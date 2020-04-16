 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   "What we do is inspire people to realize that they can be the person that rescues that cat. We're going to have to stop doing anything else and just care for hundreds and hundreds of kittens". Welcome to Caturday   (theguardian.com) divider line
312
    More: Caturday, Cat, Neutering, Little Wanderers, Castration, New York City, smaller volunteer-run rescue groups, Flatbush Cats, founder of Little Wanderers  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 18 Apr 2020 at 8:00 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



312 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I know I already posted this one in the gif-off thread the other day, but hey...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
In other animal news:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-lhr8-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And lastly, here's a video I recently came across of some cute sneks.
Even Snakes Are Staying at Home During the Pandemic || ViralHog
Youtube u_NWRFWJJ4c
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank you both for last month and this.  My check in from Oklahoma:

Feeling better, managed a call to the Urgent Care Clinic, as of Tuesday of last week I am definitely negative for the plague-de-jour. Our little gas molecule is home, which is both wonderful and wearing my out to have a 9yo kid with ADHD, heavy on the H, in the house. Tonight is my last antibiotic dose.  And I have my two week follow up scheduled for next Tuesday.  Spouse also got a negative test on the Thursday of my ED trip.

My BiL hired a lawyer for us, and it looks like that lawyer is going to drag out any foreclosure proceedings until after we get on disability.

The kid is having a ton of fun in the front yard at the moment.  Meanwhile, I am having a nebulizer treatment.  I like having a machine at home, it seems to be so much more effective for me than an inhaler.  Willow, the tiny tortie, is thrilled to have her kid home.  She loves to sleep snuggled against our kid once the transition has been made from gas molecule to solid (sleeping) lump.

TL:DR?  I'm grateful to get Total FARKed, I am slowly getting better, at least as of last week my spouse and I are positive we are negative, and my family is whole and doing well.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Thank you both for last month and this.  My check in from Oklahoma:

Feeling better, managed a call to the Urgent Care Clinic, as of Tuesday of last week I am definitely negative for the plague-de-jour. Our little gas molecule is home, which is both wonderful and wearing my out to have a 9yo kid with ADHD, heavy on the H, in the house. Tonight is my last antibiotic dose.  And I have my two week follow up scheduled for next Tuesday.  Spouse also got a negative test on the Thursday of my ED trip.

My BiL hired a lawyer for us, and it looks like that lawyer is going to drag out any foreclosure proceedings until after we get on disability.

The kid is having a ton of fun in the front yard at the moment.  Meanwhile, I am having a nebulizer treatment.  I like having a machine at home, it seems to be so much more effective for me than an inhaler.  Willow, the tiny tortie, is thrilled to have her kid home.  She loves to sleep snuggled against our kid once the transition has been made from gas molecule to solid (sleeping) lump.

TL:DR?  I'm grateful to get Total FARKed, I am slowly getting better, at least as of last week my spouse and I are positive we are negative, and my family is whole and doing well.


Keep getting better, need you here
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Timid Goddess: Thank you both for last month and this.  My check in from Oklahoma:

Feeling better, managed a call to the Urgent Care Clinic, as of Tuesday of last week I am definitely negative for the plague-de-jour. Our little gas molecule is home, which is both wonderful and wearing my out to have a 9yo kid with ADHD, heavy on the H, in the house. Tonight is my last antibiotic dose.  And I have my two week follow up scheduled for next Tuesday.  Spouse also got a negative test on the Thursday of my ED trip.

My BiL hired a lawyer for us, and it looks like that lawyer is going to drag out any foreclosure proceedings until after we get on disability.

The kid is having a ton of fun in the front yard at the moment.  Meanwhile, I am having a nebulizer treatment.  I like having a machine at home, it seems to be so much more effective for me than an inhaler.  Willow, the tiny tortie, is thrilled to have her kid home.  She loves to sleep snuggled against our kid once the transition has been made from gas molecule to solid (sleeping) lump.

TL:DR?  I'm grateful to get Total FARKed, I am slowly getting better, at least as of last week my spouse and I are positive we are negative, and my family is whole and doing well.

Keep getting better, need you here


Thank you, it just takes time.  I always work with our little gas molecule towards independence, right now, the kid is fixing a microwave corndog for dinner.

How are you and yours doing?  I hope you are all doing as well as possible.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mystic doing her impression of a black hole early on Caturday.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Mystic a few seconds later thinking, "Why did you wake me up, you silly human?  Let me get back to my nap unless there's treats or something."
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Thank you both for last month and this.  My check in from Oklahoma:

Feeling better, managed a call to the Urgent Care Clinic, as of Tuesday of last week I am definitely negative for the plague-de-jour. Our little gas molecule is home, which is both wonderful and wearing my out to have a 9yo kid with ADHD, heavy on the H, in the house. Tonight is my last antibiotic dose.  And I have my two week follow up scheduled for next Tuesday.  Spouse also got a negative test on the Thursday of my ED trip.

