(Rolling Stone) Citing Alex Jones and the Tangerine Terror, the 12 jurors from Roger Stone's trial are afraid for their lives
3
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
efforts of right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich, who is attempting to make public the pre-trial questionnaires the jurors filled out. Those questionnaires include jurors' private information and employment history.

So he wants to dox them.  Cernovich and Jones are both pure evil.


The supposed aim of the petition to release the questionnaires is to vet them for bias in hopes of getting a new trial for Stone.

You don't think the judge and both sets of lawyers haven't already seen them?  That lie is almost as plausible as Donnie claiming he fired Comey because the FBI was too mean to Hillary.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fusillade762: The supposed aim of the petition to release the questionnaires is to vet them for bias in hopes of getting a new trial for Stone.

You don't think the judge and both sets of lawyers haven't already seen them?  That lie is almost as plausible as Donnie claiming he fired Comey because the FBI was too mean to Hillary.


You think that matters? These are the people still claiming the Long Island shooting was a hoax. Reality doesn't mean shiat to them.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is jury tampering, plain and simple.  It isn't about this jury though.  It is about the next dozen juries that are going to be sitting to hear the case of crooked Republicans, and making sure they are too afraid to do their duty.
 
