 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Navy tests the entire crew of the USS Roosevelt and discovers that either the coronavirus test gives out a lot of false positives or there are way, way more asymptomatic cases than previously known   (msn.com) divider line
54
    More: Followup, Infectious disease, United States Navy, Theodore Roosevelt, Epidemiology, U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, testing of the entire crew of the coronavirus, Aircraft carrier, majority of the positive cases  
•       •       •

922 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 9:18 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it's the latter, because then that means that it's less deadly than originally thought.  That would actually be good news for a change.

Of course, that doesn't help you if you're in a high-risk category, but then, if you're in such a category, you probably can more easily self-isolate than military personnel on a ship (unless you're in prison or something).
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It is good news, if you consider "giving more arguments to sociopathic assholes who are trying to advance on Fox News the idea that sacrificing a few hundred thousand of of our most vulnerable citizens on the altar of capitalism is the essence of patriotic and noble sacrifice" to be good news.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think, by the end of the month at the very earliest (and at the end of May at the very latest), if you have not hermetically sealed yourself in with no new contact for the entire lockdown period (and pretty much no one has; even contact with delivery drivers is a new contact), you can assume that you have or have had the virus.  At that point, there's probably minimal risk to re-opening most businesses, unless something is found out about different strains of COVID leading to a new infection...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I always thought they bungled a great opportunity on those cruise ships to test everyone, and follow-up everyone every two or three days. It would have provided a great deal of information that could have guided us.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IlGreven: I think, by the end of the month at the very earliest (and at the end of May at the very latest), if you have not hermetically sealed yourself in with no new contact for the entire lockdown period (and pretty much no one has; even contact with delivery drivers is a new contact), you can assume that you have or have had the virus.  At that point, there's probably minimal risk to re-opening most businesses, unless something is found out about different strains of COVID leading to a new infection...


I'm still seeing data where only about a third or forth of newly tested individuals show positive. Interpreting that is complicated because testing is heavily biased by those who are sick or at high risk. Nevertheless, there's good data that most of us have not been infected.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It is good news, if you consider "giving more arguments to sociopathic assholes who are trying to advance on Fox News the idea that sacrificing a few hundred thousand of of our most vulnerable citizens on the altar of capitalism is the essence of patriotic and noble sacrifice" to be good news.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I had it back in February without knowing it. My way had a wicked cough for a long time and used to come home and just lie on the couch which is way out of character for her, so she thinks she had it too
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The possibility that the coronavirus spreads in a mostly stealthy mode among a population of largely young, healthy people showing no symptoms could have major implications for U.S. policy-makers, who are considering how and when to reopen the economy.

Isn't this like the fifth time we learned this?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
SSHHHH!! Don't you idiots know that the obvious fact that there is Magavirus on our ships is a state secret?
What if the Gynese find out?
They'll attack us!!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Key paragraph.

Roughly 60 percent of the over 600 sailors who tested positive so far have not shown symptoms of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, the Navy says. The service did not speculate about how many might later develop symptoms or remain asymptomatic.

It would be very good to watch that population and see if any of them develop symptoms, then we'd have a better handle on asymptomatic cases, but saying "Hey, 60% don't show symptoms" right now is a bad assumption.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I suspect it's a problem with the tests.  The FDA is giving guidance to test makers to instruct users that an undetermined result should be labeled as a positive and asymptotic individuals should be told to self-quarantine, rather than be retested due to the lack of tests.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well the Navy is just like the shower room of the YMCA. Full of infected seamen.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: I'm pretty sure I had it back in February without knowing it. My way had a wicked cough for a long time and used to come home and just lie on the couch which is way out of character for her, so she thinks she had it too


Go get the antibody test, if you can. Then donate blood.
 
SicTransitGloria
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There is literally nothing new about this information.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Key paragraph.

Roughly 60 percent of the over 600 sailors who tested positive so far have not shown symptoms of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, the Navy says. The service did not speculate about how many might later develop symptoms or remain asymptomatic.

It would be very good to watch that population and see if any of them develop symptoms, then we'd have a better handle on asymptomatic cases, but saying "Hey, 60% don't show symptoms" right now is a bad assumption.


I am pretty sure the US Military's infectious disease/biowarfare unit is on this like flies on shiat.

They don't get to see real-life pandemics play out. They get little far away mini-pandemics that fizzle our (EBOLA in Congo and Plague in Madagascar) - this is probably being diligently recorded for gaming our future scenarios by militaries across the world.

