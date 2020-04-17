 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Coronavirus lockdown gone too far: Professional gamblers in Nevada now able to collect unemployment...because they can't gamble   (marketwatch.com) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm, Gambling, Poker, Casino, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Nevada, state of Nevada, Economist Jason Reed, lack of poker games  
•       •       •

133 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 11:05 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's......    pretty logical, actually.

If you're self-employed and you're expressly forbidden from working by government edict, yeah, you're due unemployment benefits.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dittybopper: That's......    pretty logical, actually.

If you're self-employed and you're expressly forbidden from working by government edict, yeah, you're due unemployment benefits.


I'm professionally unemployed and already on the dole, maybe I also put in another claim as a small business.
/already making more on unemployment than my retirement job:)
// really want to get back to work and back on the water, this landlubbers self-isolation stuff is driving me nuts
/// three slashes for already being nuts
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: That's......    pretty logical, actually.

If you're self-employed and you're expressly forbidden from working by government edict, yeah, you're due unemployment benefits.


Yes, the government is doing the right thing (for now, let's see how long it lasts) for the self-employed.

I would have liked it to be structured differently (not in terms of dollar amount right now)... but we'll see how it plays out.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should give odds and roll dice to see if they get paid that week... just sayin'.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: That's......    pretty logical, actually.

If you're self-employed and you're expressly forbidden from working by government edict, yeah, you're due unemployment benefits.


So long as they actually reported income...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So they take your money without you having to go to a casino to lose? Sounds good, sign them all up.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm retired for now. They gave me a check and I'm not doing squat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm retired for now. They gave me a check and I'm not doing squat.


Not for unemployment but for paying taxes last year. Just as dumb.

/stupid fat fingers
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cowgirl toffee: They should give odds and roll dice to see if they get paid that week... just sayin'.


Winner winner chicken dinner
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.