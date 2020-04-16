 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Two inmates decide to social distance themselves from a CoronaVirus infected jail   (nypost.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, Wisconsin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Thomas E. Deering, Wisconsin prison, Police, Journal Communications, James R. Newman, latest information  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 10:50 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Crawled through a river of corona virus and came out clean on the other side.

Why they chose enchilada night, I will never know.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are searching for them about 5 miles from my house.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Typhoid Marv and Harry?
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
County jails and prisons are gradually going to become nightmare death factories. Locked into stale air enclosed spaces with no protection, where one guard coming in asymptomatic could infect the entire population one cough at a time.

American prisons are a ticking time-bomb.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.