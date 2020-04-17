 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "Police thy neighbor: Virus fears fuel quarantine shaming." Reasonable article, with a good idea: take cell phone pics of the plague rats who refuse to obey the rules and are endangering others. Fail tag is for the Yahoo comments section   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can't shame me, I don't have any.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is not ok to take picture of people and post them," another person wrote on a Nextdoor group in Los Angeles, after a user posted photographs of people they felt were walking too closely together. "What is next? Train to Dachau?"

LOL.  I thought Nextdoor was intended to be a social shaming platform.

And way to diminish the horrors of the Holocaust while you're at it.  Overdramatic much?
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: "This is not ok to take picture of people and post them," another person wrote on a Nextdoor group in Los Angeles, after a user posted photographs of people they felt were walking too closely together. "What is next? Train to Dachau?"

LOL.  I thought Nextdoor was intended to be a social shaming platform.

And way to diminish the horrors of the Holocaust while you're at it.  Overdramatic much?


Maybe they meant "Training Daou" as a subtle reference to the current state of affairs radicalizing the prominent political pundit?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Diogenes: "This is not ok to take picture of people and post them," another person wrote on a Nextdoor group in Los Angeles, after a user posted photographs of people they felt were walking too closely together. "What is next? Train to Dachau?"

LOL.  I thought Nextdoor was intended to be a social shaming platform.

And way to diminish the horrors of the Holocaust while you're at it.  Overdramatic much?

Maybe they meant "Training Daou" as a subtle reference to the current state of affairs radicalizing the prominent political pundit?


I don't like your interpretation.

Reported.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: croesius: Diogenes: "This is not ok to take picture of people and post them," another person wrote on a Nextdoor group in Los Angeles, after a user posted photographs of people they felt were walking too closely together. "What is next? Train to Dachau?"

LOL.  I thought Nextdoor was intended to be a social shaming platform.

And way to diminish the horrors of the Holocaust while you're at it.  Overdramatic much?

Maybe they meant "Training Daou" as a subtle reference to the current state of affairs radicalizing the prominent political pundit?

I don't like your interpretation.

Reported.


Reported myself in solidarity. Fight on brother. ✊
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You read the Yahoo! comments section?
Well, there's your problem right there.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to respond to this shiat from now on with quotes from Thulsa Doom.

They shall all drown in lakes of blood.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't post photos.

Post photos with names and addresses attached so other can avoid them.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was nice out this week and my elderly neighbors had at least three different groups over on different occasions, just that I noticed, hanging out in the back yard.

Meanwhile, I wish the FedEx guy would stop touching my door.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A similar take: we're all Karens now.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll be great right up to the point where some neighbor shames another neighbor they didn't know was a nurse.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things like this, the protests and such make me think that the upcoming summer is going to be a real wild one.

/the fecal matter is going to impact the rotating oscillator immensely
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Can't shame me, I don't have any.


This.  You can't feel shame, if you don't have dignity...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: "This is not ok to take picture of people and post them," another person wrote on a Nextdoor group in Los Angeles, after a user posted photographs of people they felt were walking too closely together. "What is next? Train to Dachau?"

LOL.  I thought Nextdoor was intended to be a social shaming platform.

And way to diminish the horrors of the Holocaust while you're at it.  Overdramatic much?


That line might be closer than you think.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DittoToo: It was nice out this week and my elderly neighbors had at least three different groups over on different occasions, just that I noticed, hanging out in the back yard.

Meanwhile, I wish the FedEx guy would stop touching my door.


I wish mine would stop at the door.  Or was cuter, at least.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some complain about joggers panting on passers-by.

I've been jogging but I'm conscientious about steering wide of other pedestrians. I'll run into the road, across the street if I have to. I stick to the left-hand sidewalk so I can easily step onto the street without worrying about there being a car behind me. Occasionally I'll have to jog in place for a while if I see a potentially congested situation ahead (e.g., people on both sides of the road).
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how come Trump isn't holding rallies again? Scared?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: DittoToo: It was nice out this week and my elderly neighbors had at least three different groups over on different occasions, just that I noticed, hanging out in the back yard.

Meanwhile, I wish the FedEx guy would stop touching my door.

I wish mine would stop at the door.  Or was cuter, at least.


"Let me just...thrust this package through your doorway, here."

*exaggerated grunt*
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, it's a race to herd immunity until there is a vaccine, so I guess it's just as well if they get it and move us along toward the inevitable goal, just as long as they don't spread it to me or my loved ones or their loved ones or their loved ones' loved ones or Kevin Bacon.  That guy would be the ultimate super-spreader.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some complain about joggers panting on passers-by. Others wonder what to do when they overhear drunken partygoers rejecting quarantine measures. Still more question whether people they see in the street are really on "essential" business.