/why yes, I am paranoid
 
rolladuck [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: I'm pretty sure I had it back in February without knowing it. My way had a wicked cough for a long time and used to come home and just lie on the couch which is way out of character for her, so she thinks she had it too


In February?
Is there any reason to suspect you would have had COVID and not just had mild cases of flu?
Were you near a hotspot or known infected people?
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, testing an entire population of potentially exposed persons reveals more about a new virus than only testing those that are symptomatic? Who knew?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IlGreven: I think, by the end of the month at the very earliest (and at the end of May at the very latest), if you have not hermetically sealed yourself in with no new contact for the entire lockdown period (and pretty much no one has; even contact with delivery drivers is a new contact), you can assume that you have or have had the virus.  At that point, there's probably minimal risk to re-opening most businesses, unless something is found out about different strains of COVID leading to a new infection...


That may be correct for big cities and the East coast and West cost.
Given how this is easy to catch if you drink and are fat roll ppl in Texas should have more dead. So we didn't get many people with it here.
And it would be dumb to gamble that it's because of asymptomatic having.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's a difference between people testing positive who never show symptoms and people testing positive who hadn't shown symptoms at the time they were tested. Dr. Karl Stefánsson, the head of the main company in Iceland testing people, said as much when their random screening found 50% of positive cases were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic: "What it means in my mind, is that because we are screening the general population, we are catching people early in the infection before they start showing symptoms."
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It is too early to tell if the crew will develop symptoms later, and also being a Navy ship, the crew may just be a good bit younger and fitter than a similar sized population that is not all in the military.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The possibility that the coronavirus spreads in a mostly stealthy mode among a population of largely young, healthy people showing no symptoms could have major implications for U.S. policy-makers, who are considering how and when to reopen the economy.

Isn't this like the fifth time we learned this?


And doesn't official modeling assume 90% minimally symptomatic cases? At least, I thought the death rates assumed 0.1% fatality rate, which would seem to imply that the 1-3% fatality rate is a result of testing only the more severe cases.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can't think of a younger, healthier population the the US of A. We've got this thing licked.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: So, testing an entire population of potentially exposed persons reveals more about a new virus than only testing those that are symptomatic? Who knew?


It's difficult to do lots of population-wide testing or random sample testing when you have insufficient supply of tests.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SicTransitGloria: There is literally nothing new about this information.


"It has revealed a new dynamic of this virus: that it can be carried by normal, healthy people who have no idea whatsoever that they are carrying it,

And he's in charge
 
Serious Black
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Martian_Astronomer: The possibility that the coronavirus spreads in a mostly stealthy mode among a population of largely young, healthy people showing no symptoms could have major implications for U.S. policy-makers, who are considering how and when to reopen the economy.

Isn't this like the fifth time we learned this?

And doesn't official modeling assume 90% minimally symptomatic cases? At least, I thought the death rates assumed 0.1% fatality rate, which would seem to imply that the 1-3% fatality rate is a result of testing only the more severe cases.


There's really only a few ways the virus could have a true fatality rate of 0.1% and a confirmed case fatality rate of 7%:

1) The virus initially infected humans way sooner than any epidemiologist believes started (the earliest known case is from November, and the earliest known human-to-human transmission is from early December), or
2) The virus is even more transmissible than the measles, which no epidemiologist believes (the highest estimate of its R0 is 8.9, whereas the lowest estimate of the measles's R0 is 12).
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Well the Navy is just like the shower room of the YMCA. Full of infected seamen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Icarus_Rising: So, testing an entire population of potentially exposed persons reveals more about a new virus than only testing those that are symptomatic? Who knew?

It's difficult to do lots of population-wide testing or random sample testing when you have insufficient supply of tests.


I agree. My slant-ways point was that we need to ramp up testing capacity and start testing as many people as possible.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: SicTransitGloria: There is literally nothing new about this information.

"It has revealed a new dynamic of this virus: that it can be carried by normal, healthy people who have no idea whatsoever that they are carrying it,

And he's in charge


He must have gone to school with Brian Kemp.
 
SicTransitGloria
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: So, testing an entire population of potentially exposed persons reveals more about a new virus than only testing those that are symptomatic? Who knew?


We knew.  Everyone new this a month or more ago.  The german's have it worked out about the best it is why their mortality rate is so low but still horrifyingly high.  With the rate this stuff spreads and how undetectable it is killing of 1,000,000 in the US is no sweat without the social distancing stuff.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: I'm pretty sure I had it back in February without knowing it. My way had a wicked cough for a long time and used to come home and just lie on the couch which is way out of character for her, so she thinks she had it too


Yeah about that

https://vitals.lifehacker.com/sorry-w​e​-did-not-all-get-and-recover-from-covi​d-19-thi-1842798877
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SicTransitGloria: There is literally nothing new about this information.


