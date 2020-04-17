 Skip to content
(Courthouse News Service)   We weren't following any of the CDC guidlines for patient safety, but we put up hand sanitizers, so we're good, OK? We shouldn't have to like feed the people we put at risk, right?   (courthousenews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Patient, Injunction, Hospital, Care of residents, county officials, Elizabeth Perez, Harris County Public Health Authority, order's severity  
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having read TFA, I don't think you can put all the blame on the rehab center.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
wouldn't want to be stuck in a hospital or rest home right now. no pop tarts, no smoking, no mixed drinks. yuck.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Having read the article and with no other information, I'm siding with the rehab center on this one.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sure the health department means well, they're probably understaffed in the best of times let alone now, but this sounds like a normal bureaucratic error. Hopefully it gets sorted quickly.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Having not read the article, nor looking at any pictures, I'm siding with putting all the blame on Poochie. I mean he's not around.  Where is Poochie?
 
