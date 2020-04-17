 Skip to content
(Fark)   14 years ago today, Fark's most epic thread was posted. Please take a moment to join your fellow Farkers in recognizing the glory that is... The Ballsack Conundrum   (fark.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Ah yes, I remember it well. It was a hot and steamy day.....
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Damn, that long ago?
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Never forget
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
At least one of us would like to forget it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

cretinbob: Damn, that long ago?


I know, right?  I feel old.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Yeah, that was my introduction to Fark and the reason I ended up with an account here.* Took me a while to gin up the courage to actually make an account, I lurked for a while trying to get the feel and the lay of the land. I was in tears and howling in laughter. I honestly didn't know there was such a place like this.

*The good old days of dial-up, took me a few days to read/finish the thread. It was amazing!
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
So what happened to bigz2k? haven't seen that handle for a long time
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
If not for a prudish modmin and a couple of bickering TFers, the Poodriver thread would exist deep in the anals of Farklore.

No, I did not misspell "annals."

POODRIVER 11/02/2015 NEVER FORGET

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
When the annals of Fark are ultimately discovered and analyzed, many centuries from now, the question that historians will posit to one another is simple.  Which is the best of the historical Fark threads?  Ball Sack Conundrum or Psycho Calamari Hosebeast?  Differences in opinion regarding this question is likely to break this once great nation apart via Civil War 2.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Maybe you should drive: When the annals of Fark are ultimately discovered and analyzed, many centuries from now, the question that historians will posit to one another is simple.  Which is the best of the historical Fark threads?  Ball Sack Conundrum or Psycho Calamari Hosebeast?  Differences in opinion regarding this question is likely to break this once great nation apart via Civil War 2.


You apparently missed camel toe Mary
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The 12 most epic Fark threads ever
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The dildonian threads did it for me.  I laughed until I cried at the youtube streams and live farking.  Even took days off work just to soak it all in.  farking hilarious shiat.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

powhound: Maybe you should drive: When the annals of Fark are ultimately discovered and analyzed, many centuries from now, the question that historians will posit to one another is simple.  Which is the best of the historical Fark threads?  Ball Sack Conundrum or Psycho Calamari Hosebeast?  Differences in opinion regarding this question is likely to break this once great nation apart via Civil War 2.

You apparently missed camel toe Mary


You are correct my good sir.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
It were glorious.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

stovepipe: The dildonian threads did it for me.  I laughed until I cried at the youtube streams and live farking.  Even took days off work just to soak it all in.  farking hilarious shiat.


My god, I remember those, too.  I couldn't stay home, I had to be in my office, but on the last day I closed the door and listened to the FBI's live stream of the arrest ["GOD DAMMIT, SHUT THE F*CK UP, DAVID!!"]  while participating in the ongoing Fark thread, all the while laughing like a goddamned moron.

But Ballsack Conundrum is still my favorite by far.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
CougarJeff was my hero for doing this one. I just went in and skimmed the thread for the first time in a while. So many names I remember, some have died and I miss them all.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

fusillade762: The 12 most epic Fark threads ever


Thanks for that.  I wasn't around for most of the epic threads, so it's always interesting to read through them to see names that are still posting now.
 
ElizaDoolittle [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
OK So Amuse Me:
Who on earth still had dial-up in 2004?
 
ElizaDoolittle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Maybe you should drive: When the annals of Fark are ultimately discovered and analyzed, many centuries from now, the question that historians will posit to one another is simple.  Which is the best of the historical Fark threads?  Ball Sack Conundrum or Psycho Calamari Hosebeast?  Differences in opinion regarding this question is likely to break this once great nation apart via Civil War 2.


I don't think you'll have to wait that long. I give it til November at best.
 
ElizaDoolittle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 500x375]


That reminds me. I need to clean my shower.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

fusillade762: The 12 most epic Fark threads ever


This is my favorite
 
otiosa [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Leaving my mark here since I only lurked in the original thread when it was live. That may have been the first time I was in tears on Fark.