Yep. It's another data point.

Although there are a number of data points suggesting most infected people are asymptomatic, there is quite a bit of range in percent. This is nice data because it's a controlled and widely tested population. But with a restriction in age range of course - no kids or elderly.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would assume the tests are just made by a connected company likely the same ones that make the meth test that triggers on powdered donuts.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Duh, it's likely been running through the US for several months.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Serious Black: Icarus_Rising: So, testing an entire population of potentially exposed persons reveals more about a new virus than only testing those that are symptomatic? Who knew?

It's difficult to do lots of population-wide testing or random sample testing when you have insufficient supply of tests.

I agree. My slant-ways point was that we need to ramp up testing capacity and start testing as many people as possible.


Yup. And we aren't doing so well on that front. Apparently, America has been stuck around 150,000 tests available per day for the past couple of weeks. That's a rate of 1 test per 310 residents per week. Compare that to Germany, which now attests to have the ability to conduct 1 test per 130 residents per week.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only the government would allow people to buy at home test kits so they could test themselves for antibodies. We could get interesting data from that. But you know... the government.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Duh, it's likely been running through the US for several months.


Nope.
The clusters of dead show that to be incorrect.
 
thisman [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If your doubling time and incubation time is the same, then by definition 50% of people at any moment will be pre-symptomatic even if they are all going to get symptoms.
60% pre-symptomatic implies doubling time is 20% shorter than incubation time - and I could believe that on an armed cruise ship with shared cabins, it might be.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nope.
The clusters of dead show that to be incorrect.


Nope, considering 50% of all dead are in nursing homes, including the first real outbreak of dead in the US, it could have been spreading around NY and WA for months before it hit a susceptible population.
 
jimjays
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Icarus_Rising: So, testing an entire population of potentially exposed persons reveals more about a new virus than only testing those that are symptomatic? Who knew?

It's difficult to do lots of population-wide testing or random sample testing when you have insufficient supply of tests.


I was just talking about this yesterday. People aren't doing much shopping now, but in normal times if there's a fad of some useless sort of product, say a Cabbage Patch doll or a fidget spinner, the factories will be tooled and the market will be flooding with them in a few weeks or a couple months.... I'd think industry would want to get tests out that people are healthy, working and out buying such products again. Just sayin'.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: If only the government would allow people to buy at home test kits so they could test themselves for antibodies. We could get interesting data from that. But you know... the government.


Those tests need to be reliable (meaning they consistently produce the same results under the same circumstances) and valid (meaning they produce correct results) before they can be sold to people like pregnancy tests are. They also need to use an assessment of what amount of antibodies in someone's blood is sufficient to ward off future infection. Right now, antibody tests don't appear to do any of the three.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: SicTransitGloria: There is literally nothing new about this information.

"It has revealed a new dynamic of this virus: that it can be carried by normal, healthy people who have no idea whatsoever that they are carrying it,

And he's in charge


We made fun of the GA governor and mayor of NYC for saying this same thing 2 weeks ago.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Key paragraph.

Roughly 60 percent of the over 600 sailors who tested positive so far have not shown symptoms of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, the Navy says. The service did not speculate about how many might later develop symptoms or remain asymptomatic.

It would be very good to watch that population and see if any of them develop symptoms, then we'd have a better handle on asymptomatic cases, but saying "Hey, 60% don't show symptoms" right now is a bad assumption.


Not necessarily.

It was first noticed aboard that carrier back on March 24th, with just 3 cases noted.  But that doesn't mean that's how many were actually infected at the time.  It was almost certainly much, much higher than that, given that at that point it was 2 weeks after their stop in Da Nang, which is where they seem to have caught it.

It's now 24 days later after the first cases were noted, and 38 days after the initial infection.  They've tested everybody, and found 600+ cases.   A warship is a place with very little capability for "social distancing", so it almost certainly spread *VERY* quickly.  Especially before anyone became symptomatic and they started quarantining them.

I doubt we're going to see many more develop symptoms.  Maybe a few, but not a lot.
 
undernova
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Key paragraph.

Roughly 60 percent of the over 600 sailors who tested positive so far have not shown symptoms of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, the Navy says. The service did not speculate about how many might later develop symptoms or remain asymptomatic.

It would be very good to watch that population and see if any of them develop symptoms, then we'd have a better handle on asymptomatic cases, but saying "Hey, 60% don't show symptoms" right now is a bad assumption.


