 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Turns out that flat COVID-19 curve in China is just what it looks like when you sweep 1200 corpses under a rug   (abc.net.au) divider line
33
    More: Scary, New York City, Revision, Epidemiology, City officials, Death, State-run news website Xinhua, per cent increase, state-run CCTV  
•       •       •

1317 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Early March was when the first deaths from Europe started to come in. Immediately you see the death rate for resolved cases begin to rise from where it had been earlier with only the Chinese data. I hope that most of the rise is just because limited testing in the beginning selected the most ill and that it will come down with time like the Chinese data did, but I wouldn't be surprised if it doesn't go down by quite as much since their original data wasn't accurate. It's not good news to find out the original death tolls out of China were too conservative since those were already worrisome enough. Hopefully these ones are legit and they aren't hiding even worse death stats.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they're honest, American (and other Western) cities will need to do the same; we're also generally not counting deaths unless they're confirmed positive tests dying in hospitals. Die in a care home or hospice? Die without ever getting a test? Sorry about your pneumonia.

Our excess mortality figures are already suggesting we're also only counting about half to two thirds of our deaths. When we manage a proper statistical accounting of excess mortality deriving from Covid-19, we're going to see what the real toll has been.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure China has lied about a lot, but this adjustment is just a recognition that many Covid-19 deaths went uncounted b/c of lacking of testing/deaths at home.

Once people dig into population-level demography data, we'll find a lot more died than thought, and that's just because tracking all deaths during a pandemic caused by a new disease is essentially impossible.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: If they're honest, American (and other Western) cities will need to do the same; we're also generally not counting deaths unless they're confirmed positive tests dying in hospitals. Die in a care home or hospice? Die without ever getting a test? Sorry about your pneumonia.

Our excess mortality figures are already suggesting we're also only counting about half to two thirds of our deaths. When we manage a proper statistical accounting of excess mortality deriving from Covid-19, we're going to see what the real toll has been.


All of this. Our figures are, frankly, bullshiat. They're artificially depressed, and deliberately so. That's why it scares me to listen to folks make claims about reality based on those test figures.

We haven't peaked yet. There are a lot more folks sick & dead than those numbers indicate. It's going to continue for some time.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, this COVID19 stuff sounds seriously dangerous.  Maybe we should ban it like we did with 4LOCO
 
Paddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsflash: Being right about China cooking their death numbers won't make your own problems go away. I'd say take care of that first, and when you have solved that problem, feel free to turn your attention to other corners of the world.

Meanwhile, if you believe China poses a risk to your country, make sure they cannot enter.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: If they're honest, American (and other Western) cities will need to do the same; we're also generally not counting deaths unless they're confirmed positive tests dying in hospitals. Die in a care home or hospice? Die without ever getting a test? Sorry about your pneumonia.

Our excess mortality figures are already suggesting we're also only counting about half to two thirds of our deaths. When we manage a proper statistical accounting of excess mortality deriving from Covid-19, we're going to see what the real toll has been.


New York did that yesterday. :(
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China can fark right off. I hope the rest of the world comes down on their asses hard.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Paddy: Newsflash: Being right about China cooking their death numbers won't make your own problems go away. I'd say take care of that first, and when you have solved that problem, feel free to turn your attention to other corners of the world.

Meanwhile, if you believe China poses a risk to your country, make sure they cannot enter.


Apparently you don't realize that a desire for accurate numbers out of China isn't about blame or calling them liars.

The time for recrimination might be later, but the accurate statistics is NOW.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Die in a care home or hospice? Die without ever getting a test? Sorry about your pneumonia.


We're under-counting those deaths but we're also missing a lot of the mild cases who never get sick enough to go to the hospital. We need to start testing the fark out of everyone, living or dead, before we'll know the true numbers.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: China can fark right off. I hope the rest of the world comes down on their asses hard.


OMG!  China is cooking their numbers.  Good thing no other major world power or former leader of the free world would ever engage is such behavior.  That would be terrible and would cause me all manner of personal distress.  Who shall we Americans blame for our own malfeasance?
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: pkjun: If they're honest, American (and other Western) cities will need to do the same; we're also generally not counting deaths unless they're confirmed positive tests dying in hospitals. Die in a care home or hospice? Die without ever getting a test? Sorry about your pneumonia.

Our excess mortality figures are already suggesting we're also only counting about half to two thirds of our deaths. When we manage a proper statistical accounting of excess mortality deriving from Covid-19, we're going to see what the real toll has been.

New York did that yesterday. :(


They did it and I immediately saw people spouting bullshiat like 'holy shiat, they are farking with the numbers to make it look worse!'.

It's going to be impossible to contain this with so many stupid people out there who think they know more than experts.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Paddy: Newsflash: Being right about China cooking their death numbers won't make your own problems go away. I'd say take care of that first, and when you have solved that problem, feel free to turn your attention to other corners of the world.

Meanwhile, if you believe China poses a risk to your country, make sure they cannot enter.

