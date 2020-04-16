 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Michigan residents that want to reopen the economy are also anti-vaxxers   (twitter.com) divider line
64
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

668 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 8:56 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



64 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL.  In a way they're right.  Without the shot ("the mark"), they probably won't be able to buy or sell anything because no one will want to get near them.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're unreachable idiots. Every society has them but many put them in special rooms where they can't hurt themselves or others.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"research between that vaccine and the mark of the beast"

...

Well. I can't argue with that.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: "research between that vaccine and the mark of the beast"

...

Well. I can't argue with that.


That is hurting my head.  I think it gave me the 'rona.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is one of those instances where Darwin comes into his own.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Useful idiots
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yoopers gonna yoop
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the apex of 40 years of anti-intellectualism, especially anti-science, seeded by the evangelicals and cultivated by greedy Republicans.  This is their rotten fruit.  Enjoy!
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AKA Russian stooges
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Darwin smiles.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These plague rats will be dealt with, in time.

Social media and the Internet never forget.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
May they all die happily in the knowledge that, in the end, they really stuck it to those libs.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IgG4: Useful idiots


For a definition of 'useful' anyway.
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IlGreven: This is the apex of 40 years of anti-intellectualism, especially anti-science, seeded by the evangelicals and cultivated by greedy Republicans.  This is their rotten fruit.  Enjoy!


Unfortunately, COVID-19 is not virulent enough to do away with all of them, only a small fraction.  The others will end up hospitalized, at great expense, and their costly recovery will no doubt be pinned on their "great fighting spirit" and not the medical care they received, paid for by the community.
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

holdmybones: They're unreachable idiots. Every society has them but many put them in special rooms where they can't hurt themselves or others.


The dwarfs are for the dwarfs.

/obscure?
//or just dorky
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers, militia lunatics, Trump fanatics...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've seen/heard this 'argument' within the last week. I can't remember where. If it was on Knowledge Fight with one of Alex Jones' callers/commentators or not. You wouldn't be able to buy groceries or conduct business without getting the vaccine and you'd need to demonstrate that you have it, like showing the mark from the vaccine...
Jesus these people are stupid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Anti-vaxxers, militia lunatics, Trump fanatics...

[Fark user image 800x533]


The guy over the ginger's shoulder misspelled "AND" in his sign.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IlGreven: This is the apex of 40 years of anti-intellectualism, especially anti-science, seeded by the evangelicals and cultivated by greedy Republicans.  This is their rotten fruit.  Enjoy!


I blame the AMA and similar groups. Among other things, they've kept doctor numbers low, stratified the medical profession unnecessarily, and, most importantly, generally made it difficult for people to just casually know several doctors as friends or daily acquaintances. It's a lot harder to demonize "they" when you've known "Frank" and "Jason" since you were kids and they've always helped and healed everyone.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IlGreven: This is the apex of 40 years of anti-intellectualism, especially anti-science, seeded by the evangelicals and cultivated by greedy Republicans.  This is their rotten fruit.  Enjoy!


You forgot one:
media.salon.comView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I get a sense we are being mislead here.  The twitter poster has blocked out the name of the O.P.  For all we know he picked up a post off an anti-VAX site and attributed it to people he didn't like.  Always be skeptical of getting your information from social media.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's some stiff competition between the Stupid, Dumbass, Fail, Obvious, Facepalm, Asinine and Sick tags there.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Anti-vaxxers, militia lunatics, Trump fanatics...

[Fark user image image 800x533]


Armed and ready to take on the 5G towers!
 
MasterPython
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mainsail: IgG4: Useful idiots

For a definition of 'useful' anyway.


It is what Lennin called communists in the other parts of the world.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Anti-vaxxers, militia lunatics, Trump fanatics...

[Fark user image 800x533]


I can't believe that dude looked at himself in the mirror and thought that his faux bulletproof vest is supposed to sit on top of his gut.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I saw it on twitter, it must be true.
 
Artemus_Hackwell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Idiots.  Darwin needs to get the lot of these science reactionaries in any place.

Let them die (Star Trek II Wrath of Khan)
Youtube bM_QDyr5NaM
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When it warms up I'm gonna head up to Michigan, hop on the jet ski, and have some fun with the DNR trying (and failing) to catch me.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nice to see that anti-vaxxers are entirely left-wing
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Weirdos gotta be weird.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

You've got to remember that these are just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new midwest. You know, Morons.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is there a way to let them die without taking us down with them?
 
