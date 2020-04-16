 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   North Dakota to reopen May 1, allowing residents to return to doing . . . Well, the important thing is that it will be open   (newsweek.com)
30
30 Comments
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Spiffy"?

The shutdown could last a year or more.

Did the "Dumbass" tag die?
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Might as well call it 'open', it's a myth.  There is no North Dakota.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die
 
Saiga410
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They are all going to die
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The biggest activity in ND is running over pipeline protesters.
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Time for other states to start restricting from the dumb ass states.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
220 total cases in the state.
 
Earthen [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: The biggest activity in ND is running over pipeline protesters.


We don't do that anymore.  We ran out of protesters.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 723x1500]


The Snopes page on this has this tibit

Sehlke's Facebook page, as well as her husband's, were bombarded with less-than-sympathetic messages that more or less claimed Sehlke got what she deserved.
When family members removed these posts, a new conspiracy sprung up holding that this woman never existed, and that this story was just Russian disinformation. The GoFundMe page was also edited to remove mentions of the coronavirus, which cast even more doubt on this incident.

It's a perfect derpnado

https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/04/0​7​/woman-who-called-pandemic-a-hoax/
 
buravirgil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'LL TAKE BARTER IN DISCONTINUED LAND-0-LAKES BUTTER PACKAGING currently in a Green-light bullpen for subscribers FOR THE WIN, Alex!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I missed the part where North Dakota closed
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Naido: Might as well call it 'open', it's a myth.  There is no North Dakota.


I was coming here to say something along the lines of isn't that like just 12 ranches?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: The biggest activity in ND is running over pipeline protesters.


😭
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"North Dakota remains one of the few U.S. states that has not imposed a statewide stay-at-home order"

So now it's gonna be double super open.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you're a farmer and you're out there alone with your family and aren't traveling anywhere, by all means, go outside and farm and shoot guns and enjoy your solitude.

But if you have to interact with people, realize that any one of them could be infected and that you'd be carrying that infection back to your family who will then likely contract it as well. Now, it might just be a bad cold. Hell, it might not be anything at all. But there's about a 2% chance that it's going to be your death, and if you have any elderly people living with you that it'll be an even higher chance for them.

Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Stay home if you feel sick. Avoid crowded spaces.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image image 723x1500]


HAHA!
/anti-science individual got what they deserved.
//too bad they actually got a vent.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If you're a farmer and you're out there alone with your family and aren't traveling anywhere, by all means, go outside and farm and shoot guns and enjoy your solitude.

But if you have to interact with people, realize that any one of them could be infected and that you'd be carrying that infection back to your family who will then likely contract it as well. Now, it might just be a bad cold. Hell, it might not be anything at all. But there's about a 2% chance that it's going to be your death, and if you have any elderly people living with you that it'll be an even higher chance for them.

Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Stay home if you feel sick. Avoid crowded spaces.


Hopefully it doesn't take ten years for people to stop warrioring on when sick.
It should be seen as irresponsible.
And frankly it was always a responsible.
We're just douchebags
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dear Americans,

Stop being stupid.

Thanks,

Other Americans.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Saiga410: They are all going to die


Like, everybody dies, Man.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: Saiga410: They are all going to die

Like, everybody dies, Man.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pacified
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If you're a farmer and you're out there alone with your family and aren't traveling anywhere, by all means, go outside and farm and shoot guns and enjoy your solitude.

But if you have to interact with people, realize that any one of them could be infected and that you'd be carrying that infection back to your family who will then likely contract it as well. Now, it might just be a bad cold. Hell, it might not be anything at all. But there's about a 2% chance that it's going to be your death, and if you have any elderly people living with you that it'll be an even higher chance for them.

Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Stay home if you feel sick. Avoid crowded spaces.


If you're under 60 that to two percent is just doomer bullshiat
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There aren't many people in ND. They could probably resume businesses as long as they continue to social distance.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pacified: If you're under 60 that to two percent is just doomer bullshiat


But - is it, really?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: There aren't many people in ND. They could probably resume businesses as long as they continue to social distance.


