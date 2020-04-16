 Skip to content
(Bring Me the News)   If you're the heavy equipment operator tasked with scooping up an "abandoned tent" while clearing out a homeless encampment, it might be a good idea to have a look inside before proceeding   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Was the heavy equipment damaged not at all?
I was told that it would be damaged not at all.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Cruelty is the point.

And ain't nobody got time for that.

It's not exactly an accident that cops and other government employees use "NHI" for civilians. No humans involved, because little people like us exist only to serve them.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It has begun.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This shiatshow is turning into a "Choose Your Own Dystopian Disaster Movie".  At least gas prices are still cheap so we're not Mad Max yet.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wanted for questioning
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fusillade762:

It has begun.

I have my towel ready
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 400x300]

wanted for questioning


In as you say, the mud.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse. Jason could have got you in your sleeping back and dragged you off.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Cruelty is the point.

And ain't nobody got time for that.

It's not exactly an accident that cops and other government employees use "NHI" for civilians. No humans involved, because little people like us exist only to serve them.


Yeah.  I am sure that the government specially trained that heavy equipment operator for months and then selected him from among thousands  on the basis of his personal psychological penchant for cruelty.

Jesus - you people are so pathetic
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also applies to armoured personnel carriers that find abandoned cars out in the bush :(
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 800x450]

It has begun.


I forgot they all wore facemasks in that movie.  Creepy.  Oh well.  Of to the Soylent Green factory where I'll make something of myself.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could been worse.
greentec.euView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everything seemed fine, then suddenly it was like a giant, screaming jelly roll. With bones. Not my job man, I was just following orders".
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said "a worker was sent to the Rec center to remove an abandoned tent" and "he did not look into the tent to see if it was occupied."
"He began to remove the tent with a utility vehicle equipped with a front bucket," police reported. "While in the process of picking up the tent with the machine he noticed that someone was in the tent."

Tents are so heavy.  I thought the cops made sure everyone was out by kicking them over and screaming "Get Out!"

Welp, at least he didn't try to flatten the tent first with the bucket.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...

I think she got the scoop on this story.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: fusillade762: [Fark user image 800x450]

It has begun.

I forgot they all wore facemasks in that movie.  Creepy.  Oh well.  Of to the Soylent Green factory where I'll make something of myself.


I just watched that movie for the very first time just a few years back, and aside from the failed Malthusian prediction about population growth it was actually quite disturbingly relevant for modern times. The pacing is a tad slow for this ADD generation but otherwise it has held up very well for its age.

/the scoops are on the way!
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what social distancing looks like when you set the difficulty mode to Legendary.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 400x300]

wanted for questioning

In as you say, the mud.


I never got the hang of Thursdays...

/ Wait, what day is it?
// they are all blending together now...
/// threes
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who takes down a tent with a bulldozer, anyway?  Was it made of concrete?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Police said "a worker was sent to the Rec center to remove an abandoned tent" and "he did not look into the tent to see if it was occupied."
"He began to remove the tent with a utility vehicle equipped with a front bucket," police reported. "While in the process of picking up the tent with the machine he noticed that someone was in the tent."

Tents are so heavy.  I thought the cops made sure everyone was out by kicking them over and screaming "Get Out!"

Welp, at least he didn't try to flatten the tent first with the bucket.


That, by far, would have been more kind than what actually happened. Instant death by crushed skull versus getting sporked to death, slowly roll-ground with debris? Think that over.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 400x300]

wanted for questioning

In as you say, the mud.


promise?
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: Who takes down a tent with a bulldozer, anyway?  Was it made of concrete?


Concrete Tent is the name of my Stone Temple Pilots cover band...
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Italy
How to undress a woman with an excavator
Youtube cuWSxFWv3Fo
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Municipalities are always telling themselves those tents are abandoned. That way they don't have to worry about the morality of stealing stuff belonging to homeless people.
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was the city trying to Kaboom! the Rec Center and forgot to check if Andy was in the pit?
 
synithium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: synithium: Who takes down a tent with a bulldozer, anyway?  Was it made of concrete?

Concrete Tent is the name of my Stone Temple Pilots cover band...


That's awesome on a Friday morning.

On another light note...why not just call in some Cub Scouts or Webelos?  Those little bastards can take down a tent city in 15 minutes if mom just showed up and they have to go RIGHT NOW.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LewDux: Meanwhile in Italy
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cuWSxFWv​3Fo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 400x300]

wanted for questioning


Run him over, run him over!
 
Abox
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

synithium: Who takes down a tent with a bulldozer, anyway?  Was it made of concrete?


Front end loader.  Seems like the right tool for cleaning out a homeless encampment.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Woman Undressed with Heavy Equiptment on Scommettiamo Che? (Wanna Bet?)
Youtube w7L-9pGMtcg
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Harry Freakstorm: fusillade762: [Fark user image 800x450]

It has begun.

