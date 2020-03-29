 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Turns out that most Americans would rather not sacrifice their loved ones at the altar of avarice   (vox.com) divider line
42
    More: Followup, Unemployment, Recession, Pew Research Center, Sociology, Late-2000s recession, Vox's Anna North, likely explanation, President Donald Trump  
•       •       •

871 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Apr 2020 at 2:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, only the powerless seem to understand.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's "rally around the flag" bump was quick and not very high.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the cure is worse than the disease, and it is totally Gyna's fault.

/s
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nana's had a good life. I'll miss her, but I gotta make that sweet, sweet cheddah...
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selfish bastards.  Throw grandma on the pile for the good of my wallet.  Don't make me come over there and do it myself.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
We're wasting time digging mass graves.  We should instead flay their skin and use that raw material to print our money, so that way with each dollar we can be reminded of the, time, blood, and sacrifice used to make it.  Because that's what money is, people's time and labor.  Maybe having a physical grim representation of it would be a serviceable reminder.

Probably not, this pandemic has shown me the callous nature in more than a few American hearts. Watching people say we should just buck up and accept the death toll and move on with getting sick, bury the dead and get back to work.

When you ask them, they can never name which members of their family should be on the alter, nope.  They expect YOU to pay it.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

JonBuck: Trump's "rally around the flag" bump was quick and not very high.

[Fark user image image 213x197]


That approval level is still TOO DAMN HIGH.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A new anti-viral drug under test is not appreciably reducing the overall fatality rate but is reducing the typical recovery time for severe cases from 10 days in ICU on a ventilator to only 6 days. Good news like that tends to get lost in the noise when Cheerleader in Chief Trump spends every afternoon prattling on about what a great job he is doing.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Before denouncing Trump's planned end of the lock-down, read the guidelines the White House released.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/16/politi​c​s/read-guidelines-for-opening-america/​index.html
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Work to live, not live to work" has become, "work to death...".
Hang on, having a sad now.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Before denouncing Trump's planned end of the lock-down, read the guidelines the White House released.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/16/politic​s/read-guidelines-for-opening-america/​index.html


You mean the ones that only came after massive amounts of backlash for his attempts to do it too quickly.

OgreMagi, bootlicking since... forever
 
taipei_lad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd be thrilled, THRILLED, to sacrifice every last Republican on that altar, starting with McConnell. It may get messy, but that's a sacrifice I'M willing to make.
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Buckle up, its not over yet, We have more mistakes to make. - brought to you by the people at Current Reality!
 
accountblocked
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kazan: OgreMagi: Before denouncing Trump's planned end of the lock-down, read the guidelines the White House released.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/16/politic​s/read-guidelines-for-opening-america/​index.html

You mean the ones that only came after massive amounts of backlash for his attempts to do it too quickly.

OgreMagi, bootlicking since... forever


Did my post contain a single farking word for or against the plan or Trump?  No, it did not.  I said read the farking guidelines before making an ass out of yourself and posting stupid shiat.  Clearly, you did not understand those simple word and haven't bothered to read the guidelines.  Instead you made an ass of yourself and immediately went on the attack, proving your complete ignorance and the extreme level of your Trump Derangement Syndrome.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Butternut Squanch: Nana's had a good life. I'll miss her, but I gotta make that sweet, sweet cheddah...


Money money baller baller
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Selfish bastards.  Throw grandma on the pile for the good of my wallet.  Don't make me come over there and do it myself.


My grandma is 100. So I get it. But we actually afford to loss 1% of the medical field.
So once again, GOP policies don't look beyond much if any thing damn.

A safety that worked and was robust would have made this lock down less costly.
Healthcare and sick leave for all would made this all less jacked up.

Not encouraging people to work sick would have saved lives, since forever.
But money money baller baller
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

accountblocked: [Fark user image image 850x635]


💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image image 425x629]


Commies and democracies both have white elephants. Says to me our differences are over hyped and superficial.
But too many people are too stupid to know. Meh.
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"March into the ovens by the millions! It's your duty to the Reich!"
Seriously, that is EXACTLY what the talking points oozing out of the Republicans sound like
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Archie Bunker Pinko Kids
Youtube oGxB-R34Lsc
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Kazan: OgreMagi: Before denouncing Trump's planned end of the lock-down, read the guidelines the White House released.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/16/politic​s/read-guidelines-for-opening-america/​index.html

You mean the ones that only came after massive amounts of backlash for his attempts to do it too quickly.