Apparently you don't realize that a desire for accurate numbers out of China isn't about blame or calling them liars.

The time for recrimination might be later, but the accurate statistics is NOW.


Accurate statistics take a little bit of time. There's no omniscient omnicomputer tallying each human death as it occurs; we need to wait for cities and states to report their total numbers of deaths -- which can take a while, since they need to wait for hospitals, care homes, police departments etc to report and then compile those reports -- and then those figures need to be adjusted for expected mortality given previous trends, weather effects, population makeup, etc.

And after that, all you can really do is say "well, we have about 3200 more dead people than we would expect, and given what we know about them we think it's reasonable to guess that probably 3100 of those died of Covid-19."

We'll get to an accurate accounting eventually, just as China is beginning to do now.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: If they're honest, American (and other Western) cities will need to do the same; we're also generally not counting deaths unless they're confirmed positive tests dying in hospitals. Die in a care home or hospice? Die without ever getting a test? Sorry about your pneumonia.



This is untrue.  The CDC put out guidelines for reporting confirmed nCoV deaths and probable nCoV deaths.  They are counting those deaths but using a different category until they are confirmed.  Considering the number of deaths that are being dealt with I am assuming that unless someone suck started a shotgun or has some other obvious unrelated cause of death, it will take some time to confirm them all.  They aren't just assuming it's not nCoV if they weren't previously diagnosed with it.

https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-wh​y​-nyc-death-toll-211809571.html
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the mounds of urns they had stacked up with ashes when this was going down, it might get revised again.
Wish they had more accurate numbers, but let's not kid ourselves, most places would have acted the same regardless of the numbers out of china.
Hell much of the USA was still acting like it wasn't their problem when things were very obviously, very visibly, very bad in italy.
 
pd2001
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Wow, this COVID19 stuff sounds seriously dangerous.  Maybe we should ban it like we did with 4LOCO


I've declared my house a COVID-19-free zone, so there's not a chance it could enter my house. I mean, that works with drugs and guns, right?

/Fun fact: Nigeria has had more reported deaths from extrajudicial killings of people breaking lockdown than from COVID.
//Fun fact: Chile is reporting people who have died in stats of recovered.
///Slashies are their own fun fact.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Besides Democrats desperate to oust Trump, did ANYBODY actually believe China's bullshiat numbers?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pkjun: If they're honest, American (and other Western) cities will need to do the same; we're also generally not counting deaths unless they're confirmed positive tests dying in hospitals. Die in a care home or hospice? Die without ever getting a test? Sorry about your pneumonia.

Our excess mortality figures are already suggesting we're also only counting about half to two thirds of our deaths. When we manage a proper statistical accounting of excess mortality deriving from Covid-19, we're going to see what the real toll has been.


That's certainty not universally true, 1/3rd of the reported deaths in Ohio have been people dying outside of hospitals.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Besides Democrats desperate to oust Trump,<--INSERT GIANT LEAP HERE--> did ANYBODY actually believe China's bullshiat numbers?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pkjun: ImpendingCynic: Paddy: Newsflash: Being right about China cooking their death numbers won't make your own problems go away. I'd say take care of that first, and when you have solved that problem, feel free to turn your attention to other corners of the world.

Meanwhile, if you believe China poses a risk to your country, make sure they cannot enter.

Apparently you don't realize that a desire for accurate numbers out of China isn't about blame or calling them liars.

The time for recrimination might be later, but the accurate statistics is NOW.

Accurate statistics take a little bit of time. There's no omniscient omnicomputer tallying each human death as it occurs; we need to wait for cities and states to report their total numbers of deaths -- which can take a while, since they need to wait for hospitals, care homes, police departments etc to report and then compile those reports -- and then those figures need to be adjusted for expected mortality given previous trends, weather effects, population makeup, etc.


Well yeah but right now there 30+ million people unemployed in the US alone... SURELY we could use some of them to compile the data and make accurate stats uh?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: Frank N Stein: China can fark right off. I hope the rest of the world comes down on their asses hard.

OMG!  China is cooking their numbers.  Good thing no other major world power or former leader of the free world would ever engage is such behavior.  That would be terrible and would cause me all manner of personal distress.  Who shall we Americans blame for our own malfeasance?


+1 social credit
 
Likwit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Will Fark ever learn that Trump can be a giant inflamed asshole at the same time the CCP are dishonest farks? It's not a one or the other situation, and you don't have to put on your helmet and grab your lance every time an article about China pops up.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: pkjun: If they're honest, American (and other Western) cities will need to do the same; we're also generally not counting deaths unless they're confirmed positive tests dying in hospitals. Die in a care home or hospice? Die without ever getting a test? Sorry about your pneumonia.

Our excess mortality figures are already suggesting we're also only counting about half to two thirds of our deaths. When we manage a proper statistical accounting of excess mortality deriving from Covid-19, we're going to see what the real toll has been.

All of this. Our figures are, frankly, bullshiat. They're artificially depressed, and deliberately so. That's why it scares me to listen to folks make claims about reality based on those test figures.

