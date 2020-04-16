 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stat News)   Early read out from remdesivir study of severe patients in Chicago. 113 patients, two deaths and with most patients leaving the hospital in six days   (statnews.com) divider line
35
    More: Interesting, Clinical trial, severe Covid-19 patients, clinical trial, Fever, Gilead Sciences' antiviral medicine remdesivir, remdesivir studies, clinical data, Clinical data acquisition  
•       •       •

532 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 11:46 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That would be good
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I want to see full results. From an earlier study: "About 25% of patients receiving it have severe side effects, including multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury and low blood pressure. Another 23% demonstrated evidence of liver damage on lab tests."
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tie this into what Regeneron is working on and this is looking like there will be multiple treatment options before we get a vaccine.  Or vaccines.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

enry: Tie this into what Regeneron is working on and this is looking like there will be multiple treatment options before we get a vaccine.  Or vaccines.


There are about 35 different therapeutics in some stage of testing right now. Fauci has said he expects they'll find something that works by the end of the summer, but no guarantees. Even that would be a game-changer, so that if you go to the hospital you can expect to come home.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: I want to see full results. From an earlier study: "About 25% of patients receiving it have severe side effects, including multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury and low blood pressure. Another 23% demonstrated evidence of liver damage on lab tests."


You got a citation on this? Just curious not argumentative. I have never heard of  severe side effects from remdesivir and it was well tolerated amongst Ebola patients.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

not enough beer: GardenWeasel: I want to see full results. From an earlier study: "About 25% of patients receiving it have severe side effects, including multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury and low blood pressure. Another 23% demonstrated evidence of liver damage on lab tests."

You got a citation on this? Just curious not argumentative. I have never heard of  severe side effects from remdesivir and it was well tolerated amongst Ebola patients.


Last paragraph

https://www.biospace.com/article/data​-​from-gilead-s-compassionate-use-of-rem​desivir-for-covid-19-looks-promising/
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: I want to see full results. From an earlier study: "About 25% of patients receiving it have severe side effects, including multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury and low blood pressure. Another 23% demonstrated evidence of liver damage on lab tests."


Never mind I found it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

not enough beer: GardenWeasel: I want to see full results. From an earlier study: "About 25% of patients receiving it have severe side effects, including multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury and low blood pressure. Another 23% demonstrated evidence of liver damage on lab tests."

You got a citation on this? Just curious not argumentative. I have never heard of  severe side effects from remdesivir and it was well tolerated amongst Ebola patients.


Long read but this is the 53 patient test

Long story short, a couple people had to stop but it's way better than chloroquine. Still talking about being intubated for more than 2 weeks.

A bunch more stuff to read
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: not enough beer: GardenWeasel: I want to see full results. From an earlier study: "About 25% of patients receiving it have severe side effects, including multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury and low blood pressure. Another 23% demonstrated evidence of liver damage on lab tests."

You got a citation on this? Just curious not argumentative. I have never heard of  severe side effects from remdesivir and it was well tolerated amongst Ebola patients.

Long read but this is the 53 patient test

Long story short, a couple people had to stop but it's way better than chloroquine. Still talking about being intubated for more than 2 weeks.

A bunch more stuff to read


Thanks. I was able to find it. You seem up on this of the adverse events noted it seems a lot of those seem to be the mechanisms that COVID patients are dying aren't they? I am really more curious to read the double blind studies before it reaches severe status as that seems like where an antiviral would do the most good.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

not enough beer: cretinbob: not enough beer: GardenWeasel: I want to see full results. From an earlier study: "About 25% of patients receiving it have severe side effects, including multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury and low blood pressure. Another 23% demonstrated evidence of liver damage on lab tests."

You got a citation on this? Just curious not argumentative. I have never heard of  severe side effects from remdesivir and it was well tolerated amongst Ebola patients.

Long read but this is the 53 patient test

Long story short, a couple people had to stop but it's way better than chloroquine. Still talking about being intubated for more than 2 weeks.

A bunch more stuff to read

Thanks. I was able to find it. You seem up on this of the adverse events noted it seems a lot of those seem to be the mechanisms that COVID patients are dying aren't they? I am really more curious to read the double blind studies before it reaches severe status as that seems like where an antiviral would do the most good.


I wondered the same thing. Maybe these patients started treatment too late. Need more data
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Right now it's only approved for compassionate use, which means you have to be dying. Once there are sufficient positive trials bringing people back from the brink, it should be approved for use before people get to that point. So it's still going to take a little more time.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Right now it's only approved for compassionate use, which means you have to be dying. Once there are sufficient positive trials bringing people back from the brink, it should be approved for use before people get to that point. So it's still going to take a little more time.