OgreMagi, bootlicking since... forever

Did my post contain a single farking word for or against the plan or Trump?  No, it did not.  I said read the farking guidelines before making an ass out of yourself and posting stupid shiat.  Clearly, you did not understand those simple word and haven't bothered to read the guidelines.  Instead you made an ass of yourself and immediately went on the attack, proving your complete ignorance and the extreme level of your Trump Derangement Syndrome.


Prior to 2017, an actual policy document mattered.
Now policy is whatever the latest thing Trump word-vomited at the cameras.
So that's a nice document, but it'll be obsolete in 24 hours.
 
debug
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well sure, not their loved ones.  Other people's loved ones, not such a big deal.  Everyone thinks it will only happen to someone else.
 
padraig
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image image 425x629]


Tough words coming from a yellow-bellied coward who refuse the call of his generation.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

taipei_lad: I'd be thrilled, THRILLED, to sacrifice every last Republican on that altar, starting with McConnell. It may get messy, but that's a sacrifice I'M willing to make.


there is no difference between the two parties, they are both horrible. they are like pro wrestlers. back stage they all eat at the same table.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's nice that you've all burnished your more-careful-than-thou and anti-capitalist bona fides, but in the meantime the state and governments that actually provide the services we need are massively short on the tax revenue that they budgeted for. And unlike the hacks in Washington, your local government has to maintain some semblance of contact with reality and does not get to conjure money out of the ether.

Which means the layoffs are beginning.

You say government workers are essential for civil society? That's nice. Got the tax revenue to pay them? No? 

(wellbye.jpeg)
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm still going to work. I'm considered essential because I provide print and mail support for healthcare companies and banks. I don't feel very essential. Anything I do can wait a few weeks. My PPE is a cotton mask and two people from my shift are in quarantine already. I live alone. The last time I touched another human being was more than 2 weeks ago. And i don't know which is worse: going to work and possibly getting infected, or being alone 24/7 for weeks.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hagbardr: I'm still going to work. I'm considered essential because I provide print and mail support for healthcare companies and banks. I don't feel very essential. Anything I do can wait a few weeks. My PPE is a cotton mask and two people from my shift are in quarantine already. I live alone. The last time I touched another human being was more than 2 weeks ago. And i don't know which is worse: going to work and possibly getting infected, or being alone 24/7 for weeks.


I'm working from home and live alone.  I go days without seeing another human being.  A grocery run is the highlight of my week.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Kazan: OgreMagi: Before denouncing Trump's planned end of the lock-down, read the guidelines the White House released.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/16/politic​s/read-guidelines-for-opening-america/​index.html

You mean the ones that only came after massive amounts of backlash for his attempts to do it too quickly.

OgreMagi, bootlicking since... forever

Did my post contain a single farking word for or against the plan or Trump?  No, it did not.  I said read the farking guidelines before making an ass out of yourself and posting stupid shiat.  Clearly, you did not understand those simple word and haven't bothered to read the guidelines.  Instead you made an ass of yourself and immediately went on the attack, proving your complete ignorance and the extreme level of your Trump Derangement Syndrome.


I've listened to Trump's bullshiat  and deflections from a country away and this isn't his plan. His plan was open the country last week, so shut the hell up. He's had to be pushed into this and I'm guessing that wasn't easy. Try licking toad next time, instead of boot or worse Trump taint.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: We're wasting time digging mass graves.  We should instead flay their skin and use that raw material to print our money, so that way with each dollar we can be reminded of the, time, blood, and sacrifice used to make it.  Because that's what money is, people's time and labor.  Maybe having a physical grim representation of it would be a serviceable reminder.

Probably not, this pandemic has shown me the callous nature in more than a few American hearts. Watching people say we should just buck up and accept the death toll and move on with getting sick, bury the dead and get back to work.

