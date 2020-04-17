 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Boobies Sorry, I can't hear you telling me about the future of humanity, your bewbs are too bright (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Boobies, Breast implant, Plastic surgery, Transhumanism, Breast, Naomi Wu, body modifications, pair of high-tech platform shoes, much part  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to do anything more than speed-skim a Daily Star article, but my eyes caught the words "transhumanist" and "body modifications," so I'm just gonna go ahead and assume that it's about an attention whore with self-esteem issues who spent too much time watching Orphan Black and lacked the intellect to understand the actual points it was trying to make.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 she's got a color changing LED in her implant, so brave
 
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just remember to turn off those high beams

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ultradeeg: she's got a color changing LED in her implant, so brave


No.  She has fibre optics going from a battery pack to her bra, making her implants glow.

This is old news.  I'm sure I saw this being posted here at least two years ago.

She's also had death threats because Chinese women are not supposed to be open about their sexuality, or some silly shiat.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No more fake than Bella Thorne.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
abrown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
HELLOOOOOO, my eyes are up here?I?!.  Ugh, men.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flab: ultradeeg: she's got a color changing LED in her implant, so brave

No.  She has fibre optics going from a battery pack to her bra, making her implants glow.

This is old news.  I'm sure I saw this being posted here at least two years ago.

She's also had death threats because Chinese women are not supposed to be open about their sexuality, or some silly shiat.


Lol, nobody told Naomi Wu.

Possibly NSFW. Safe for YouTube though. Technically.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'Stop looking at my face! My tits are down here!"
 
macadamnut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Real, and spectacular.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flab: ultradeeg: she's got a color changing LED in her implant, so brave

No.  She has fibre optics going from a battery pack to her bra, making her implants glow.

This is old news.  I'm sure I saw this being posted here at least two years ago.

She's also had death threats because Chinese women are not supposed to be open about their sexuality, or some silly shiat.


Yes, the article implies the light is coming from inside the boobs.  Watching the video, I agree with you that the light is focused on the side and being attenuated through the skin and silicone.

Still, a pretty novel idea.  She should one up it with a LED name tag that says "My eyes are up there"
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So she felt her gigantic implants weren't getting her enough attention, so she lit them up?
Is this a not-so-subtle jab at how easily distracted men are?
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

God's Hobo Penis: Flab: ultradeeg: she's got a color changing LED in her implant, so brave

No.  She has fibre optics going from a battery pack to her bra, making her implants glow.

This is old news.  I'm sure I saw this being posted here at least two years ago.

She's also had death threats because Chinese women are not supposed to be open about their sexuality, or some silly shiat.

Lol, nobody told Naomi Wu.

Possibly NSFW. Safe for YouTube though. Technically.


This video was posted 2 years ago (to the day!) explaining how she was getting death threats.

Just because her YouTube channel is still up doesn't mean that it's not old news.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [y.yarn.co image 850x477]


I'm trans and if I could get Katya's vibrating vagina installed, I totally would.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: No more fake than Bella Thorne.


From know-nothing to expert in 17 hours
 
OhioFark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Im so confused, are they voice activated or possibly remote activated?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: So she felt her gigantic implants weren't getting her enough attention, so she lit them up?
Is this a not-so-subtle jab at how easily distracted men are?


More like a statement of fact..
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: MythDragon: [y.yarn.co image 850x477]

I'm trans and if I could get Katya's vibrating vagina installed, I totally would.


I think a vibrating buttplug would probably achieve the desired effect.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At the rate that we're going, this is the future of humanity.

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OhioFark: Im so confused, are they voice activated or possibly remote activated?


Wifi connected and activated using an app.

IoT.

Internet of Tits.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh. Wake me when ass implants lite up.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: At the rate that we're going, this is the future of humanity.

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 576x415]


Mukbang on youtube?
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Brandi Morgan: MythDragon: [y.yarn.co image 850x477]

I'm trans and if I could get Katya's vibrating vagina installed, I totally would.

I think a vibrating buttplug would probably achieve the desired effect.


Not really.  But thanks for your input.
 
MagicBoris [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA: Naomi Wu is an inventor and tech innovator who foresees a human race that can upgrade itself to be smarter, better looking and have a little more space to back up its computer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meh. Now add a fog machine and you've got my attention.
 
EL EM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't know why "bewbs" makes me laugh, but it does. 10 points for the headline.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You light up my life

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Flab: God's Hobo Penis: Flab: ultradeeg: she's got a color changing LED in her implant, so brave

No.  She has fibre optics going from a battery pack to her bra, making her implants glow.

This is old news.  I'm sure I saw this being posted here at least two years ago.

She's also had death threats because Chinese women are not supposed to be open about their sexuality, or some silly shiat.

Lol, nobody told Naomi Wu.

Possibly NSFW. Safe for YouTube though. Technically.

This video was posted 2 years ago (to the day!) explaining how she was getting death threats.

Just because her YouTube channel is still up doesn't mean that it's not old news.


So... You were fapping to her boobs before it was cool?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm not going to do anything more than speed-skim a Daily Star article, but my eyes caught the words "transhumanist" and "body modifications," so I'm just gonna go ahead and assume that it's about an attention whore with self-esteem issues who spent too much time watching Orphan Black and lacked the intellect to understand the actual points it was trying to make.


So you missed the link to the article about "neuro teledildonics" then.

No, I didn't click.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Flab: God's Hobo Penis: Flab: ultradeeg: she's got a color changing LED in her implant, so brave

No.  She has fibre optics going from a battery pack to her bra, making her implants glow.

This is old news.  I'm sure I saw this being posted here at least two years ago.

She's also had death threats because Chinese women are not supposed to be open about their sexuality, or some silly shiat.

Lol, nobody told Naomi Wu.

Possibly NSFW. Safe for YouTube though. Technically.

This video was posted 2 years ago (to the day!) explaining how she was getting death threats.

Just because her YouTube channel is still up doesn't mean that it's not old news.


She has also been getting  lot of cockwombles trying to get her arrested by the Chinese authorities because she is a pretty women in tech who doesn't take misogynistic shiat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, but THIS attention whore goes to Eleven.
You see other attention whores can only go to ten.
This one goes to eleven.  That one whorier.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ultradeeg: she's got a color changing LED in her implant, so brave


So does my hot tub.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Brandi Morgan: MythDragon: [y.yarn.co image 850x477]

I'm trans and if I could get Katya's vibrating vagina installed, I totally would.


Why, in the sink, is your vagina?
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Finally, a reason to look at boobs.
 