Fark these people. None of them actually find shiat that matters. This is no different than the people who report a "suspicious person" every time a black person walks down their streets. Bunch of fark busybodies who have no farking clue and cause more problems than they ever could hope to solve.

Same goes for you subby. Fark off and mind your own farking business. You're not going to solve Coronavirus by calling the cops on your neighbors when they run to the store for milk.

Goddamn nosy farkheads out there. You're not actually helping, no matter what you tell your friends on FB.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DittoToo: It was nice out this week and my elderly neighbors had at least three different groups over on different occasions, just that I noticed, hanging out in the back yard.

Meanwhile, I wish the FedEx guy would stop touching my door.


As you get older, you start to make peace with death.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: That'll be great right up to the point where some neighbor shames another neighbor they didn't know was a nurse.


Then you get people like my neighbor, who is a nurse in a hospital care ward, but consistently has friends and family over for get-togethers. She's told me it's all an overblown media sensation, and that no one is really worried.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Diogenes: "This is not ok to take picture of people and post them," another person wrote on a Nextdoor group in Los Angeles, after a user posted photographs of people they felt were walking too closely together. "What is next? Train to Dachau?"

LOL.  I thought Nextdoor was intended to be a social shaming platform.

And way to diminish the horrors of the Holocaust while you're at it.  Overdramatic much?

That line might be closer than you think.


Ummm...not really.  Sorry, people are stupid busybodies.  Always have been.  Social media just made it easier to be one to a wider community of people.

That's a far cry from a coordinated program to exterminate particular sets of people.
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Don't post photos.

Post photos with names and addresses attached so other can avoid them.


Heard a hubbub out in the hallway this morning. Seems like the braying jackass alcoholic woman who...

(1) got upset with me about a year ago because I objected to her allowing her yappy (and highly kickable) little dog trying to pee on my ankles and eat my crotch, and

(2) was in the OFFICIALLY CLOSED front lobby a couple of days ago, before office hours, without a mask, making fun of people coming in and out with masks and ironically spraying air freshener at them,

...decided to volunteer for Meals on Wheels delivering meals to our home-bound seniors. So there she is, trundling down the hall with a stolen shopping cart filled with hot meals. No mask. No gloves. And braying, spittle-flecked laughter.

Gonna get a pic of that next time.

At some point it stops being negligent and becomes criminal.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 689x295]


I hope you're burning that copy of the constitution because someone infected with covid19 touched it.
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So how come Trump isn't holding rallies again? Scared?


That thing that he does every afternoon where he pats himself on the back, claims total authority, demands subservience...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Destructor: That'll be great right up to the point where some neighbor shames another neighbor they didn't know was a nurse.

Then you get people like my neighbor, who is a nurse in a hospital care ward, but consistently has friends and family over for get-togethers. She's told me it's all an overblown media sensation, and that no one is really worried.


That's the sense I get from your remote country doctor. And for them, I hope they're right.
 
sonnyboy11 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years of warnings on Fark... and yet I still clicked the Yahoo comments section. What the hell is wrong with me?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another David Brin prediction from Earth coming true.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Written in 1990, set in 2038.

Geriatric Gen-X nosy neighbors with nothing better to do, ubiquitous broadband, and the proliferation of personal cameras means nobody gets away with shiat without it being recorded and publicized.

/nextdoor is the fkg WORST
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 689x295]


Sorry, Sparky, but neither the Constitution nor the Bill of Rights are suicide pacts.

It is going to reach the point where someone who gets in my face in public without a mask, while screeching about "MUH RIGHTS!" will risk getting "I was in fear of my life'ed" and "I stood my ground." At the very least curb-stomped AND gas pedaled.

Or maybe they will be in such a hurry to "own me" that they will get impaled.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My state has a face mask suggestion, rather than a face mask order. Just waiting for someone to take my picture while I'm out for a jog or ride. Going to be hard to overcome the urge to turn their cellphone in to a frisbee.

I mean look, people. The horse has left the barn on preventing the spread because Trump failed to coordinate a national response back in like January. Pretty much everyone has a high chance of being exposed at this point. The point of social distancing is simply to flatten the peak while medical capacity catches up, and you don't need to do it perfectly to get that benefit.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Reads YAHOO comments]

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What if someone from the neighborhood sees me?
"Then you'll see them. And why aren't THEY in quarantine?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Some complain about joggers panting on passers-by.

I've been jogging but I'm conscientious about steering wide of other pedestrians. I'll run into the road, across the street if I have to. I stick to the left-hand sidewalk so I can easily step onto the street without worrying about there being a car behind me. Occasionally I'll have to jog in place for a while if I see a potentially congested situation ahead (e.g., people on both sides of the road).


Around here, they just puff and wheeze on past, occasionally coughing on people.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: DittoToo: It was nice out this week and my elderly neighbors had at least three different groups over on different occasions, just that I noticed, hanging out in the back yard.

Meanwhile, I wish the FedEx guy would stop touching my door.