We haven't peaked yet. There are a lot more folks sick & dead than those numbers indicate. It's going to continue for some time.


A shiatposter on Gretchen Whitmer's fb told me yesterday that most deaths attributed to covid 19 are a deep state conspiracy when he said it was like the flu and i told him the number of deaths it's caused in a couple of months, so i dunno who to believe.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pkjun: If they're honest, American (and other Western) cities will need to do the same; we're also generally not counting deaths unless they're confirmed positive tests dying in hospitals. Die in a care home or hospice? Die without ever getting a test? Sorry about your pneumonia.

Our excess mortality figures are already suggesting we're also only counting about half to two thirds of our deaths. When we manage a proper statistical accounting of excess mortality deriving from Covid-19, we're going to see what the real toll has been.


The CDC guidelines have been updated and this is being done.

Source, citing the CDC guidelines
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is interesting to see how varying opinions and perspectives are without any real source providing credible and definitely information. It seems to vascilate widely between: The US is intentionally underreporting numbers and not counting deaths that are likely related to COVID because they are not testing them, to, The US is greatly inflating its numbers by counting pretty much any death as being related to COVID as hospitals are being reimbursed for COVID deaths.

Without a doubt, the number of people who have or had COVID is inaccurate in the US. This is partially due to the fact that testing has been difficult to come by, incompetence, people being reluctant to get tested for fear of being locked up or being infected with COVID, people not realizing they even have or had COVID, people being told to NOT get tested unless they have symptoms and even then unless they are in the at-risk category, and a smidgeon of political spin. Now, while smart money would say that the numbers are impacted by ALL of those things, people seem to only want to focus on ONE of those things and claim that is solely why the statistics are inaccurate.

In my opinion, I think deaths due to COVID are probably fairly accurate for the figures being represented in the US and isn't being greatly under or over reported. The number of cases I think are far too low, and that is mostly due to the lack of supplies and testing being done (primarily due to people just not getting tested because symptoms are or were not major).

Now, China on the other hand. I think they are INTENTIONALLY reporting their numbers far lower than reality for both deaths and cases. Their inaccuracy is not related to lack of testing or incompetence but rather a very conscious decision. To those white-knighting and defending China by deflected the blame to Trump and his terrible administration, stop it. They are certainly at fault for the mismanagement of the response but China is the farking enemy and ultimately to blame.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Instructions from CCP to Wuhan:

"Do not lie with ridiculous figures, comrades"

The actual deaths are over 50,000 at least.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Likwit: Will Fark ever learn that Trump can be a giant inflamed asshole at the same time the CCP are dishonest farks?


No.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pkjun: ImpendingCynic: Paddy: Newsflash: Being right about China cooking their death numbers won't make your own problems go away. I'd say take care of that first, and when you have solved that problem, feel free to turn your attention to other corners of the world.

Meanwhile, if you believe China poses a risk to your country, make sure they cannot enter.

Apparently you don't realize that a desire for accurate numbers out of China isn't about blame or calling them liars.

The time for recrimination might be later, but the accurate statistics is NOW.

Accurate statistics take a little bit of time. There's no omniscient omnicomputer tallying each human death as it occurs; we need to wait for cities and states to report their total numbers of deaths -- which can take a while, since they need to wait for hospitals, care homes, police departments etc to report and then compile those reports -- and then those figures need to be adjusted for expected mortality given previous trends, weather effects, population makeup, etc.

And after that, all you can really do is say "well, we have about 3200 more dead people than we would expect, and given what we know about them we think it's reasonable to guess that probably 3100 of those died of Covid-19."

We'll get to an accurate accounting eventually, just as China is beginning to do now.


The everpresent Chinese tool tells us that China's only error here is due to lack of information and testing, just like Western countries.

I have you favorited now as "Chinese memory hole"
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's because the deaths were in Florida nursing homes.  And it wasn't 1200 -- it'll be double that number in Florida.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Likwit: Will Fark ever learn that Trump can be a giant inflamed asshole at the same time the CCP are dishonest farks? It's not a one or the other situation, and you don't have to put on your helmet and grab your lance every time an article about China pops up.


Obviously. However, our federal government is using China (and WHO, and democrats, and governors, etc) to excuse their own failures.

The truth is our federal government is covering up shiat at the same rate as China while also doing less to combat the virus. China's failures may have hampered out ability to combat this in the early goings, but our government hasn't stepped up to fix any of it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Paddy: Newsflash: Being right about China cooking their death numbers won't make your own problems go away. I'd say take care of that first, and when you have solved that problem, feel free to turn your attention to other corners of the world.

Meanwhile, if you believe China poses a risk to your country, make sure they cannot enter.


Thing is, data on infection rates and fatalities is being used to construct models that tell us where, how, and for how long to deploy our resources. It's not only unhelpful, it's anti-helpful for China to keep putting out bullshiat, even if fewer and fewer people are buying it. They need to be made to pay a price for this behavior by the rest of the world.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.