Well, that's ONE good thing coming out of this COVID-19 pandemic
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah unsolicited advertising is farking annoying.


sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I'm working from home, I forwarded my work phone to my cell and I started to get all those scam calls too.
I quickly turned off call-forwarding.

We use Teams anyway, so no big loss.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes...but why?  I'd think it would be up, since they know folks are home.  And my email spam is up about 10x....odd.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Yes...but why?  I'd think it would be up, since they know folks are home.  And my email spam is up about 10x....odd.


But no humans are at work to make the calls. Your spam email is probably automated.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had more robocalls in the past four dsys than in the previous few weeks combined.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Yes...but why?  I'd think it would be up, since they know folks are home.  And my email spam is up about 10x....odd.


I don't think that's so odd. LEARN THIS ONE SIMPLE TRICK TO CURING CORONAVIRUS THAT DOCTORS HATE!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India seems to have its problems at the moment. Hardly any "This is Steve" calls.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get one of these bullshiat calls every single day, like before. I don't answer them, of course.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I get one of these bullshiat calls every single day, like before. I don't answer them, of course.


Just one? Envious.

It could also be fewer people are reporting spam/scam because they're just happy to hear a voice, even if that voice is aggressively trying to sell insurance or loan consolidation.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I noticed that and I was surprised.  I figured that computers would do the dailing and that it's a work from home type of job.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What spam may look like.
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've only gotten 4 or 5 scambocalls in the past month. It used to be 4 or 5 a day.

I'm pessimistic about those 'companies' going under though, since they're operating outside the law anyway, and it only takes one asshole to recruit a new batch of oblivious subcontinent shiatheads desperate for work to start right up again.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought for sure it was going to be fewer school shootings
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mugato: PunGent: Yes...but why?  I'd think it would be up, since they know folks are home.  And my email spam is up about 10x....odd.

But no humans are at work to make the calls. Your spam email is probably automated.


Um...those calls aren't from live people.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I assume the random Chinese woman who kept leaving voicemails I couldn't understand might have died from COVID-19.

Either that, or maybe she was trying to warn me all along, and now it's too late.

Definitely one of those two possibilities.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Down, but not out. Still getting a trickle.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: I've had more robocalls in the past four dsys than in the previous few weeks combined.


I'm getting text spam instead of calls.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Mugato: PunGent: Yes...but why?  I'd think it would be up, since they know folks are home.  And my email spam is up about 10x....odd.

But no humans are at work to make the calls. Your spam email is probably automated.

Um...those calls aren't from live people.


I haven't gotten a robo call in ages, I didn't think they did those anymore. Still at some point in the call a human has to do something and at least in the US those companies have closed up shop.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
With any luck, Coronavirus is running rampant through the hundreds of Indian (dot not feather) scam telephone call centers and it kills every one of them and renders their women infertile. It's too good for them if you ask me.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A marked reduction in spam calls to our landline.

Probably unrelated: Caller ID has started flagging calls as 'fraudulent'--or my favorite, "Spam? RNC", with a 202 area code.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And half the traffic, but more car accidents.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Candygram for Mongo: I've had more robocalls in the past four dsys than in the previous few weeks combined.

I'm getting text spam instead of calls.


Some bastard kept sending things to my calendar so I had to figure out how to disable that.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hendawg: I thought for sure it was going to be fewer school shootings


Well actually there was a Fark thread about that earlier in the month, no shootings in March. And so far that streak hasn't had a reset the clock moment.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not getting hardly any spam email since this started either.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Indian call centers might be talking, a hit....
 
arcgear
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not getting up in the morning just increased 100Pct here too.  came back from hospital and ordered to quarters for a week

pretty sure i caught the plague; they didn't test though.  but like the point the article was making, there's always a silver lining.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not getting the 12  calls a day (not making that up) from Apple support, so maybe Rajiv and his gang are all dead, but still getting about 2 or 3 a day about a warranty for a car I haven't owned for 3 years.

My wife just answers these call and starts coughing and they hang up pretty fast.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bongon247: Indian call centers might be talking, a hit....


oh no.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I stopped getting spam calls as soon as Google made automatic call screening available for the Pixel 3. I'm never going back to a non-Google phone as long as this feature is only available on the Pixel. It would be like going without adblock in a browser  or a spam filter in email. Actually it's more important than email filtering because email spam doesn't interrupt me in the middle of doing something else.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My level of ro-pam calls (cell & land) are down.I'm thinking (god help us) that a warm body has to man the call center at some point. A computer does the dialing but a person is there to make the note in the database if a live person answers. If no one can come in to man the system, less calls. I dunno---where is my confounded drink.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I keep getting spam texts advertising quack cures or preventatives for coronavirus, and spam texts from scammers offering to "help" me get my coronavirus stimulus payment from the government.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Dog Ate My Homework: Mugato: PunGent: Yes...but why?  I'd think it would be up, since they know folks are home.  And my email spam is up about 10x....odd.

But no humans are at work to make the calls. Your spam email is probably automated.

Um...those calls aren't from live people.

I haven't gotten a robo call in ages, I didn't think they did those anymore. Still at some point in the call a human has to do something and at least in the US those companies have closed up shop.


I got one yesterday claiming to be from "Verizin (both "I"s short) Wireless"
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You guys are getting spammed? Ha ha ha, I haven't gotten a call or text for days!

/so ronery
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hendawg: I thought for sure it was going to be fewer school shootings


I believe month was the first March since 2002 without a school shooting.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Godscrack: And half the traffic, but more car accidents.


Are there really? I do hear the occasional street racer outside my window, but I didn't realize it would be that bad.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: I noticed that and I was surprised.  I figured that computers would do the dailing and that it's a work from home type of job.


I dunno, there's probably a "manager" making sure their minions don't suddenly grow a conscience.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PunGent: Yes...but why?  I'd think it would be up, since they know folks are home.  And my email spam is up about 10x....odd.


My email spam is also way up, wonder if its my isp making people work from home?
 
