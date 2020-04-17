 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Good insulin news for once: Novo Nordisk will offer insulin free of charge for 90 days to diabetes patients who lost health insurance coverage because they lost their jobs   (myfox8.com) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy, Insulin, InnoMed PredTox, NPH insulin, Growth hormone, insulin maker, Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, Novo Nordisk, Vice president  
•       •       •

154 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 8:42 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trying to keep their profitable customer base alive

/Then jack the price 3x afterwards.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on a medication that cost $10k per month for years.  Something I didn't know for a long time was that some pharmaceutical companies will actually have what amounts to a "loyalty program" for their more expensive medications.  You sign up with them, and they will actually provide you the medication free of charge or at a steep discount if you have to switch insurance carriers and there's a delay in coverage.

If you are on expensive, long term medications, it may be worth looking into.  It's not usually well advertised.  I only found out about it after I had to switch doctors, and the new doctor had another patient with the loyalty card.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Trying to keep their profitable customer base alive

/Then jack the price 3x afterwards.


^ This right here.  A 90 day reprieve is a bigger joke than the stimulus checks.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First one's always free.
That's how they hook ya.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Letting them die might cut into shareholder value.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that, this pandemic has shown very clearly we need a national health care system.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As other people pointed out, this is profit based in the long run.

Also, it's one of those bullshiat feelgood stories where we're supposed to cheer a broken system because people did something good in it.  Like the teachers donating their sick days to a colleague because otherwise they wouldn't have enough sick days to cover their cancer treatments.  So they're giving up their days so someone with freaking cancer can still get paid AND get treatments.  So if those people get sick they're screwed.

Its garbage.  Insulin has been around for decades, it shouldn't be this ridiculous price in the first place.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Trying to keep their profitable customer base alive

/Then jack the price 3x afterwards.


God, you are so damn cynical.


And spot on with your assessment.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
For a country whose populace prides itself on it's rugged individualism, it's tragic that people are forced to depend on charity for heath care.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Fark that, this pandemic has shown very clearly we need a national health care system.


And the people it hurt the worse, who would benefit the most from a NHS; will still be opposed to the idea because "socialism".
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
now do it forever
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Trying to keep their profitable customer base alive

/Then jack the price 3x afterwards.


This x10000000000000
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And financially, they're able to do this because....they're swell people?

/They're somehow already awash in cash.
//It's an investment
///Dead customers don't purchase anything in the future.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Makes me wanna break put my copy of Captain Novolin and beat the shiat outta some donuts
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: jasonvatch: Trying to keep their profitable customer base alive

/Then jack the price 3x afterwards.

^ This right here.  A 90 day reprieve is a bigger joke than the stimulus checks.


Bet you'll cash yours tho.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: mongbiohazard: Fark that, this pandemic has shown very clearly we need a national health care system.

And the people it hurt the worse, who would benefit the most from a NHS; will still be opposed to the idea because "socialism".


I know, just ask Italy.
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, that's good. Now, what about the doctor check ups, the injection and testing supplies, and any other care those (and other) patients need?
 
clawsoon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here in Canada, you can walk into pretty much any pharmacy and ask for a vial of Humalog over the counter.  It'll cost you under $40 in Canadian dollars.  I've done it many times.

Same vial is over $300 in the US.

This is a case of someone who's been stealing from you for years offering to give you a little bit back and expecting to be congratulated for it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Marcus Aurelius: jasonvatch: Trying to keep their profitable customer base alive

/Then jack the price 3x afterwards.

^ This right here.  A 90 day reprieve is a bigger joke than the stimulus checks.

Bet you'll cash yours tho.


I gave mine to the local food bank.  It will probably last them about an hour from the looks of things.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: First one's always free.
That's how they hook ya.


I got hooked in college. Starting freebasing insulin at first to stay up all night to study. Then I started snorting it off striper's asses. I got pretty low (blood sugar) for a while until my friend Becky died injecting an insulin. After that I realized what I was doing and turned my life around. I've been clean coming on 5 years now.
I'll never forget my friend's sacrifice though. When people tell me it was because I had the willpower to change, I say "No, it's Becky."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: PapermonkeyExpress: Marcus Aurelius: jasonvatch: Trying to keep their profitable customer base alive

/Then jack the price 3x afterwards.

^ This right here.  A 90 day reprieve is a bigger joke than the stimulus checks.

Bet you'll cash yours tho.

I gave mine to the local food bank.  It will probably last them about an hour from the looks of things.


Doing a bunch of shopping this weekend for our local food bank.

People that are able to donate, even if it's just a little, please do it.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I was on a medication that cost $10k per month for years.  Something I didn't know for a long time was that some pharmaceutical companies will actually have what amounts to a "loyalty program" for their more expensive medications.  You sign up with them, and they will actually provide you the medication free of charge or at a steep discount if you have to switch insurance carriers and there's a delay in coverage.

If you are on expensive, long term medications, it may be worth looking into.  It's not usually well advertised.  I only found out about it after I had to switch doctors, and the new doctor had another patient with the loyalty card.


I've been on a medication for almost a year and a half now that costs about $3,000 a month.

My pharmacy (a national chain) applies an available coupon to the cost, and I get it for no co pay.  Express Scripts wanted me to change over to them and pay $25/mo for it.  I told the woman no, why would I do that?

I'm being weened off it now.  My doctor said I could stop taking it immediately, but also said I could reduce the dosage for 30 days if it made more more comfortable due to the Cornoavirus.  It was my wife's decision to keep taking it until the end of the month, but I reduced the dosage by half.

The medication kept me from developing spontaneous peritonitis until my body could properly re balance my fluid retention.

I'm hoping to only be on 1 medication by June.  An antacid for acid reflux.  I was on 14 medications at this time last year.

Less pills is good.
 
shaggai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wonder how much of a "loss" they're taking.

/Fire up the atomic violin concerto.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: And financially, they're able to do this because....they're swell people?

/They're somehow already awash in cash.
//It's an investment
///Dead customers don't purchase anything in the future.


Well at least they're smarter than most companies
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.