They will. The Navy's pretty good about this sort of thing.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wademh: IlGreven: I think, by the end of the month at the very earliest (and at the end of May at the very latest), if you have not hermetically sealed yourself in with no new contact for the entire lockdown period (and pretty much no one has; even contact with delivery drivers is a new contact), you can assume that you have or have had the virus.  At that point, there's probably minimal risk to re-opening most businesses, unless something is found out about different strains of COVID leading to a new infection...

I'm still seeing data where only about a third or forth of newly tested individuals show positive. Interpreting that is complicated because testing is heavily biased by those who are sick or at high risk. Nevertheless, there's good data that most of us have not been infected.


That's actually REALLY BAD NEWS.

In countries that have done sufficient testing to control the spread of the virus, only about 2% to 5% of the people tested have it.  Even in Italy, with the bad outbreak there and the limited testing they had available, only 15% of people tested, tested positive.  25%+ means we are only testing people that doctors already are pretty confident have the virus... which means that a huge number of people with the virus aren't getting tested at all.

The other really concerning issue here is no matter how much testing capacity we add, we are still seeing 25%+ of people tested coming back positive.  That means the US isn't seeing a plateau of new cases so much as we are seeing a ceiling on our current testing capabilities.  Testing is not getting ahead of the spread... if it was that positive rate would drop, and it hasn't been.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Icarus_Rising: Serious Black: Icarus_Rising: So, testing an entire population of potentially exposed persons reveals more about a new virus than only testing those that are symptomatic? Who knew?

It's difficult to do lots of population-wide testing or random sample testing when you have insufficient supply of tests.

I agree. My slant-ways point was that we need to ramp up testing capacity and start testing as many people as possible.

Yup. And we aren't doing so well on that front. Apparently, America has been stuck around 150,000 tests available per day for the past couple of weeks. That's a rate of 1 test per 310 residents per week. Compare that to Germany, which now attests to have the ability to conduct 1 test per 130 residents per week.


I expect in the next month or two for Germany to have a census-style mail out kit to every resident for either home processing or mail-back.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: waxbeans: Nope.
The clusters of dead show that to be incorrect.

Nope, considering 50% of all dead are in nursing homes, including the first real outbreak of dead in the US, it could have been spreading around NY and WA for months before it hit a susceptible population.


Which, as I said earlier, would imply that the virus infected the first human far sooner than anyone hypothesizes it did. Unless you have evidence that someone got infected with the virus in October or sooner, then your guess is just plain wrong.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Navy hedgie not amused.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It is good news, if you consider "giving more arguments to sociopathic assholes who are trying to advance on Fox News the idea that sacrificing a few hundred thousand of of our most vulnerable citizens on the altar of capitalism is the essence of patriotic and noble sacrifice" to be good news.


The dead from ww 2 were enough sacrifice to create Israel.
We're going for Jerusalem as capitol next.
Just cant seem to pile the bodies high enough yet.
Adonai is hard to please.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Enigmamf: Martian_Astronomer: The possibility that the coronavirus spreads in a mostly stealthy mode among a population of largely young, healthy people showing no symptoms could have major implications for U.S. policy-makers, who are considering how and when to reopen the economy.

Isn't this like the fifth time we learned this?

And doesn't official modeling assume 90% minimally symptomatic cases? At least, I thought the death rates assumed 0.1% fatality rate, which would seem to imply that the 1-3% fatality rate is a result of testing only the more severe cases.

There's really only a few ways the virus could have a true fatality rate of 0.1% and a confirmed case fatality rate of 7%:

1) The virus initially infected humans way sooner than any epidemiologist believes started (the earliest known case is from November, and the earliest known human-to-human transmission is from early December), or
2) The virus is even more transmissible than the measles, which no epidemiologist believes (the highest estimate of its R0 is 8.9, whereas the lowest estimate of the measles's R0 is 12).


What if there was less dangerous Covid-18.9 among humans that mutated to Covid-19 in the end of 2019 in Wuhan?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jimjays: Serious Black: Icarus_Rising: So, testing an entire population of potentially exposed persons reveals more about a new virus than only testing those that are symptomatic? Who knew?

It's difficult to do lots of population-wide testing or random sample testing when you have insufficient supply of tests.

I was just talking about this yesterday. People aren't doing much shopping now, but in normal times if there's a fad of some useless sort of product, say a Cabbage Patch doll or a fidget spinner, the factories will be tooled and the market will be flooding with them in a few weeks or a couple months.... I'd think industry would want to get tests out that people are healthy, working and out buying such products again. Just sayin'.


A new antibody test isn't like a toy.

Plus, it was a brilliant strategic move to offshore most of our manufacturing to China, wasn't it?
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.