My BiL hired a lawyer for us, and it looks like that lawyer is going to drag out any foreclosure proceedings until after we get on disability.

The kid is having a ton of fun in the front yard at the moment.  Meanwhile, I am having a nebulizer treatment.  I like having a machine at home, it seems to be so much more effective for me than an inhaler.  Willow, the tiny tortie, is thrilled to have her kid home.  She loves to sleep snuggled against our kid once the transition has been made from gas molecule to solid (sleeping) lump.

TL:DR?  I'm grateful to get Total FARKed, I am slowly getting better, at least as of last week my spouse and I are positive we are negative, and my family is whole and doing well.


♥♥♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Fark that Pixel: Timid Goddess: Thank you both for last month and this.  My check in from Oklahoma:

Feeling better, managed a call to the Urgent Care Clinic, as of Tuesday of last week I am definitely negative for the plague-de-jour. Our little gas molecule is home, which is both wonderful and wearing my out to have a 9yo kid with ADHD, heavy on the H, in the house. Tonight is my last antibiotic dose.  And I have my two week follow up scheduled for next Tuesday.  Spouse also got a negative test on the Thursday of my ED trip.

My BiL hired a lawyer for us, and it looks like that lawyer is going to drag out any foreclosure proceedings until after we get on disability.

The kid is having a ton of fun in the front yard at the moment.  Meanwhile, I am having a nebulizer treatment.  I like having a machine at home, it seems to be so much more effective for me than an inhaler.  Willow, the tiny tortie, is thrilled to have her kid home.  She loves to sleep snuggled against our kid once the transition has been made from gas molecule to solid (sleeping) lump.

TL:DR?  I'm grateful to get Total FARKed, I am slowly getting better, at least as of last week my spouse and I are positive we are negative, and my family is whole and doing well.

Keep getting better, need you here

Thank you, it just takes time.  I always work with our little gas molecule towards independence, right now, the kid is fixing a microwave corndog for dinner.

How are you and yours doing?  I hope you are all doing as well as possible.


doing OK had a couple of bad days with my disabilities but I'm not feeling too bad today. Made a bunch of the ear savers and now I need to go get some envelopes to mail them to people
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, my day started with an MRI of my neck. Been through PT helped a bit for range of motion, but did little for the pain. Spine guy said, well we could do an MRI or we could do this needle thing for nerve issues. I went with the MRI. And I have an abnormality, that may need another MRI focused on the spinal cord..as it looks like I have a squeeze point. Which would explain the numb hands, neck pain and some of my headache issues..*sigh* And dammit..I was right! It is my neck!!

And then..my logitec keyboard for my ipad pro took a dump..it is only a year old for pete's sake! So now I am using a wireless keyboard with the ipad propped up at an odd angle..at least I have a keyboard...I am one of those odd people who can type without looking at the keys. As long as I have a keyboard.

I need a hug.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Well, my day started with an MRI of my neck. Been through PT helped a bit for range of motion, but did little for the pain. Spine guy said, well we could do an MRI or we could do this needle thing for nerve issues. I went with the MRI. And I have an abnormality, that may need another MRI focused on the spinal cord..as it looks like I have a squeeze point. Which would explain the numb hands, neck pain and some of my headache issues..*sigh* And dammit..I was right! It is my neck!!

And then..my logitec keyboard for my ipad pro took a dump..it is only a year old for pete's sake! So now I am using a wireless keyboard with the ipad propped up at an odd angle..at least I have a keyboard...I am one of those odd people who can type without looking at the keys. As long as I have a keyboard.

I need a hug.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I kinda want another cat around here. We have one and she thinks she's too much of a Princess. Unfortunately Mrs. Pow is vetoing the idea. 🐱

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 470x306]


Dang no more high-fives until social distancing is gone
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

powhound: I kinda want another cat around here. We have one and she thinks she's too much of a Princess. Unfortunately Mrs. Pow is vetoing the idea. 🐱

[Fark user image 425x414]


I vote for just one more! :-)
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well now she is outnumbered yeah!!!
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
well someone was insane enough to TF me, Thank you very much!!!! I wont out you unless you want to out yourself but you know who you are....
and a cat...

