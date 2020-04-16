 Skip to content
"So then dad said, if you don't shut up I'm stopping and you can walk home"
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Someone signaled a lane change before passing the plane, must've been from out of province.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That guy did a better  job of merging than most drivers.
 
jefferator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bad ass flying -  BAD ASS!!!!  BAAAAAAD AAAAASSSSSS

Otherwise NOBODY stopped to help they all tried to get around him.  WTAF?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Look at that asshole. Driving like owns the whole road.
 
Stibium
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Omg they should have merge left!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Golf clap headline ..
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Really hard to tell but it looked like the pilot may have had some partial power. Masterful put down regardless but with no power you really don't get to choose your spot.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
well he landed fine , so people figure his emergency was over ???

and what gives to just staying on the runway after landing taxi yourself to a offramp will you.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Obviously engine trouble. You can see smoke billowing from the plane as it descends. Good thing no one was hurt.
 
maddermaxx [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jefferator: Bad ass flying -  BAD ASS!!!!  BAAAAAAD AAAAASSSSSS

Otherwise NOBODY stopped to help they all tried to get around him.  WTAF?


I thought the guy calmly tailgating the plane was a bit odd too, but I suppose he had places to be.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jefferator: Bad ass flying -  BAD ASS!!!!  BAAAAAAD AAAAASSSSSS

Otherwise NOBODY stopped to help they all tried to get around him.  WTAF?


That is a highway. They are probably worried that the cars behind them are still moving at 110-130km/h.

Au moins, ils ont tiré leur avion sur la voie de collecte.
 
zang
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LPT: If you see a plane landing on the road in front of you, don't tailgate, pull over.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jefferator: Bad ass flying -  BAD ASS!!!!  BAAAAAAD AAAAASSSSSS

Otherwise NOBODY stopped to help they all tried to get around him.  WTAF?


Unless you're an aircraft mechanic with tools in the car, what are you supposed to do, pile up behind him so emergency vehicles can't get to the site?
 
Seasons I'v Withered
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
gotdamn theirs an airplane in front of me.  I'll never get past that
SOB
 
philodough
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That was a beautiful landing.

So I guess, Harrison Ford wasn't piloting.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ever been brake checked on a highway by a light aircraft?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

philodough: That was a beautiful landing.

So I guess, Harrison Ford wasn't piloting.


Not a golf course.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZMugg: philodough: That was a beautiful landing.

So I guess, Harrison Ford wasn't piloting.

Not a golf course.


Or a taxiway
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maddermaxx: jefferator: Bad ass flying -  BAD ASS!!!!  BAAAAAAD AAAAASSSSSS

Otherwise NOBODY stopped to help they all tried to get around him.  WTAF?

I thought the guy calmly tailgating the plane was a bit odd too, but I suppose he had places to be.


Not guy. Guys.
It wasn't just one car.
And you could hear them as this thing appeared in their windshield and as they passed "Well, there's something you don't see every day. Anyways, as I was saying..."
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why the hell did the cars ride his ass? Did they not realize that they were putting the plane and themselves in danger? Slow the fark down.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jefferator: Bad ass flying -  BAD ASS!!!!  BAAAAAAD AAAAASSSSSS

Otherwise NOBODY stopped to help they all tried to get around him.  WTAF?


Social distancing.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sandelaphon: jefferator: Bad ass flying -  BAD ASS!!!!  BAAAAAAD AAAAASSSSSS

Otherwise NOBODY stopped to help they all tried to get around him.  WTAF?

Unless you're an aircraft mechanic with tools in the car, what are you supposed to do, pile up behind him so emergency vehicles can't get to the site?


I might not have a tool bag, but if I had my gym bag I might offer the passengers a fresh pair of pants.

/that was a beautiful landing
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