Remnants of Santa [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Anti-vaxxers, militia lunatics, Trump fanatics...

[Fark user image 800x533]


Live Free or and Die.

Conjunctions are small but important.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Artemus_Hackwell: Idiots.  Darwin needs to get the lot of these science reactionaries in any place.

[YouTube video: Let them die (Star Trek II Wrath of Khan)]


The hell? That's from VI, not II.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aperson: I get a sense we are being mislead here.  The twitter poster has blocked out the name of the O.P.  For all we know he picked up a post off an anti-VAX site and attributed it to people he didn't like.  Always be skeptical of getting your information from social media.


Oh look. Another account from the freezer.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "research between that vaccine and the mark of the beast"

...

Well. I can't argue with that.


Not without losing more than a bit of dignity.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I grew up in a small town in Michigan, and I don't remember there being so many dumb crazies around.

Oh, wait. Yes I do.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bloobeary: This is one of those instances where Darwin comes into his own.


They are more likely to kill other people than to kill themselves. This isn't a "Darwin" thing - if they get their way, a very very large number of people will needlessly die very painful deaths.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IlGreven: This is the apex of 40 years of anti-intellectualism, especially anti-science, seeded by the evangelicals and cultivated by greedy Republicans.  This is their rotten fruit.  Enjoy!


I hope it's the apex. It may be if they follow through and get infected and die. But survival is between 85 and 99.99% depending on age and comorbidities, so it may only make the remaining ones more vocal dumberer
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.redd.it image 720x540]
You've got to remember that these are just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new midwest. You know, Morons.


His lease is so violated.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aperson: I get a sense we are being mislead here.  The twitter poster has blocked out the name of the O.P.  For all we know he picked up a post off an anti-VAX site and attributed it to people he didn't like.  Always be skeptical of getting your information from social media.


Then check on the Facebook page "Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine" if you're honestly concerned about the truth.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sick of these people talking shiat on social media.

Take up arms and walk the walk already.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: I've seen/heard this 'argument' within the last week. I can't remember where. If it was on Knowledge Fight with one of Alex Jones' callers/commentators or not. You wouldn't be able to buy groceries or conduct business without getting the vaccine and you'd need to demonstrate that you have it, like showing the mark from the vaccine...
Jesus these people are stupid.

[Fark user image 838x376]


I'm an atheist so I have no idea what the "Mark of the Beast" is supposed to be and how we're going to identify it so we can research it. What the fark is this?
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I just don't get it. They keep talking 'we need reopen the economy' over and over again. But a big chunk of the economy is the customer confidence - and I'm not really talking about the statistic you hear about on the news. I mean real confidence that they can go out shopping without risking their life.

Until that happens, there will be no recovery. Sorry, even if you tell all the business owners to open their doors tomorrow, you're probably looking at a fraction of your regular business, mostly made up of the intellectual giants featured in TFA. Hell, in the case of a lot of retailers, they'd probably break even just keeping the lights on and paying their people.

Take the fuel out of an engine and you can repair and refurbish the pieces and parts and fix stuff as much as you like. But until that fuel goes back into the engine, you can't just shout at it to make it start.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

koder: IlGreven: This is the apex of 40 years of anti-intellectualism, especially anti-science, seeded by the evangelicals and cultivated by greedy Republicans.  This is their rotten fruit.  Enjoy!

I blame the AMA and similar groups. Among other things, they've kept doctor numbers low, stratified the medical profession unnecessarily, and, most importantly, generally made it difficult for people to just casually know several doctors as friends or daily acquaintances. It's a lot harder to demonize "they" when you've known "Frank" and "Jason" since you were kids and they've always helped and healed everyone.


The most ardent Trump fart-sucking, anti-science, "it's all a hoax" farkers I know are a nurse and a PA. I assure you, they know a LOT of doctors.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Personally, I think all the morons at the rally with their kids should be charged with child endangerment.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The virus didn't get me but the idiots will.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
молодцы товарищи
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Anti-vaxxers, militia lunatics, Trump fanatics...

[Fark user image 800x533]


The guy on the left is dressed in what a seven year old kid might wear if he just started putting on random stuff from his dad's closet.  What the hell is that thing on his chest?
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.