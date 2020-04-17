 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   'Small meat shops filling gaps' is not a Pornhub search in this timeline. Yet   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Grocery store, Safeway Inc., Supermarket, meat sections, big meat plant shutdowns, Steve's Meat Market, Kansas City, impacts of meat plant closures  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I bought 10 pounds of assorted meats from a small, local butcher the other day. Most of their stock comes from local farms.

I'm happy to buy from local versus Smithfield, Cargill or Tyson.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lamb and mutton meat are popular where I live, but with the quarantine, many are resorting to the "no waste" policy and making sheep sausages with the trimmings.


Needless to say, things have gone from baa to wurst
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just small meat shops - restaurant supply shops are handy places to pick up larger cuts you can break down, if you've storage capacity.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Small meat shops filling gaps' is not a Pornhub search in this timeline. Yet

I say 36 hours. Maybe less.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's my understanding that large meat shops create those gaps.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Not just small meat shops - restaurant supply shops are handy places to pick up larger cuts you can break down, if you've storage capacity.


Yep.  I buy an entire pork loin, then spend 25 minutes turning into a small roast, ~20 chops, and enough trimming for a big batch of stir-fry.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gordon's(GFS)
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: 10 pounds of assorted meats


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I consider a potential small meat shop my next door neighbors, in a pinch.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: FormlessOne: Not just small meat shops - restaurant supply shops are handy places to pick up larger cuts you can break down, if you've storage capacity.

Yep.  I buy an entire pork loin, then spend 25 minutes turning into a small roast, ~20 chops, and enough trimming for a big batch of stir-fry.


Heh. That's what I'm doing this weekend - breaking down a couple of loins and a cushion, so I can make chops, roasts, and sausage.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: I consider a potential small meat shop my next door neighbors, in a pinch.


That's what pets are for, after all - mobile, self-managing rations. And you don't even have to stalk 'em!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
penis joke:
long is too lean
short is too hard
"if you marinade for 24 hours it might turn out OK"

Add what you want.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I bought 10 pounds of assorted meats from a small, local butcher the other day. Most of their stock comes from local farms.

I'm happy to buy from local versus Smithfield, Cargill or Tyson.


You have just described 99% of the meat you can buy at the grocer.

Unless it specifically states a local non corporate farm, it will be Smithfield, Cargil,  or Tyson
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Lamb and mutton meat are popular where I live, but with the quarantine, many are resorting to the "no waste" policy and making sheep sausages with the trimmings.

Needless to say, things have gone from baa to wurst


I'll funny it, but I won't like it...
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Gordon's(GFS)


Unfortunately they don't deliver in my town.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Al Roker's Forecast: Lamb and mutton meat are popular where I live, but with the quarantine, many are resorting to the "no waste" policy and making sheep sausages with the trimmings.

Needless to say, things have gone from baa to wurst

I'll funny it, but I won't like it...


Yeah, "Ewe...." was my first reaction, too.
 
