(KTLA Los Angeles)   Heinass crime thwarted   (ktla.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't heard anyone refer to people as dingle berries for decades, much less said by police officers.  :-D
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anus.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hein... Close enough...
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thats shiatty reporting...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No "need" to "call attention" to your "puns." If you're on a roll, you're on a roll.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Why does your arrest report say you caught the suspects in Oxnard?"
"Because I can spell that."
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Devil's Night is going to be like Christmas  this year.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't commit a crime while committing adon't commit a crime while committing a crime
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fig 1. What a Heinz Crime might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abacus9
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Hein... Close enough...
[i.redd.it image 850x656]


Is this one of those optical illusions where if you focus your eyes just right you can see a trampoline in the background?
 
