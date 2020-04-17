 Skip to content
(Metro)   The UK held a Clap for Carers event for health care workers outside a hospital, and attendees all ignored the "Two Metre Distance" rule   (metro.co.uk) divider line
7
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well you've just given them a lot more patients....so thanks?

Also love how the police think all this fine, yet harass someone sitting on park bench by themselves.

Look at all those masks being worn? Wait, what masks?
/fookin knobs
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have entered the "just do whatever crazy shiat you want and say it's for the carers" stage of the lockdown.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well it is kind of difficult to give someone gonorrhea when they're six feet away...
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Well it is kind of difficult to give someone gonorrhea when they're six feet away...


Beat me to it.
The Clap.
Huh uh huh uh huh.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm just a common dumbfark, but don't the carers want fewer patients, PPE, and hazard pay - in that order? So they're actively making the first thing worse and ignoring the other two.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And then Bojo shook hands with everyone, it was a jolly good time.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's the CLAP!
 