Thanks the article was saying they should be reporting moderate case double blind study from China reporting at the end of the month so let's hope. Nice to see this one has turned into a circus like Cheeto's chosen drug.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When you get the bill, will you wish you would have gone ahead and died?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While remdesivir might show promise, all coronaviruses might have... interesting.. reactions to it, including one mutation that spins off baby viruses with a 5-fold increase in resistance to the drug. That said, those baby viruses don't seem to be nearly as effective as the parent, so I guess we can hope that something worse doesn't come from this, for now, but this sort of thing is why thoroughly testing for safety is important.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

basemetal: When you get the bill, will you wish you would have gone ahead and died?


It's about $10 for the drugs. But yeah, it's IV only, plus all the other stuff...
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: basemetal: When you get the bill, will you wish you would have gone ahead and died?

It's about $10 for the drugs. But yeah, it's IV only, plus all the other stuff...


Yep the rabies protocol still cost about 28k for post exposure threapyz
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That would be good


In theory. No more "early readouts." The last one convinced morons to chug fish tank chemicals and kill themselves.

When you've completed the testing, covered the risks, identified the appropriate dosage, and confirmed the results, call me. Until then, fark right the fark off with this "quick, kids - corner the market on this!" bullshiat.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how that result is better than no treatment at all.

The patients who left - were their any permanent injuries like lung scarring, or kidney damage? That's a big question.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Further, it is possible that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of remdesivir or that FDA and other regulatory agencies may not approve remdesivir, and any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on its us. As a result, remdesivir may never be successfully commercialized.

Dropped an E
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

not enough beer: cretinbob: Right now it's only approved for compassionate use, which means you have to be dying. Once there are sufficient positive trials bringing people back from the brink, it should be approved for use before people get to that point. So it's still going to take a little more time.

Thanks the article was saying they should be reporting moderate case double blind study from China reporting at the end of the month so let's hope. Nice to see this one has turned into a circus like Cheeto's chosen drug.


Those Chinese studies were stopped for unclear reasons. This may indicate the drug was ineffective, or it could be Chinese politics at work. No one knows.

basemetal: When you get the bill, will you wish you would have gone ahead and died?


Remdesivir is owned by Gilead, a company best known for charging around $100,000 USD for its hepatitis C cure.

Assuming Remdesivir actually works, unless a bout of mass sanity breaks out and Gilead's patents are seized in the interests of national security, expect to pay every cent you're worth if you need this.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I'm not sure how that result is better than no treatment at all.

The patients who left - were their any permanent injuries like lung scarring, or kidney damage? That's a big question.


Severe cases who were already on ventilation would otherwise have a survival rate of maybe 50%, from what I've heard.  So yeah, going from 50% to 2% is a big deal.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: cretinbob: That would be good

In theory. No more "early readouts." The last one convinced morons to chug fish tank chemicals and kill themselves.

When you've completed the testing, covered the risks, identified the appropriate dosage, and confirmed the results, call me. Until then, fark right the fark off with this "quick, kids - corner the market on this!" bullshiat.


This wasn't an early readout. Someone recorded an internal meeting at one  participating site.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
WalkingSedgwick:
Assuming Remdesivir actually works, unless a bout of mass sanity breaks out and Gilead's patents are seized in the interests of national security, expect to pay every cent you're worth if you need this.

You could always go with some of the cheaper drugs coming out of Europe and the UK.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: not enough beer: cretinbob: Right now it's only approved for compassionate use, which means you have to be dying. Once there are sufficient positive trials bringing people back from the brink, it should be approved for use before people get to that point. So it's still going to take a little more time.

Thanks the article was saying they should be reporting moderate case double blind study from China reporting at the end of the month so let's hope. Nice to see this one has turned into a circus like Cheeto's chosen drug.

Those Chinese studies were stopped for unclear reasons. This may indicate the drug was ineffective, or it could be Chinese politics at work. No one knows.

basemetal: When you get the bill, will you wish you would have gone ahead and died?

Remdesivir is owned by Gilead, a company best known for charging around $100,000 USD for its hepatitis C cure.

Assuming Remdesivir actually works, unless a bout of mass sanity breaks out and Gilead's patents are seized in the interests of national security, expect to pay every cent you're worth if you need this.


They ran out of patients to study.

Link
 
Juc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It makes me think of that food machine from Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs ya know the FLDSMDFR
 
Greylight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

basemetal: When you get the bill, will you wish you would have gone ahead and died?


Isn't it something like $1000 a dose?  I know one of the antivirals is in that range.  If it is, and really hits the mark, I should hope that whomever owns the rights does the right thing and is also compensated by governments.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

not enough beer: cretinbob: not enough beer: GardenWeasel: I want to see full results. From an earlier study: "About 25% of patients receiving it have severe side effects, including multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury and low blood pressure. Another 23% demonstrated evidence of liver damage on lab tests."

You got a citation on this? Just curious not argumentative. I have never heard of  severe side effects from remdesivir and it was well tolerated amongst Ebola patients.

Long read but this is the 53 patient test

Long story short, a couple people had to stop but it's way better than chloroquine. Still talking about being intubated for more than 2 weeks.

