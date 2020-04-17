 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   ¿Es esencial la cerveza?   (local21news.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This isn't even a question let alone two questions.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Corona back in operation?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Si.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Si muchachos
 
max_pooper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's stupid. They force the breweries to close but they want them to continue buying barley. How the fark is that supposed to work?
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Beer ain't my thing...the whiskey better keep flowing though.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, and you're probably a smug moralistic asshole if you disagree.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
si. de el pope: "cerveza es el agua verdadera de viva"
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

max_pooper: That's stupid. They force the breweries to close but they want them to continue buying barley. How the fark is that supposed to work?


It's a government idea. They never works
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
¡Sí!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

max_pooper: That's stupid. They force the breweries to close but they want them to continue buying barley. How the fark is that supposed to work?


Anyway, like I was sayin', barley is the fruit of the flyover states. You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, saute it. Also, uh, barley-kabobs, barley creole, barley gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried barley. There's pineapple barley, lemon barley, coconut barley, pepper barley, barley soup, barley stew, barley salad, barley and potatoes, barley burger, barley sandwiches...
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In the US, craft beer is essential.

No beer made in Mexico is essential, COVID or no COVID.
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: In the US, craft beer is essential.

No beer made in Mexico is essential, COVID or no COVID.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, it is on.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CptnSpldng: LZeitgeist: In the US, craft beer is essential.

No beer made in Mexico is essential, COVID or no COVID.

[Fark user image image 225x225]
Oh, it is on.


*snert*
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: max_pooper: That's stupid. They force the breweries to close but they want them to continue buying barley. How the fark is that supposed to work?

It's a government idea. They never works


Really, Mexico needs to elect someone who's not a politician to rule next time.

/maybe a TV reality host
//or a businessman who's gone bankrupt multiple times
 