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I do the yearly TF, which comes with a couple of free TF's I have no idea how many I have to give at this point..I think it was sherpa18who gifted me my first TF. I was so suprised!
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ponsonby [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Well, my day started with an MRI of my neck. Been through PT helped a bit for range of motion, but did little for the pain. Spine guy said, well we could do an MRI or we could do this needle thing for nerve issues. I went with the MRI. And I have an abnormality, that may need another MRI focused on the spinal cord..as it looks like I have a squeeze point. Which would explain the numb hands, neck pain and some of my headache issues..*sigh* And dammit..I was right! It is my neck!!

And then..my logitec keyboard for my ipad pro took a dump..it is only a year old for pete's sake! So now I am using a wireless keyboard with the ipad propped up at an odd angle..at least I have a keyboard...I am one of those odd people who can type without looking at the keys. As long as I have a keyboard.

I need a hug.


(((((hug)))))
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Get permission first if walking by George.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ponsonby: tigerose: Well, my day started with an MRI of my neck. Been through PT helped a bit for range of motion, but did little for the pain. Spine guy said, well we could do an MRI or we could do this needle thing for nerve issues. I went with the MRI. And I have an abnormality, that may need another MRI focused on the spinal cord..as it looks like I have a squeeze point. Which would explain the numb hands, neck pain and some of my headache issues..*sigh* And dammit..I was right! It is my neck!!

And then..my logitec keyboard for my ipad pro took a dump..it is only a year old for pete's sake! So now I am using a wireless keyboard with the ipad propped up at an odd angle..at least I have a keyboard...I am one of those odd people who can type without looking at the keys. As long as I have a keyboard.

I need a hug.

(((((hug)))))


Thanks. I know I am stressing about things even before talking to my doctor...and as for the keyboard, I'd already been in contact with logitec..of course the warrently ended a month ago..grrr!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Thank you both for last month and this.  My check in from Oklahoma:

Feeling better, managed a call to the Urgent Care Clinic, as of Tuesday of last week I am definitely negative for the plague-de-jour. Our little gas molecule is home, which is both wonderful and wearing my out to have a 9yo kid with ADHD, heavy on the H, in the house. Tonight is my last antibiotic dose.  And I have my two week follow up scheduled for next Tuesday.  Spouse also got a negative test on the Thursday of my ED trip.

My BiL hired a lawyer for us, and it looks like that lawyer is going to drag out any foreclosure proceedings until after we get on disability.

The kid is having a ton of fun in the front yard at the moment.  Meanwhile, I am having a nebulizer treatment.  I like having a machine at home, it seems to be so much more effective for me than an inhaler.  Willow, the tiny tortie, is thrilled to have her kid home.  She loves to sleep snuggled against our kid once the transition has been made from gas molecule to solid (sleeping) lump.

TL:DR?  I'm grateful to get Total FARKed, I am slowly getting better, at least as of last week my spouse and I are positive we are negative, and my family is whole and doing well.


Wonderful news sweetie! (((((((hugs)))))))
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Well, my day started with an MRI of my neck. Been through PT helped a bit for range of motion, but did little for the pain. Spine guy said, well we could do an MRI or we could do this needle thing for nerve issues. I went with the MRI. And I have an abnormality, that may need another MRI focused on the spinal cord..as it looks like I have a squeeze point. Which would explain the numb hands, neck pain and some of my headache issues..*sigh* And dammit..I was right! It is my neck!!

And then..my logitec keyboard for my ipad pro took a dump..it is only a year old for pete's sake! So now I am using a wireless keyboard with the ipad propped up at an odd angle..at least I have a keyboard...I am one of those odd people who can type without looking at the keys. As long as I have a keyboard.

I need a hug.


(((((((HUGS)))))))
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
2 blondes shaking bums in sync, yonder on imgur
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Googly eyes......I tried for a sleeping Forry.....
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Photo of Misty on the wall...photo of Forry in real life.

Yes I took the photo of Misty
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Googly eyes......I tried for a sleeping Forry.....


Such a handsome boy.....and freckled toe beans, too!  :)
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Seems like it is spring at our house
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As you can see Andrew is all about equitably sharing Sammy's dog bed :-)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack in the Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hai!!!  Iz Me!!!  Jack (in da box)!!!  Dadz bought me da TF cause he sayz Fark needz da help.  I think I haz freebee TF's to gibs away, so who wantz some?

I iz da sharp dressed cat!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Jack in the Box: Hai!!!  Iz Me!!!  Jack (in da box)!!!  Dadz bought me da TF cause he sayz Fark needz da help.  I think I haz freebee TF's to gibs away, so who wantz some?

I iz da sharp dressed cat!
[Fark user image 800x450]


Nice tie, such a Sharp dressed cat all right
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1133]


You find the most amazing pictures
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 312 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.