(WGNTV Chicago)   Illinois spent $17 million on face masks from China that are now being recalled in other states   (wgntv.com) divider line
16
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark China.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I don't think there's any swindling going on. Why do you ask?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay. They got confiscated by the Feds and given to Russia.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark should retire the facepalm tag. Maybe replace it with "silent scream".
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we can re-open all those clothing manufacturers that were shuttered in North Carolina and other states.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican. Democrat. It makes no difference in Illinois. Most of them are corrupt and/or inept, they they are epitome of the classic definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Every year they raise taxes to make up for a budget shortfall and every year they increase their spending. And every year they act shocked that the increased taxes did not fix the problems they were supposed to fix.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Maybe we can re-open all those clothing manufacturers that were shuttered in North Carolina and other states.


No good, all the kids that worked in those factories are all grown up now.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mock26: Republican. Democrat. It makes no difference in Illinois. Most of them are corrupt and/or inept, they they are epitome of the classic definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Every year they raise taxes to make up for a budget shortfall and every year they increase their spending. And every year they act shocked that the increased taxes did not fix the problems they were supposed to fix.


Yeah, there probably a couple of people from the purchasing department with fat envelopes in their pockets.  Hey, don't forget to push a little of that upstairs, everybody will want to get their beak wet.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"...you can't go through one mask at a time and so you try to take samples from the shipments that come in, make sure you got what you are paying for..."

Poor quality? From China?! Nooooooo!

If you want to help a great cause that is currently aiding in the effort to protect our healthcare workers all over the country, take a look at Million Mask MOVEment.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was hoping this would be one of those "yeah IL is corrupt but things usually happen because of it" cases, but alas they just Munson'd it. As usual. Hey Illinois? Get your shiat together before everyone who knows how to make an Italian beef dies of the 'rona!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I was hoping this would be one of those "yeah IL is corrupt but things usually happen because of it" cases, but alas they just Munson'd it. As usual. Hey Illinois? Get your shiat together before everyone who knows how to make an Italian beef dies of the 'rona!


Well, we could have asked the feds to use their buying and legal power to do this, except they told us to fark off and find some on our own, and quit complaining or we'll just confiscate more stuff.

So, yeah, fark your "get your shiat together."
 
Panatheist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What did I say?
 
Lt. Cheese Weasel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hmmmm, Commie country releases deadly virus, lies about it, spams FB with masks ads, never delivers......good business model.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only there was some sort of union of States... like a Republic... that had vastly more resources available to it, which could have procured supplies or ordered their manufacture, and then distributed them to where there is need.

Then States wouldn't be locked into a mad scramble to grab anything they can from anywhere they can, while foreign powers locked in the good stuff and other States bid up the prices on the remaining dregs.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: NINEv2: I was hoping this would be one of those "yeah IL is corrupt but things usually happen because of it" cases, but alas they just Munson'd it. As usual. Hey Illinois? Get your shiat together before everyone who knows how to make an Italian beef dies of the 'rona!

Well, we could have asked the feds to use their buying and legal power to do this, except they told us to fark off and find some on our own, and quit complaining or we'll just confiscate more stuff.

So, yeah, fark your "get your shiat together."


Yeah, no. Dealt with 31 years of IL style horseshiat from local to the state level. I seriously hoped this would be a case of the gov outsmarting donny dipshiat but no. It's a case of taking a shot to the pills. As is often the case in my homestate.

Stay safe.
 
