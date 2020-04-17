 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Jacksonville's beaches to reopen says newly elected mayor Larry Vaughn   (news4jax.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, Mayor Lenny Curry, Duval County, Florida, Jacksonville's beaches, weeks of data, Gov. Ron DeSantis' Executive Order, Florida National Guard, positive cases of COVID-19  
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pleased and happy to repeat the news that we have, in fact, caught and killed a small virus that supposedly injured some breathers. But, as you see, it's a beautiful day, the beaches are open and people are having a wonderful time.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Flatten the curve" was a great way to get the attention of the populace early on. Unfortunately, we now have the usual 41% who think curve flattening = cured.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: "Flatten the curve" was a great way to get the attention of the populace early on. Unfortunately, we now have the usual 41% who think curve flattening = cured.


Don't worry your school safety net is safe. People are still bad at math.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: "Flatten the curve" was a great way to get the attention of the populace early on. Unfortunately, we now have the usual 41% who think curve flattening = cured.


Leaving 59% to think that they can't leave the house until it's cured.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Social distancing worked well so we don't need it any more.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Darwin cracks a nice, cold Corona.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This so reminds me of the Y2K problem. "It clearly isn't a big deal, nothing happened" - while ignoring the years of effort that went in to make sure nothing happened.

"Numbers are going down. This is fine."
 
Jairzinho [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: Unfortunately, we now have the usual 41% who think curve flattening = cured.


Sometimes I wonder how society and the world in general would have been if we didn't have the persistent drag on progress by that 41%.  Probably by now, we would be living in one of those futuristic advanced societies depicted in some 60's/70's movies about how they imagined 2020 would be back then.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What essential activities (the mayor's phrasing, not mine) are carried out on the beach? You don't need to ride the surf to live.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Opening things up because the curve is flattening is like removing your parachute because you've already slowed down.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trying to picture essential activities that take place on the beach.  Dolphin rescue?  Turtle egg burying?  Seagull waxing?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: What essential activities (the mayor's phrasing, not mine) are carried out on the beach? You don't need to ride the surf to live.


Right?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: MikeyFuccon: What essential activities (the mayor's phrasing, not mine) are carried out on the beach? You don't need to ride the surf to live.

Right?


Although there is the argument "Surf or die."
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Trying to picture essential activities that take place on the beach.  Dolphin rescue?  Turtle egg burying?  Seagull waxing?


Mate selection is essential to propagate the species.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Charlie don't surf.
 
craiguyver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: What essential activities (the mayor's phrasing, not mine) are carried out on the beach? You don't need to ride the surf to live.



You prove how you're a real, red hatter American who won't let any fancy science people tell you what to do.

And then go home and spread joy to those around you.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Trying to picture essential activities that take place on the beach.  Dolphin rescue?  Turtle egg burying?  Seagull waxing?


I'm trying to think of a reason to keep people from being outside at a beach.  Shark attack?  Medical waste? Pirates?  You know we can be reasonable about this, right?  You know how restaurants have a maximum occupancy?  Something like that.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Billy Bathsalt: Trying to picture essential activities that take place on the beach.  Dolphin rescue?  Turtle egg burying?  Seagull waxing?

Mate selection is essential to propagate the species.


Does that mandate sex on the beach?
/Not the beverage.
/Not the man date.
/Sexwax.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Opening beaches costs lives

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Stochastic Cow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I plead guilty to reading the article.

As defined in Gov. Ron DeSantis' Executive Order, essential activities include the following:
Participating in recreational activities consistent with social distancing guidelines
Such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Trying to picture essential activities that take place on the beach.  Dolphin rescue?  Turtle egg burying?  Seagull waxing?


Wink wink, nudge nudge.
And stop spying on me through my computer!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


why open this DVD?  yuck.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
specials-images.forbesimg.comView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't think the beaches in SF are closed right now, the parking lots are but you can still park on side streets and walk. Still people aren't really going. Also we have actually flattened the curve, i think we have only 20 deaths so far and the number of cases is dropping. Feel like the reopening discussions are going to kick into high gear soon.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Go ahead and see if I care.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is it safe? I wouldn't want to be part of that first test group.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How is walking along the beach or running on the beach any different than walking on the side walks? I see that all around here.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: What essential activities (the mayor's phrasing, not mine) are carried out on the beach? You don't need to ride the surf to live.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Flattenin' the curves...
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe some of you townies don't realize this, but for the locals, the Beach *IS* life. Especially First Coast beaches. It is VERY easy to social distance at Jax/Neptune/Atlantic/Mayport beaches, and most of the locals technically already do. Your only problem points are hand rails, and the only people you have to worry about are stupid townies and tourists. The only congestion points are Atlantic Boulevard, Beach Boulevard, JT-B, and the parking meters.

Dad, I know you're not reading this, but in the interest of Humanity I will put this out in the ether in the hopes that quantum entanglement will reach a part of your brain that words and reason never will: stay the fark home. You will die if you don't, you have too many risk factors. Leave the beach to the young and antisocial.

The biggest problem with Florida Beaches was the gorram spring breakers being their typical idiot douchebag selves; the locals weren't the spread vector.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 247x187]
Flattenin' the curves...


Less Jax Beach, more 103rd/Oceanway and sprinkings of Engleweed and Sandalweed.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: What essential activities (the mayor's phrasing, not mine) are carried out on the beach? You don't need to ride the surf to live.


You are obviously not an acolyte of Jeff Spicoli.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Billy Bathsalt: Trying to picture essential activities that take place on the beach.  Dolphin rescue?  Turtle egg burying?  Seagull waxing?

I'm trying to think of a reason to keep people from being outside at a beach.  Shark attack?  Medical waste? Pirates?  You know we can be reasonable about this, right?  You know how restaurants have a maximum occupancy?  Something like that.


Because if someone is injured or needs to be rescued, you're putting a first-responder into possible jeopardy.

If it's a lifeguard, there's a good chance the person is going to look at someone drowning and have to make the decision to rescue them realize that they knew what they were doing, they bought their ticket, let them save themselves.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't think keeping your distance outdoors is very risky.  Somebody will ruin it every time with some grabasstic beach volleyball.  Looking at you, NAS Pensacola.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jacksonville. A city so nice they named it Jacksonville.
 
Jairzinho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: edmo: "Flatten the curve" was a great way to get the attention of the populace early on. Unfortunately, we now have the usual 41% who think curve flattening = cured.

Leaving 59% to think that they can't leave the house until it's cured.


If this false choice for categorizing people was true (Narrator: It isn't), I'd rather be grouped in the latter than in the former, but in reality, most of us in that 59% will make a choice (I hope) based on facts and evidence than on fear or unsubstantiated optimism.
 
KierzanDax
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: What essential activities (the mayor's phrasing, not mine) are carried out on the beach? You don't need to ride the surf to live.


Masturbation. Lots and lots of sandpapery masturbation.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 400x342]


Say "hello" to Bruce for me. She's been very very hungry with all of the empty beaches. In fact, rumours say that sharks are going door to door pretending to be UPS delivery persons and telegram boys (girls).
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

oa330_man: Because if someone is injured or needs to be rescued, you're putting a first-responder into possible jeopardy.


That's their farking job!
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Aren't beaches required to have lifeguards? How would they practice social distancing guidelines?
 