And if there are too many - soon there'll be fewer.
Self solving problem.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image image 723x1500]


It is really frustrating dealing with friends (who are otherwise intelligent) who think this is all a conspiracy. Because less people have gotten sick and died, obviously this whole shutdown was for nothing. (The idea of less people getting sick and dying was the whole point will simply not register with them.) It is both an attack against the greatest president ever, and at the same time, somehow a plot of the government to take control of everyone's life. (Who is the main person in charge of the government that is trying to control all the sheep??)
Sure there is graft and corruption from just every one imaginable, but I feel that all the failures are simply from ineptitude and/or inexperience. We haven't had anything like this in 100 years, and people are pretty much winging it as best they can. So yeah, emergency field hospitals will be built, and just not used because the infections didn't happen like people thought they would in some places. But no, friends see this as examples of this being a scam. Hospital parking lots are empty. But instead of thinking "well people can't visit, so that's at of cars right there, plus elective surgeries are canceled, people aren't out as much and aren't getting hurt, and people are just avoiding hospitals now anyway." They think "Where are all the infected people? The hospital lots should be crammed full! We are being lied to!" The fact that infected people who can't breathe aren't driving themselves doesn't compute.
They share memes from sketchy unverified sources and don't fact check anything themselves. They listen to any old chiropractor who has an opinion and something to sell you or some random with a video cam who parrots what they believe, but refuse to listen to well known epidemiologists who actually study this shiat (since they are all in the pocket of big pharma).
And when I try and explain things or refute claims that have been *proven* false, I'm the idiot. I show them sources, but they are all dismissed as "lies". But they will take a Facebook meme at face value.

And these people aren't normally dumbshiats. Just something about this whole thing turned them stupid. It is so frustrating. Could this be a virus that escaped from a lab because someone farked up? It could be. It's possible. Is every farking country in the entire goddamn world all part of the same plot to totally fark their economy just to make Trump look bad? What the shiat kind of crack are you smoking?
Why won't these people apply even the slightest bit of common sense?
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Saiga410: 220 total cases in the state.


Hopefully the workers at the wind turbine plant aren't about to be the next big outbreak.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pandemic aside, however, what are people who live paycheck to paycheck and have no jobs, and for who unemployment doesn't cover their expenses supposed to do for another month?
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The money spigots musta gotten backed up.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: fusillade762: [Fark user image image 723x1500]

It is really frustrating dealing with friends (who are otherwise intelligent) who think this is all a conspiracy. Because less people have gotten sick and died, obviously this whole shutdown was for nothing. (The idea of less people getting sick and dying was the whole point will simply not register with them.) It is both an attack against the greatest president ever, and at the same time, somehow a plot of the government to take control of everyone's life. (Who is the main person in charge of the government that is trying to control all the sheep??)
Sure there is graft and corruption from just every one imaginable, but I feel that all the failures are simply from ineptitude and/or inexperience. We haven't had anything like this in 100 years, and people are pretty much winging it as best they can. So yeah, emergency field hospitals will be built, and just not used because the infections didn't happen like people thought they would in some places. But no, friends see this as examples of this being a scam. Hospital parking lots are empty. But instead of thinking "well people can't visit, so that's at of cars right there, plus elective surgeries are canceled, people aren't out as much and aren't getting hurt, and people are just avoiding hospitals now anyway." They think "Where are all the infected people? The hospital lots should be crammed full! We are being lied to!" The fact that infected people who can't breathe aren't driving themselves doesn't compute.
They share memes from sketchy unverified sources and don't fact check anything themselves. They listen to any old chiropractor who has an opinion and something to sell you or some random with a video cam who parrots what they believe, but refuse to listen to well known epidemiologists who actually study this shiat (since they are all in the pocket of big pharma).
And when I try and explain things or refute claims that have been *proven* false, I'm the idiot. I show them sources, but they are all dismissed as "lies". But they will take a Facebook meme at face value.

And these people aren't normally dumbshiats. Just something about this whole thing turned them stupid. It is so frustrating. Could this be a virus that escaped from a lab because someone farked up? It could be. It's possible. Is every farking country in the entire goddamn world all part of the same plot to totally fark their economy just to make Trump look bad? What the shiat kind of crack are you smoking?
Why won't these people apply even the slightest bit of common sense?


I've been saying all along that if we let them control the messaging, our victory will get away from us and be turned into something much more sinister.

The conspiracists, including the conspiracist in chief, are going farking nuts. They are literally farking dumbass nutcases. Their solipsistic farkery will be the ultimate downfall of this country, mark my words.
 
