flincher
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Texas


/nuff said
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Patrick Division, Adams Division, Smythe Division, Norris Division.


What about Joy Division?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Those who govern to help the people as opposed to "Not my responsibility "
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

croesius: OtherLittleGuy: Patrick Division, Adams Division, Smythe Division, Norris Division.

What about Joy Division?


They've joined the new world order, now.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Federation of Mutual PolTab Wank Fantasies
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mid-Atlantic Safety Quarantine Sector 7 has a nice ring to it.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Peoples Republic of Zombo.com
 
Hugemeister [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Blue states can be part of the American Federation and all the red States can be Redneckistan?
 
The Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
United States Of Sanity
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
flyoverthis.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mcavity
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Resistance.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Flincher: Texas


/nuff said


From Texas, not even mad.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Perhaps a series of numbered districts. Maybe 12 or 13.
 
Flincher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Flincher: Texas


/nuff said

From Texas, not even mad.


Same
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Anthem: Nobody Cares


Take Me Home, Country Roads. Of course.
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Patrick Division, Adams Division, Smythe Division, Norris Division.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ohiowa for the empty stretch of flyover past Pittsburgh heading to Cornhole, Nebraska.

Ohjeez for Michigan, Minnesooda, and Wiscahnsin.

Sherman's Shame for the south. Because it's a farking shame he didn't raze everything and hang all the traitors.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: We'll call ourselves "America".

The rest can be called MAGAland.


One and done.
 
DoctorCal [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
UFIA
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I do believe that the NCAA has already done this for us. Isn't SEC a good enough name for you, hmm?
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
WHOville
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Sane Asylum.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Everyone who opposes Trump should be called "America"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: We'll call ourselves "America".

The rest can be called MAGAland.


What kind of clown shoes ans....oh, never mind. Well done.
 
alitaki
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did anyone suggest The New United States? If not, that's mine.
 
det0321 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: We'll call ourselves "America".

The rest can be called MAGAland.


I would give a nod to trump and/or supporters and label it either "MAGAtland" or "MAGAtsland".
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The are American.  They are states, and they are uniting for a common cause.

I think the coalition of states that are operating despite trumps interference should be called something pithy, like The United States of America.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Patrick Division, Adams Division, Smythe Division, Norris Division.


Division
Youtube XE8WW-X8Dd4
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: We'll call ourselves "America".

The rest can be called MAGAland.


They may be more comfortable with AmeriKKKa
 
Marine1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The United States of America. The MAGA traitors can be the Confederacy. It's what they want.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
9. Florida's Got Ya COVID
Mascot: L'il Marco
Anthem: Lawrence Welk Theme
 
Odin's Other Eye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So weird to me that Minnesota and Kentucky are in an alliance...
 
Harlee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Federation of Mutual PolTab Wank Fantasies


meh. 3/10. Low energy. Seriously. If you tried really hard I think you can fit in some more buzzwords.
 
NetOwl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
California, Oregon, and Washington become the nation of Costa del Sol.

The nice states in the northeast become New New York.

The mountain west area, from Idaho and Montana down to Arizona and New Mexico, become the nation of Yellowstone.

The Midwest renames itself Mossflower.

The South becomes Jesusland.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Western Alliance, North East Association of States.

And for the inevitable conservative response Confederation of States, perhaps they could even push force return to the articles of confederation to curb federal power
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe the alliances are just to coordinate pandemic response in the face of federal impotence and have nothing to do with secession.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Poltab wisdom
 
Marine1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rambino: I do believe that the NCAA has already done this for us. Isn't SEC a good enough name for you, hmm?


fark that. I'm from Northern Missouri. I'm not getting stuck with Alabama.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gizmodo must really be struggling to have an article like this lol
 