Probably my favorite Fark comment ever was in a thread about one of the space shuttle missions, and someone replied to a comment about reentry burn, "your mom has reentry burn." Oh my God that reply has given me so many giggles over the years. So kudos to the Farker that wrote that one. I hope you're spreading love and cheer wherever you are now.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Truly a timeless thread.  xD
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I still miss the OOK CAVEMAN / Libertarian meltdown thread.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
 Believe it or not, I have managed to work "ballsack conundrum" into my daily speech.
 
otiosa [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

dickfreckle: Believe it or not, I have managed to work "ballsack conundrum" into my daily speech.


Haha username checks out.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

darkhorse23: CougarJeff was my hero for doing this one. I just went in and skimmed the thread for the first time in a while. So many names I remember, some have died and I miss them all.


I loved HA!HA! Guy more than I loved any of my family members at the time.  Still makes me laugh
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What an epic thread that was.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Ah, yes. I had the lasagna.

/And a different alt.
//Still has an affinity for the Hot Cocoa Sampler Box thread.
///Three
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I was sad I missed that one as it was happening. Re-read it semi-recently and died laughing all over again.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Who is the chair in this thread?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I was there.  Me and a my office mate didn't get shiat done that day.  Good times.

There have been many other glorious threads.  Fark, is and always has been awesome
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

FNG: At least one of us would like to forget it.


One guy, and two little fellas.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

fusillade762: The 12 most epic Fark threads ever


When the oil hits the anus and modified wooden toilet roller deserve a mention, too.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

iron de havilland: fusillade762: The 12 most epic Fark threads ever

When the oil hits the anus and modified wooden toilet roller deserve a mention, too.


Dynamite monkey
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

powhound: Maybe you should drive: When the annals of Fark are ultimately discovered and analyzed, many centuries from now, the question that historians will posit to one another is simple.  Which is the best of the historical Fark threads?  Ball Sack Conundrum or Psycho Calamari Hosebeast?  Differences in opinion regarding this question is likely to break this once great nation apart via Civil War 2.

You apparently missed camel toe Mary


Or the Streetlight UFO thread.  Or the Nixon, You Dolt! Exchange.  I was present for the latter.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I was at work that night and LMAO.  So I had to share it with my group leader when it went green.

Good times.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Wil Wheaton's sweater was a classic.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I was there, though I doubt I posted. I think I had a different username at the time anyway. But I remember that thread, Wife Like Typing Detected, and The Pickle Incident (though I did not see the original picture, I read the thread just after the picture was taken down.)

The two funniest I remember were Fark Headlines From Before Fark (I wish I could find that one again) and the time when some lady tried to fake a hate attack from Obama supporters who supposedly scratched a backwards letter B on her face. Man, that was one funny thread. I didn't know it was humanly possible to have so many funny riffs on CSI: Miami, but it felt like there was one hilarious line after another making me teary-eyed with laughter.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Thanks for all the material to bookmark, everyone. Couldn't have come at a better time.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

fusillade762: The 12 most epic Fark threads ever


Ha!  Number 8 is mine!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

mjjt: So what happened to bigz2k? haven't seen that handle for a long time


There's a lot of names there I haven't seen in a long time.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

fusillade762: The 12 most epic Fark threads ever


List fails without the Guido thread.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

make me some tea: fusillade762: The 12 most epic Fark threads ever

This is my favorite


Pouring one out for the NaSkAr

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

fusillade762: The 12 most epic Fark threads ever


I would be curious to see what happened if the lightsaber/adamantium debate was re-visited.  Since all those old Star Wars books are now "officially" non-canon, that could change everything.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Forty-Three: fusillade762: The 12 most epic Fark threads ever

I would be curious to see what happened if the lightsaber/adamantium debate was re-visited.  Since all those old Star Wars books are now "officially" non-canon, that could change everything.


And now that Star Wars and Marvel are part of the Disney Multiverse, we can ask whether Elsa freezing adamantium to absolute zero would make it more vulnerable to lightsaber damage.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I've been on this site too damn long.
 
