(ABC News)   Putin postpones World War II victory parade due to hoax that isn't happening in Russia   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
dexhal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How do bullshiat artists constantly get away with this stuff? If I tried to pull something like this off I would get fired and imprisoned.

Putin? Nothing happens.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This joke is a bit tired now. The first lines of the article literally contradict the headline.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed next month's Victory Day celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, citing the worsening coronavirus pandemic"

But I guess it works for most people who don't bother to rtfa
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dexhal: How do bullshiat artists constantly get away with this stuff? If I tried to pull something like this off I would get fired and imprisoned.

Putin? Nothing happens.


It helps a lot if you're the guy in charge of firings, especially firing squads, and imprisonments.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In soviet Russia, parade cancels YOU.
 
LewDux
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cajnik: This joke is a bit tired now. The first lines of the article literally contradict the headline.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed next month's Victory Day celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, citing the worsening coronavirus pandemic"

But I guess it works for most people who don't bother to rtfa


1. Deny
2.
3. Deny that you denied
 
Cajnik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LewDux: 1. Deny
2.
3. Deny that you denied


LewDux
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
/we were always at war with coronavirus
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In all fairness to Putin,..

Trump would have cried non stop until he got his parade with nice shiny tanks and lots of marching  soldiers (complete with covid)
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cajnik: LewDux: 1. Deny
2.
3. Deny that you denied

A-are you white knighting Putin?
 
LewDux
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

guestguy: Cajnik: LewDux: 1. Deny
2.
3. Deny that you denied

A-are you white knighting Putin?


Maybe he discovered Pechenegs or Cumans among his ancestors?
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cajnik: LewDux: 1. Deny
2.
3. Deny that you denied

moron
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The real victor of the Russian Campaign was the Russian Weather.
The Russian Weather and Ground Conditions did more damage to the Germans than the Red Army could of done.
If summer like conditions had lasted another few months Germany would of Steamed Rolled right across Russia to the Pacific.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Makes sense.  I was in Moscow for the 50th anniversary parade.  The city was jammed, it was an all-day and night affair.  All the residents of my apartment building were packed onto the roof to watch the fireworks display, which was set up to launch from points all around the city.
 
DaveNukem
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The postponement followed an earlier decision by Putin to put off a vote originally scheduled for April 22 on constitutional changes that would allow him to stay in office until 2036, if he desired.

Yay!! Democracy!!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cajnik: This joke is a bit tired now. The first lines of the article literally contradict the headline.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed next month's Victory Day celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, citing the worsening coronavirus pandemic"

But I guess it works for most people who don't bother to rtfa


IIRC Putin denied his country was being affected by the MAGAvirus longer than Donnie did. And you should never do what Donnie did.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's the second point they're canceling things for. Will people grumble if Putin gets another 16 years? Why ask?
 