A bunch more stuff to read

Thanks. I was able to find it. You seem up on this of the adverse events noted it seems a lot of those seem to be the mechanisms that COVID patients are dying aren't they? I am really more curious to read the double blind studies before it reaches severe status as that seems like where an antiviral would do the most good.


So, I'm not a doctor, and anything I say should only be taken lightly...because I am homeopathically treating retirement with copious amounts of bourbon...
But let's say coronavirus kills 100% of 90 year olds in 1 week...80% of 80 year olds in 1 week... 65% of 80 year olds in 1 week... and so forth.

We are in, like, week 18.  If they're really, really excited because a bunch of 36 year old vegetarian weight lifters are only exhibiting a 98% success rate...the math would suggest that at age 60 I have a 50/50 chance of beating this with hookers and cocaine.
Aren't illegal drugs and Prostitution both considered "essential" businesses in Miami?
Since I lost my insurance, wouldn't my trip to Miami be considered therapy and at least be deductible on my 2020 taxes?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This article is criminal, literally.  This was paid for by a hedge fund and they've now successfully goosed the market to make millions tomorrow.  A hospital involved in a study has no idea what they are giving people  The so called reporter and his "outlet" should both be investigated..
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
not enough beer:
They ran out of patients to study.

Link

I have a more generous view of the PRC than the average Farker but there is no way in hell China has run out of COVID-19 patients. The claim that they have no patients to study is, at best, cover for some other reason that someone is unwilling to make public. Either the PRC stopped the trials because they want to keep up the fiction that they have no new cases or they the trials were terminated because the drug was ineffective. There is a slight chance the trials were terminated because the drug was so effective that continuing to give patients in the control group placebos was unethical, but I rather suspect someone would have been screaming that from the rooftops if it were true.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bowen: FormlessOne: cretinbob: That would be good

In theory. No more "early readouts." The last one convinced morons to chug fish tank chemicals and kill themselves.

When you've completed the testing, covered the risks, identified the appropriate dosage, and confirmed the results, call me. Until then, fark right the fark off with this "quick, kids - corner the market on this!" bullshiat.

This wasn't an early readout. Someone recorded an internal meeting at one  participating site.


All the more reason to avoid this like the farking coronavirus. I'm OK with waiting.
 
Greylight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: cretinbob: That would be good

In theory. No more "early readouts." The last one convinced morons to chug fish tank chemicals and kill themselves.

When you've completed the testing, covered the risks, identified the appropriate dosage, and confirmed the results, call me. Until then, fark right the fark off with this "quick, kids - corner the market on this!" bullshiat.


I picked up a few months supply of Quercetin because of the early readouts and even though my health anxiety is really high I won't start taking them.  I have read too many stories of promising treatments that end up making a viral infection worse in some cases.  We all want to find a magic bullet but the truth is until we have the data the best course of action is social distancing and washing hands.  It's not exciting or high tech but it works.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

basemetal: When you get the bill, will you wish you would have gone ahead and died?


SSDD
And at this point that would be a welcome thing
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Bennie Crabtree: I'm not sure how that result is better than no treatment at all.

The patients who left - were their any permanent injuries like lung scarring, or kidney damage? That's a big question.

Severe cases who were already on ventilation would otherwise have a survival rate of maybe 50%, from what I've heard.  So yeah, going from 50% to 2% is a big deal.


Hmm okay. I thought it was just hospitalization, not ventilators.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: not enough beer:
They ran out of patients to study.

Link

I have a more generous view of the PRC than the average Farker but there is no way in hell China has run out of COVID-19 patients. The claim that they have no patients to study is, at best, cover for some other reason that someone is unwilling to make public. Either the PRC stopped the trials because they want to keep up the fiction that they have no new cases or they the trials were terminated because the drug was ineffective. There is a slight chance the trials were terminated because the drug was so effective that continuing to give patients in the control group placebos was unethical, but I rather suspect someone would have been screaming that from the rooftops if it were true.


I would guess they are trying to keep up their fiction. Just based on how this all played out but I could wrong.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: not enough beer: cretinbob: Right now it's only approved for compassionate use, which means you have to be dying. Once there are sufficient positive trials bringing people back from the brink, it should be approved for use before people get to that point. So it's still going to take a little more time.

Thanks the article was saying they should be reporting moderate case double blind study from China reporting at the end of the month so let's hope. Nice to see this one has turned into a circus like Cheeto's chosen drug.

Those Chinese studies were stopped for unclear reasons. This may indicate the drug was ineffective, or it could be Chinese politics at work. No one knows.

basemetal: When you get the bill, will you wish you would have gone ahead and died?

Remdesivir is owned by Gilead, a company best known for charging around $100,000 USD for its hepatitis C cure.

Assuming Remdesivir actually works, unless a bout of mass sanity breaks out and Gilead's patents are seized in the interests of national security, expect to pay every cent you're worth if you need this.


To my knowledge, at least initially they are giving this drug away for free this year. There is going to be a MASSIVE worldwide market for this drug so they can make a lot of money off of it without actually having to charge as much as if it were some rare disease. It remains to be seen though.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.