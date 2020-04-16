 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Spell said his parishioners are true Christians who wouldn't mind dying from the virus because they'd be doing so in the name of God and freedom   (tmz.com) divider line
    Asinine, Palm Sunday, Jeff Wittenbrink, Easter, Christianity, Lent, Pastor Spell's Life Tabernacle Church, Sunday, Holy Week  
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well get on with it then.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You first, preacher.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This timeline is like watching Jim Jones work in slow motion
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hmmmm...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
wrong thread
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Some of you may die, but that's a sacrifice I am willing to make."
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's not just about you getting sick, it's about you getting other people sick and them dying.

How many people are you willing to KILL to exalt God?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So they are down for human sacrifice?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well that's fine.  We however are still going to chain the doors of your church shut during the service.  Everyone who is there will be staying there for 14 days (or 14 days after the last infected person is evacuated).  Every church generally has a big kitchen area & enough restrooms.  We'll make sure that food & comfort items/personal care items are dropped off every few days.  Thank you for your understanding & help in containing this pandemic.

So if you & the congregation aren't worried, we'll be sure to implement this community measure next weekend.  Bring a suitcase with a couple changes of clothes...
 
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Covid-19 is the rapture. Don't be Left Behind.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They crazy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder how they decide which diseases to die for and which must be cured no matter what.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VREEDUMB!

Arrest them.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind them leaving either/ As long as they don't take innocents with them. Shedding them and their ilk would go a long way toward making America great again.

/sure, they'll go to "heaven," so why wait?
//lol
 
hchaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: It's not just about you getting sick, it's about you getting other people sick and them dying.

How many people are you willing to KILL to exalt God?


I really feel like there was something about that in the Bible. You know, some sort of prohibition or commandment putting the killing of people in an unfavorable light.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: It's not just about you getting sick, it's about you getting other people sick and them dying.

How many people are you willing to KILL to exalt God?


None. God can do his own damn wet work. Humans are beyond stupid. Same goes for crime bosses, and leaders of nations. If you can't do the deed maybe don't send others to kill. Could make the world better. But no. Humans too stupid to make the powerful do their own wet work. Idiots. Of the highest order.
 
midigod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far, it seems like no one's read the story, or we would have started the ironic vs. obvious debate
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I wonder how they decide which diseases to die for and which must be cured no matter what.


Too much this.
To me, medical science is a gift from God. I don't think it would work if he didn't want us to us it.
Also free will. So I'm having Christmas and eating bacon and working on the sabbat. FTRW!!!!!!
 
Somme One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be quite the orgasmic power trip, knowing that you can convince a whole room full of people to get a totally unnecessary viral infection and die from it, just because you can convince them that 'God' wants it. Guess he knows how Jim Jones felt.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As stupid and irresponsible as these people are, I could not in good conscience let them intentionally catch Covid and possibly die.  Despite everything they say and refuse to do, the government needs to step in and enforce the law, frankly to protect them from their own ignorance.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An elder church Member has now died due to complications from COVID. Pastor Spell denies it, but it has been confirmed by the EBR Coroner's Office
 
Somme One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somme One: Must be quite the orgasmic power trip, knowing that you can convince a whole room full of people to get a totally unnecessary viral infection and die from it, just because you can convince them that 'God' wants it. Guess he knows how Jim Jones felt.


Just scrolled down. This is the same asshole who is trying to con his flock into giving up their stimulus checks.
This guy is just a crook. He should be arrested for any number of reasons.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: An elder church Member has now died due to complications from COVID. Pastor Spell denies it, but it has been confirmed by the EBR Coroner's Office


I just read that story. https://www.theadvocate.com/ba​ton_roug​e/news/coronavirus/article_e6cb0b16-80​24-11ea-8565-ab701ea43306.html
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An idiot pastor's lawyer got the 'rona?

/ their could not be a less sympathetic figure
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: It's not just about you getting sick, it's about you getting other people sick and them dying.

How many people are you they willing to KILL to exalt God?


Uhh lemme just consult the history book. Says here "a lot".
 
rcain
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: So they are down for human sacrifice?


Well, that is the entire point of Christianity is it not?

Nail your God up to a tree, eat his flesh, drink his blood, call his wife a whore because his apostles were cuck incels and beg for forgiveness
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
proceed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rcain: Mr. Shabooboo: So they are down for human sacrifice?

Well, that is the entire point of Christianity is it not?

Nail your God up to a tree, eat his flesh, drink his blood, call his wife a whore because his apostles were cuck incels and beg for forgiveness


Yeah, kinda.

I like zombie vampire cult
 
Gooch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: This timeline is like watching Jim Jones work in slow motion


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Please proceed.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I find it fascinating that he chose the people in his community to throw under the bus.

"Instead, Wittenbrink thinks he picked it up the previous week while doing his daily business and going to drug stores, grocery stores and hardware stores. "
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
AND this greasy chunk o' dung is BFFs with Roy Moore too. What a surprise.

Tony Spell and Roy Moore press conference
Youtube hE2SEUQ25t0
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: It's not just about you getting sick, it's about you getting other people sick and them dying.

How many people are you willing to KILL to exalt God?


As many as it takes?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Somme One: Somme One: Must be quite the orgasmic power trip, knowing that you can convince a whole room full of people to get a totally unnecessary viral infection and die from it, just because you can convince them that 'God' wants it. Guess he knows how Jim Jones felt.

Just scrolled down. This is the same asshole who is trying to con his flock into giving up their stimulus checks.
This guy is just a crook. He should be arrested for any number of reasons.


Right now, any pastor who calls for public services in a known Covid-19 hotspot should be arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, then manslaughter if someone from their congregation dies.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, um... that's insane. Sorry. Your God doesn't demand that. That's you talking. And you're nuts.
 
Hugemeister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Proceed...
 
PsyLord
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's see which one is more powerful, an invisible sky being or an invisible pathogen.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The founding fathers saw religion in two ways. One, that it was an individual experience that could certainly teach morality and improve character. Two, In the public sphere, good governance was based in reason; religion was based in superstition, and superstition is always a tragic way to administer a nation.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Darwin jizzes in his pants, passes out.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mass casualties.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is so unfair. All this coverage of hundreds of thousands of Christians spreading disease for their beliefs and not a single mention of all those dumb atheists who are defying quarantine to congregate in their clubhouses and temples to reason. I'm sure that they are equally to blame for such reckless behavior.
 
Karmic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: As stupid and irresponsible as these people are, I could not in good conscience let them intentionally catch Covid and possibly die.  Despite everything they say and refuse to do, the government needs to step in and enforce the law, frankly to protect them from their own ignorance.


Maybe we can find some kind of camp to send them all to.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Close2TheEdge: As stupid and irresponsible as these people are, I could not in good conscience let them intentionally catch Covid and possibly die.  Despite everything they say and refuse to do, the government needs to step in and enforce the law, frankly to protect them from their own ignorance.


Who are you to interfere with "gods plan" and prevent these fine Christians from being called back to the lord?

... and all the FOX/OAN viewers
... and all the Alex Jones followers
... and the rest of the willfully ignorant MAGAt troglodytes

Let us sit at home, sheltering in place and praying that these people find their way to heaven via Jesus' COVID Rapture
 
camaroash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

comic serif: Covid-19 is the rapture. Don't be Left Behind.


Jenkins and LaHaye surrender.
 
