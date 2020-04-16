 Skip to content
(WJTV Jackson)   Religious con man Tony Spell wants all of your sweet, sweet Trump money   (wjtv.com) divider line
    Obvious, YouTube, PastorSpellStimulusChallenge YouTube video, Google, Tony Spell's YouTube Page, stimulus package, Christian terms, Time, CBS  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd suggest looking up Mosques and Synagogues in Baton Rouge to donate to. Include a note that Pastor Spell inspired you to do it. Or if that's not your thing, find a secular food bank, homeless shelter, or animal shelter.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he and his wife are both getting the full stimulus amount, but can afford to give it all away, they must be hiding income somehow. I know, a dishonest televangelist. Crazy thought, right?
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks, I already have to subsidize everyone's "One true religion" because you don't pay taxes. Enjoy your free fire department
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Special room in Hell for these types. Right below the latrines where all the child molesters take a dump.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a job.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redundant phrase is redundant.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the most loathsome creatures have arisen from the mire of shiatbaggery now
It's like Joel Osteen and Diamond and Silk had a love child
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahit stains like this is why i like to refer them to Matthew 18:6

"If anyone causes one of these little ones-those who believe in me-to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea"

I got a millstone handy if he wants to try it out
 
Chakat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
108 likes, 10k dislikes on the video pushing this shiat. That's one hell of a ratio.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumps policies have been very good to us, that religious nut can get it from his fellow nuts.

Just checked my front door, didn't find this guy there looking to take my money, what's supposed to be my outrage de jour?

DNRTFA
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too late.  Sorry dude. If it's any consolation, I did donate it to 3 lovely young ladies. They were so poor, they hardly had any clothes on. And the phrase "oh God" did occur several times, so I've got that part covered too.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already spent it on Yeezies.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Give it to them, you mindless religious trumper drones. Then jump into the volcano right before or after him. Doesn't make any difference.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I gave mine away to the animal shelter in town to help all the doggies, kitties, and other furry heroes I don't have room for at home.

Added bonus, I get to a tax write off so my bill next year is not so high from getting paid far more than my tax rebate.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And I'm sure people who are currently unemployed and can't afford to "donate" the money to the church will still do so.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, him and his wife somehow earn so little that their getting 100% each stimulus checks?  We get nothing here because we contribute too much to society.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And I'm sure people who are currently unemployed and can't afford to "donate" the money to the church will still do so.


They always do. These guys brag about extracting money from poor people.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked hard all my life and saved so I fortunately don't need what I was sent.  I'll probably divide it up between no kill animal shelters and a couple local food banks.  It will not be sent to folks like this.  I'll never regret my decision.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get farked
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't get a stimulus check, but gave about that much to the local food bank. And I guess I'll keep doing it until we see the end of the quarantine and a reasonable unemployment level.
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I already donated it to The Human Fund.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No shiat. The last thing this guy wants is someone looking into his finances and jeopardizing his tax exemption.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin takes a swig of moonshine, howls at the Moon.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Can i get a link?  In order to draw this man a map to go-to where and how to get farkrd?
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I even got a thank you note for my submission/donation
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
allauthor.comView Full Size
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Well, technically, he could say he's giving away 100% of his and his wife's stimulus check. Nobody said it had to be a non-zero amount.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
anythings a dildo if you're dumb enough....he's a dildo.
 
henryhill
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Send me money
Send me green
Heaven you will meet
Make your contribution and you'll get a better seat.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Time for craven fervor
Time for falsehoods
Time to bid your life adieu with an endearing osculation
 
