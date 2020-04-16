 Skip to content
(Trust.org)   Australia admits coronavirus restrictions may last for a year   (news.trust.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good idea
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
With what we know and don't know at the moment, that's the most logical thing I've read since this all began.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Great Scenes: Waltzing Matilda Finale
Youtube l_o8vX8lGss
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/l_o8vX8l​Gss?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=273&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]


Bummer it is called "Waltzing Matilda"  That is "On the Beach" 1959 post WW III
One of two cities I've lived in showing how bad it can be.

/They filmed on the Beach on a Sunday in 1950s so no one was downtown anyway.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Until there's a vaccine, "reopening the economy" is going to be pointless. People mostly still aren't going to be shopping or going to restaurants or going on vacation; polls in the US and in the UK both show that > 75% of people would continue to isolate even if the orders were listed, and even before the lockdowns were instituted restaurant bookings and retail sales were down 50 to 75%. Schools in the UK were only shut down when staffing losses meant nearly a quarter of schools could not legally open due to an inability to provide the minimum ratio of adults to children. The lockdowns mostly made official what the virus had already decided: life cannot continue as normal in a pandemic. People will not willingly die to make their boss a bit richer for one last day.

People in areas that have not yet been badly hit often want to see things reopened and want to get back to work. All that would accomplish, though, is bringing the virus to those communities, which in turn will cause the same bottom-up shutdown consumers and workers cause when the virus hits any community.

I don't think a total shutdown is tenable for a year and a half, but there won't be normality for quite a while longer. My hope -- and I think a lot of governments' hopes too -- is that an antibody test / "immunity passport" system will come out soon and reveal that a much higher proportion of the population has had it and recovered with immunity than the official figures show, letting us begin targeted reopening of sectors and workplaces with a view to how prevalent the virus is in that area and how many workers would be able to leave isolation with immunity.

But without something like that, there's just no way of reopening commerce. There's no point saying "look we've got this shopping mall reopened" if absolutely nobody is going to go to it.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pkjun: Until there's a vaccine, "reopening the economy" is going to be pointless. People mostly still aren't going to be shopping or going to restaurants or going on vacation; polls in the US and in the UK both show that > 75% of people would continue to isolate even if the orders were listed, and even before the lockdowns were instituted restaurant bookings and retail sales were down 50 to 75%.



Perhaps 75% or more would continue if you lifted it right now or in a week or two, but middle of July, or September, I think you would see that number drop substantially.  Numbers in Washington state showed how drastic people avoided restaurants in the lead up to the eventual closing.  The governor waiting quite a while after people stopped going out, but this was as this thing was ramping up in the area.

If deaths start dropping to a couple deaths a day in each state, I think there are a lot of people who would hit the town if the orders were lifted.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pkjun: Until there's a vaccine, "reopening the economy" is going to be pointless.


The only sense I can see in it is getting everyone exposed a little bit at a time in a way that doesn't overload the hospitals.  I really doubt that that's possible, the only thing less likely to be listened to that "everyone stays home" is "everyone with a last name starting E-Z stays home".  Once they open up a little bit people will flood back out.

I also keep reading that no one has ever successfully made a vaccine for any coronavirus, which is a bit concerning.  Does anyone know if that's because coronaviruses are particularly difficult to make vaccines for, or because no one could have been bothered to get one to completion.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pkjun: Until there's a vaccine

readily available testing for the disease and its antibodies...

Really, that's what is needed.

Therepudics are already in development that can mitigate hospitalization and mortality (no not the malaria drug).

A vaccine will be the icing on the cake, but that's also the hardest thing to pull off. A better understanding of who has it and who has had it are shorter term wins.
 
