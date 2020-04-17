 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Tampa arcade will rent out and deliver their machines to your home during the pandemic for one week with unlimited credit. Hero tag gives out a 1UP   (wfla.com) divider line
27
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine if this was a casino machine.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I sent this article to the local Arcade shop in my area.
 
gonzoduke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this essential?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonzoduke: Is this essential?


How else are you supposed to play video games in your home?
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Imagine if this was a casino machine.


hmm?
 
cptrios
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is extremely cool, but all I can think of is how broken those pinball machines are going to be after one or two rentals.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When this was all starting and we were still at the office I thought our pinball machine was probably the least hygienic thing in the building.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We go here pretty regularly. Nice people and really well maintained machines, my wife will probably want to rent one. Also huge plus they stock my favorite root beer Sprecher.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This being Friday, is this the start of the gaming thread?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they could make it smaller and attach it to a display device you already own there could be a niche market for something like that.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course pretty much all the pins are rented. Good for them!
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They won't rent me a skee ball game and they don't deliver to Mass.

Booooo Jimmy you suck
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To try and cope with what is going on, we did some to-go sales, on a very limited bases," said Robert Leonard, owner of Lowry Parcade.

They may be limited, but they are all belong to us.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GIVE ME ALL THE PINBALL MACHINES!!

Especially this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroGryph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice that is pretty cool.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Very cool idea. The Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command combo machine is available.

I am sure I put more than a hundred dollars in quarters in each of those as kid.

I have the 1983 Star Wars coin op video arcade machine at home, so getting a kick out this.

Classic 80s games for the win!
 
Certainly You Jest
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I had a pin once.
And then I had 2. And then I had 3. And then....

Pinball is a great hobby full of amazing people, and you should check it out.
 
jimjays
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cptrios: This is extremely cool, but all I can think of is how broken those pinball machines are going to be after one or two rentals.


It is cool. Depending on the machine, most of them can take a lot of abuse; they are designed for children and bars...  (Long time pinball player that cursed and beat on many machines without incident, never heard a word about it from the bar owners or gaming techs.)
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone had a good idea how to make a few bucks while their business is shuttered, and they're a hero for it?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dibs on Silver Slugger...

/love me some pinball
 
monsupio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

68.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Didn't know they could survive full immersion in hand sanitizer.
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ohdontbeshy: We go here pretty regularly. Nice people and really well maintained machines, my wife will probably want to rent one. Also huge plus they stock my favorite root beer Sprecher.


I see you are a man/woman of taste. Although birch beer in general is better.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Could go for a Xevious arcade game in my house
Or Houses of the Dead - shoot them Zombies!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abox: When this was all starting and we were still at the office I thought our pinball machine was probably the least hygienic thing in the building.


Rolling your ben-wa balls to the next cubicle over is not a "pinball machine".
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I splurged on a Ms PacMan machine after a long fire assignment. The guy I bought it from stocks local bars and restaurants with machines and chipped it so it plays about 35 games. All the PacMans, DigDug, BurgerTime! and the Galagas, along with a few others. It sits right next to the kegerator and was worth the money I paid.  I'd love to be able to rent a pinball machine but wouldn't use it as much as the Ms PacMan.
 
