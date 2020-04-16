 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   It takes a special kind of arsehole to deliberately tamper with PPE orders going to hospitals   (wsbtv.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His mother, family and friends must be so proud. s/?

stack the charges and throw the book at him. .
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No.  I think the regular garden-variety asshole is sufficient to do this.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What did he hope to accomplish?
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to be able to find another job with no problem...
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about Trump.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five posts until some dullard brought up Trump.   FFS what's with the lag time?
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: What did he hope to accomplish?


Probably a position on one of Trump's economic recovery task forces? He'd fit right in
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Five posts until some dullard brought up Trump.   FFS what's with the lag time?


Now why on Earth would anyone being up our dear president in a thread about grifting medical supplies? Hmmm... I just can't put my finger on it
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want to die in a prison infirmary? Because that's how you die in a prison infirmary
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright governors, time to enhance more charges.
This kind of shiat during a national health emergency should be an automatic 20-year prison sentence.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Five posts until some dullard brought up Trump.   FFS what's with the lag time?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: But enough about Trump.


drink!
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Five posts until some dullard brought up Trump.   FFS what's with the lag time?


Maybe because the President's son-in-law went on national television and treated the federal stockpile of medical supplies like the stolen cigarette truck in Goodfellas.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Five posts until some dullard brought up Trump.   FFS what's with the lag time?


Came here to say the guy looks like a trump supporter
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Marshmallow Jones: Five posts until some dullard brought up Trump.   FFS what's with the lag time?

[Fark user image image 850x450]


Oh I am lightened up.  I don't take Fark seriously.   It's a lot of anonymous people 'taking the piss' as the limeys would say.  It's all as significant as a fart in the wind, but it's the 'train wreck' appeal that keeps me coming back.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Social Distancing Deniers Have Arrived"

WE ARE farkED!
farked because of these idiotic assholes.
 
gregscott
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If somebody dies as the direct result of a felony, can't that be upgraded to murder? Please?
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Make him scrub bed pans in one of the hospitals he screwed over. Without PPE.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pxlboy: What did he hope to accomplish?


He was disgruntled. Obviously his goal was regruntlaction.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Marshmallow Jones: Five posts until some dullard brought up Trump.   FFS what's with the lag time?

[Fark user image image 850x450]


Francis, lit me spell it out for you....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope there is room for him at ADX Florence.
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: DarkSoulNoHope: Marshmallow Jones: Five posts until some dullard brought up Trump.   FFS what's with the lag time?

[Fark user image image 850x450]

Oh I am lightened up.  I don't take Fark seriously.   It's a lot of anonymous people 'taking the piss' as the limeys would say.  It's all as significant as a fart in the wind, but it's the 'train wreck' appeal that keeps me coming back.


F*ck off, bot.
 