When you ask them, they can never name which members of their family should be on the alter, nope.  They expect YOU to pay it.


Well stuff like this always happens to someone else until it happens to them and then you get the tears and they ask "why? "
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: That's nice that you've all burnished your more-careful-than-thou and anti-capitalist bona fides, but in the meantime the state and governments that actually provide the services we need are massively short on the tax revenue that they budgeted for. And unlike the hacks in Washington, your local government has to maintain some semblance of contact with reality and does not get to conjure money out of the ether.

Which means the layoffs are beginning.

You say government workers are essential for civil society? That's nice. Got the tax revenue to pay them? No? 

(wellbye.jpeg)


Maybe some of the billions poured into the stock market and airlines and corporate ceo bonuses could have been used for this?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The majority of voters also did not vote for Trump even though he's still our president.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Kazan: OgreMagi: Before denouncing Trump's planned end of the lock-down, read the guidelines the White House released.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/16/politic​s/read-guidelines-for-opening-america/​index.html

You mean the ones that only came after massive amounts of backlash for his attempts to do it too quickly.

OgreMagi, bootlicking since... forever

Did my post contain a single farking word for or against the plan or Trump?  No, it did not.  I said read the farking guidelines before making an ass out of yourself and posting stupid shiat.  Clearly, you did not understand those simple word and haven't bothered to read the guidelines.  Instead you made an ass of yourself and immediately went on the attack, proving your complete ignorance and the extreme level of your Trump Derangement Syndrome.


Keep proving my point, fascist lover.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image image 425x629]


He was a swaggering drunk who played a big he-man hero on film even though he never served a day in his life, and died of cancer after exposure to radiation from playing a Mongol warrior in one of the worst, most ill-conceived movies ever put to celluloid.   So I think his opinion can be safely disregarded.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: Gulper Eel: That's nice that you've all burnished your more-careful-than-thou and anti-capitalist bona fides, but in the meantime the state and governments that actually provide the services we need are massively short on the tax revenue that they budgeted for. And unlike the hacks in Washington, your local government has to maintain some semblance of contact with reality and does not get to conjure money out of the ether.

Which means the layoffs are beginning.

You say government workers are essential for civil society? That's nice. Got the tax revenue to pay them? No? 

(wellbye.jpeg)

Maybe some of the billions poured into the stock market and airlines and corporate ceo bonuses could have been used for this?


Take it up with the congressmembers who passed it all but unanimously.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hagbardr: I'm still going to work. I'm considered essential because I provide print and mail support for healthcare companies and banks. I don't feel very essential. Anything I do can wait a few weeks. My PPE is a cotton mask and two people from my shift are in quarantine already. I live alone. The last time I touched another human being was more than 2 weeks ago. And i don't know which is worse: going to work and possibly getting infected, or being alone 24/7 for weeks.


Now imagine latchkey kids. I didn't see my mom 16 hours a day. As kid. Thanks Ronald Reagan.


In the words of Malcolm X

Chickens coming back to the shed

Yeah I butchered it
 
flamingboard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Turns out second order thinking isn't extinct in America. Just among conservatives.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Which is why ending them early will not save the economy.  You end all the restrictions, you will get tens of thousands of more dead, or more, and people will still be refusing to go to sporting events, concerts, amusement parks, movie theaters, restaurants, and any place else with a crowd.  Enough so that the benefits to the economy will be negligible.
 
shpritz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EL EM: Sadly, only the powerless seem to understand.


The moment you stop pretending you're powerless and get off your ass you'll realize that as workers/consumers you already hold most of the cards.

Start standing up yourself. And then stand up for your coworker and your neighbor. That will get the snowball rolling and no amount of wealth on paper will be able to stop it.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: Which is why ending them early will not save the economy.  You end all the restrictions, you will get tens of thousands of more dead, or more, and people will still be refusing to go to sporting events, concerts, amusement parks, movie theaters, restaurants, and any place else with a crowd.  Enough so that the benefits to the economy will be negligible.


As long as they can ride the volatility in the market they don't care how many die.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.