As you get older, you start to make peace with death.


They ain't "stop buying green bananas old".
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Some complain about joggers panting on passers-by. Others wonder what to do when they overhear drunken partygoers rejecting quarantine measures. Still more question whether people they see in the street are really on "essential" business.

Fark these people. None of them actually find shiat that matters. This is no different than the people who report a "suspicious person" every time a black person walks down their streets. Bunch of fark busybodies who have no farking clue and cause more problems than they ever could hope to solve.

Same goes for you subby. Fark off and mind your own farking business. You're not going to solve Coronavirus by calling the cops on your neighbors when they run to the store for milk.

Goddamn nosy farkheads out there. You're not actually helping, no matter what you tell your friends on FB.


I'd laugh if someone "stood their ground" with you.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas Gabe: ltdanman44: [Fark user image 689x295]

I hope you're burning that copy of the constitution because someone infected with covid19 touched it.


At least you know it wasn't Trump, he wouldn't know what it was or what the words meant if you stuck it in his face.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas Gabe: ltdanman44: [Fark user image 689x295]

I hope you're burning that copy of the constitution because someone infected with covid19 touched it.


Wash thoroughly after.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I just came from the store on day one of mandatory mask wearing in public.
Maybe 3 dozen people in the store, max... first incident was the homeless guy with a bike cursing at the staff as he was being ejected from the store for not wearing a mask. Me and another guy, wearing masks, flanked the door on either side to make sure he didn't cause problems.
Second was one of the first isles I went down. 1/2 way down was a truffle hunter with her cart blocking 1/2 the way, and her ass blocking the rest, wearing no mask: it was danging from a bloated forearm. I chose a different isle.
Third was the middle aged office worker who thought she was something special. Walks into the store with a N95 mask, looking at it like it was something complicated, walks past me within licking distance, then stops, and puts it on with only the top band so it doesn't mess her hair up too much.

WTF is wrong with people? This isn't hard. Think of someone other than yourself. Don't be an asshole, for a brief period of your life anyway.

I'm thinking of playing a new game: if anyone comes close enough to me where I don't even need to shift my feet and I can punch them, I will. Not sure what to do about the "no maskers"... I'm thinking about a squirt bottle filled with lemon juice and just aim for the eyes.

Thankfully, there is no reason for me to leave the house for at least 2 weeks now, 3-4 if I can do without milk.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harlee: ltdanman44: [Fark user image 689x295]

Sorry, Sparky, but neither the Constitution nor the Bill of Rights are suicide pacts.

It is going to reach the point where someone who gets in my face in public without a mask, while screeching about "MUH RIGHTS!" will risk getting "I was in fear of my life'ed" and "I stood my ground." At the very least curb-stomped AND gas pedaled.

Or maybe they will be in such a hurry to "own me" that they will get impaled.
[Fark user image 388x518]


You know what I love about fark?  It's the well reasoned, rational people it attracts.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

El_Dan: My state has a face mask suggestion, rather than a face mask order. Just waiting for someone to take my picture while I'm out for a jog or ride. Going to be hard to overcome the urge to turn their cellphone in to a frisbee.

I mean look, people. The horse has left the barn on preventing the spread because Trump failed to coordinate a national response back in like January. Pretty much everyone has a high chance of being exposed at this point. The point of social distancing is simply to flatten the peak while medical capacity catches up, and you don't need to do it perfectly to get that benefit.


If you are out running or riding, isolated, no need for a mask... it wouldn't work anyway.
If someone takes your picture, they can do that regardless, so no need to be a dick.
Wear a mask in public places like stores, etc and you are good.

What is so hard about this?
 
Mad Morf [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DittoToo: It was nice out this week and my elderly neighbors had at least three different groups over on different occasions, just that I noticed, hanging out in the back yard.

Meanwhile, I wish the FedEx guy would stop touching my door.


That's easy.

Stop ordering things to be delivered by FedEx.

Go out and do your own shopping, instead of exposing that poor driver to potential death.

:)

/I keed
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nobody likes a rat.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fantastic, the governments have been itching to start tracking all of us to a much greater extent.

Now, instead of paying app developers or actual spies, you idiots are going to do it for free.
Hopefully everyone decides to do this anonymously as I am certain that no one will attempt to seek revenge for the grocery clerk trying to get to work and stock the shiat paper for you shiathead hoarders.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: A similar take: we're all Karens now.


The writer of that article...

static01.nyt.comView Full Size


...checks out.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Fantastic, the governments have been itching to start tracking all of us to a much greater extent.

Now, instead of paying app developers or actual spies, you idiots are going to do it for free.
Hopefully everyone decides to do this anonymously as I am certain that no one will attempt to seek revenge for the grocery clerk trying to get to work and stock the shiat paper for you shiathead hoarders.


That ship has sailed. We all carry tracking devices everywhere we go now.
 
