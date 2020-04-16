 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Thank you, Switzerland. In a return gesture of friendship, I shall eat some of your cheese. The one with the holes in it   (foxnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, they've done a lot of countries, but sure, you're a special little snowflake.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark Switzerland.  I'm sure they can use their leftover Nazi gold to make do, seeing how after they collaborated with Hitler to save their asses, they ripped everybody off after WW2.  "Neutral", my ass.
 
calbert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
yeah, it's not just the U.S. subby, other countries as well.
but don't let that stop you from being spoon-fed jingoistic propaganda from your masters at Fox News.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's good they've done (and i'm sure will continue to do) the flags of many countries. that's the honorable thing to do.

but franky, at this point in the US's relationship with the rest of the world, i'd expect them to pointedly leave the US out!

the fact they didn't is like they whispered in my ear "we know not all americans are trumpers. we know you've got a country still worth saving over there. the world can still take you back to be one of us. don't give up."

and that made it a little dusty in my living room, just for a second.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fark Switzerland.  I'm sure they can use their leftover Nazi gold to make do, seeing how after they collaborated with Hitler to save their asses, they ripped everybody off after WW2.  "Neutral", my ass.


Ooh.

Do France, Poland, etc. next.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FoxNews.

Not even once.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fark Switzerland.  I'm sure they can use their leftover Nazi gold to make do, seeing how after they collaborated with Hitler to save their asses, they ripped everybody off after WW2.  "Neutral", my ass.


To be fair, they've probably made a lot more money from being the black market banking system of choice for every warlord and business tyrant.
This was still a nice gesture, though.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
came here to ask what the fark we've done recently to deserve this other than as a sort of special olympics medal.

basically it's a participation trophy.  it's pretty farking cool looking regardless.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Salute, and Danke.
 