I forgot they all wore facemasks in that movie.  Creepy.  Oh well.  Of to the Soylent Green factory where I'll make something of myself.

I just watched that movie for the very first time just a few years back, and aside from the failed Malthusian prediction about population growth it was actually quite disturbingly relevant for modern times. The pacing is a tad slow for this ADD generation but otherwise it has held up very well for its age.

/the scoops are on the way!


The prediction did not fail, it was simply delayed by some fortunate scientific developments, but only so much food can be squeezed from the land and the oceans.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Cruelty is the point.

And ain't nobody got time for that.

It's not exactly an accident that cops and other government employees use "NHI" for civilians. No humans involved, because little people like us exist only to serve them.


Yep.  This was a feature, not a bug.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fusillade762: This shiatshow is turning into a "Choose Your Own Dystopian Disaster Movie".  At least gas prices are still cheap so we're not Mad Max yet.


CSB. Back in December I was pitching this idea to a buddy. He said he couldn't see.
madMax reboot with a taxi mash-up.
Basically no one has jobs expect delivery ppl.
So the opening scene is a madMax drinking coffee. And Danny deveto comes with a slip offering a job. Ppl decline. MdMax takes it. Gets in this car a heavy door opens and he speeds off. He must shoot would be jackers. And make his way to taco Bell. It has its own heavy door u zoom in they sweep your car and then let you order. madMax takes off again and must shoot more would-be jackers. And makes his way to a compound. Drops off the taco Bell and gets paid credits via an app and leaves, back to the dispatch.
Part of the story was also that Trump had been POTUS for 10 plus years already, in that universe.

Buddy kept saying he could not see it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well at least someone working for the city has a job
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hachitori: fnordfocus: Cruelty is the point.

And ain't nobody got time for that.

It's not exactly an accident that cops and other government employees use "NHI" for civilians. No humans involved, because little people like us exist only to serve them.

Yeah.  I am sure that the government specially trained that heavy equipment operator for months and then selected him from among thousands  on the basis of his personal psychological penchant for cruelty.

Jesus - you people are so pathetic


Because indifference makes it better?
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fusillade762: This shiatshow is turning into a "Choose Your Own Dystopian Disaster Movie".  At least gas prices are still cheap so we're not Mad Max yet.

CSB. Back in December I was pitching this idea to a buddy. He said he couldn't see.
madMax reboot with a taxi mash-up.
Basically no one has jobs expect delivery ppl.
So the opening scene is a madMax drinking coffee. And Danny deveto comes with a slip offering a job. Ppl decline. MdMax takes it. Gets in this car a heavy door opens and he speeds off. He must shoot would be jackers. And make his way to taco Bell. It has its own heavy door u zoom in they sweep your car and then let you order. madMax takes off again and must shoot more would-be jackers. And makes his way to a compound. Drops off the taco Bell and gets paid credits via an app and leaves, back to the dispatch.
Part of the story was also that Trump had been POTUS for 10 plus years already, in that universe.

Buddy kept saying he could not see it.


I'll see it if you work in bike messengers somehow
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aagrajag: thespindrifter: Harry Freakstorm: fusillade762: [Fark user image 800x450]

It has begun.

I forgot they all wore facemasks in that movie.  Creepy.  Oh well.  Of to the Soylent Green factory where I'll make something of myself.

I just watched that movie for the very first time just a few years back, and aside from the failed Malthusian prediction about population growth it was actually quite disturbingly relevant for modern times. The pacing is a tad slow for this ADD generation but otherwise it has held up very well for its age.

/the scoops are on the way!

The prediction did not fail, it was simply delayed by some fortunate scientific developments, but only so much food can be squeezed from the land and the oceans.


1) The only part they got right in major predictions was the over-fishing of the oceans.
2) Every single 1970s/80s era over-reaction panicky prediction about population numbers was COMPLETELY wrong, not just the one from the movie. There's a huge difference between 7.x Billion people and 12 - 20 Billion people.
3) Greed and ugly politics/wars are the #1 reason there is food disparity around the world, it has absolutely nothingto do with how much food we could actually grow if we tried. There is so much earth that could be planted successfully, and yet we do not. The failure isn't the dirt, phosphorus, water, or worker availability, it is a failure of action, stupidity, waste, and political actions that got in the way.

When the bad times start next year, it will be because of social inequity engineered by the greedy combined with really bad circumstances (plague, locusts, Australian wildfires, central US Great Plains flooding, et c.).

This planet could more than easily sustain 12ish billion humans but we do not even begin to try to do what is necessary to make that happen effectively.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dead for Tax Reasons

im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's the big deal is just homeless people. if everybody cared so much about the homeless people we'd all put down the TV remote go to Washington and fix the system so there weren't any anymore
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.