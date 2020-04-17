 Skip to content
(NWA Homepage)   Navy identifies first victim of its poor decision making on the USS Theodore Roosevelt   (nwahomepage.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
RIP sailor
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
trump knew in January and called it a hoax for 2 months.  Each US death is on his hands.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd like to take that picture, frame it, some sturdy frame, and then use that to slap around the ones who were going around saying "boomer remover" bemusedly.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: trump knew in January and called it a hoax for 2 months.  Each US death is on his hands.


And he will pass the buck to the House of Representatives, so he can have someone else to blame besides China and the WHO (and Pete and Roger are probably tired of being blamed for the spread of COVID-19 by the Orange Shiatgibbon).
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: trump knew in January and called it a hoax for 2 months.  Each US death is on his hands.


Do you think he cares?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you think anyone in that family cares?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: trump knew in January and called it a hoax for 2 months.  Each US death is on his hands.


He didn't call it a hoax. He said the politicization was the hoax.

You lying by saying he did proves he was right about it. Good job.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: chuggernaught: trump knew in January and called it a hoax for 2 months.  Each US death is on his hands.

He didn't call it a hoax. He said the politicization was the hoax.

You lying by saying he did proves he was right about it. Good job.


OK Trumper
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't know about you, but I'm tired of all this "winning".
 
