(Twitter)   Oh, nothing, just PA Representative Bob Brooks (R) showing up for a vote on "reopening" the economy while wearing one of the N95 masks that desperate doctors in his district can't get. Bonus: he's wearing it upside down   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man, we seem to have more than enough stupid to go around these days
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know, if all Republicans keep acting like this, people are going to start thinking all Republicans are assholes.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boy this is getting one heck of a workout lately:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone gas pedal this farker as well.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He learned from the best:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It was probably an intentional FU. Surprised he didn't throw it in the trash as he walked away.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MrBallou: You know, if all Republicans keep acting like this, people are going to start thinking realize all Republicans are assholes.


FTFY
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They need to change the classification from essential/non-essential to safe/unsafe businesses. It was a bonehead move to do it that way. Plus it would open the liquor stores back up.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MrBallou: You know, if all Republicans keep acting like this, people are going to start thinking all Republicans are assholes.


The problem is they want assholes.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They need to change the classification from essential/non-essential to safe/unsafe businesses. It was a bonehead move to do it that way. Plus it would open the liquor stores back up.


Where are liquor stores closed? I thought most (if not all) states deemed them essential
 
Rav Tokomi [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The mask bands don't even fit over his decaying, morbidly obese head.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also noteworthy, the bottom elastic band is in front of his face, so it isn't secured properly.  This is the level of FAIL I've come to expect from "Conservative" leaders.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MrBallou: You know, if all Republicans keep acting like this, people are going to start thinking all Republicans are assholes.


They've been paid off by Big Virus.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dear GOP,

Remove your idiots or we'll remove them for you.

Sincerely,

Fark
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Upside down?  Was it wearing it over his butthole?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To be fair, he has a large wattle on his neck that might need more space than his nose.

He's got nothing on McConnel though. 

Neck wattles are a measure of dominance in Republican males.
 
Cache
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dear Republicans,
The charges of "Deplorable" were never meant to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow America. Just wow.
Time to potentially make the ultimate sacrifice for the money god.
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Subtonic: They need to change the classification from essential/non-essential to safe/unsafe businesses. It was a bonehead move to do it that way. Plus it would open the liquor stores back up.

Where are liquor stores closed? I thought most (if not all) states deemed them essential


I think pennsylvania is.

But in my state you can get cocktails curbside at restaurants that you werent able to do before.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Subtonic: They need to change the classification from essential/non-essential to safe/unsafe businesses. It was a bonehead move to do it that way. Plus it would open the liquor stores back up.

Where are liquor stores closed? I thought most (if not all) states deemed them essential


Think of the state with the most bizarre and nonsensical blue laws in the country. Welcome to the Keystone State.
 
MLWS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well that pretty much sums up the current US condition in a nutshell. The selfish and ignorant running the country.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't biatch about him getting an N95 mask.  Biatch about the hospital CEOs who negligently failed to stockpile enough because they couldn't make a profit off of it.
 
Cndn Bacon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's also not clean shaven and doesn't have the bottom band on, which means it's practically useless. Yeah maybe he should have given it to someone who needs it andknows how to wear it properly. Or in graphical terms:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MLWS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The rose goes on the front big guy."

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

guestguy: Upside down?  Was it wearing it over his butthole?


He was wearing it over his face. So I guess you could say he was, in a way. After all, it's clearly where the sh*t spews from.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hopefully, this crap is simply your basic triggering of the libs. It would be very bad if they do the stupid things that they do because they actually are just that stupid.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cache: Dear Republicans,
The charges of "Deplorable" were never meant to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.


It wasn't a charge or prophecy.  It was an observation.  They were, and are, hate-driven trash.
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rav Tokomi: The mask bands don't even fit over his decaying, morbidly obese head.


I've been seeing a lot of people securing masks to their faces with only one band and about an equal amount wearing masks inside out or upside-down.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Subtonic: They need to change the classification from essential/non-essential to safe/unsafe businesses. It was a bonehead move to do it that way. Plus it would open the liquor stores back up.

Where are liquor stores closed? I thought most (if not all) states deemed them essential


I can even buy cocktails to go (by the gallon or half gallon) from restaurants by me.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She's wearing her bra backwards.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/SEIU style
 
theToadMan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Don't biatch about him getting an N95 mask.  Biatch about the hospital CEOs who negligently failed to stockpile enough because they couldn't make a profit off of it.


Nope blame every American that places money above all else including those CEOs
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Subtonic: They need to change the classification from essential/non-essential to safe/unsafe businesses. It was a bonehead move to do it that way. Plus it would open the liquor stores back up.

Where are liquor stores closed? I thought most (if not all) states deemed them essential


PA closed all the physical liquor stores and after like 3 weeks partially opened online ordering April 1st.  They made up a Covid landing page that you only have like a 1/3000 chance of getting through.  You can buy liquor from local distilleries, and the beer distributors and breweries are open.  Border runs have gotten bad enough that the neighboring counties in WV and OH are now requiring local ID to discourage PA residents.  One thing we learned though is if you get through you can recycle the URL and do daily orders provided they haven't hit their capacity limit for the day.  It's a total shiat show, but pot is considered essential.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iToad: Hopefully, this crap is simply your basic triggering of the libs. It would be very bad if they do the stupid things that they do because they actually are just that stupid.


I they weren't stupid, they'd think of triggering the libs as something that stupid, useless, people like to do.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rav Tokomi: The mask bands don't even fit over his decaying, morbidly obese head.


Plus, this mask doesn't work when you have a f$cking beard.
 
OldJames
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm surprised more people don't have a pile of these masks in their houses. What do they wear when they are sanding?
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's more, he's wearing a mask with an exhalation diaphragm.  Which means that, if he were wearing it correctly, it would protect him but NOT protect people in the room from him.  Which is about right for these asshole Republicans.

guestguy: Upside down?  Was it wearing it over his butthole?

If you had an element of a serious question in your snark, notice the metal nose-pinching thingy.  It's under his chin.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cndn Bacon: He's also not clean shaven and doesn't have the bottom band on, which means it's practically useless. Yeah maybe he should have given it to someone who needs it andknows how to wear it properly. Or in graphical terms:

[Fark user image 850x566]


beat me to it
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The premise of wearing masks for us regular folk is to keep our droplets from spreading, not stopping other people's droplets from getting to us.

The N95 stops other people's droplets, but the one-way valve in the center lets your exhalation out unchecked. In other words, an N95 protects the wearer while doing fark-all to prevent them from infecting others.

If a mask could have a political party, I think we all know where the N95 would poll...
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dear GOP,

Remove your idiots or we'll remove them for you.

Sincerely,

Fark if only it was that easy
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: Man, we seem to have more than enough stupid to go around these days


It's the one true inexhaustible resource.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The governor already said he's going to veto that shiat, and they don't have enough votes to override a veto.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wtae​.​com/amp/article/pennsylvania-governor-​tom-wolf-will-veto-senate-bill-613/321​61959
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MrBallou: You know, if all Republicans keep acting like this, people are going to start thinking all Republicans are assholes.


Think? Been trying to tell ppl since I saw Mondale debate.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Q: How do you know if you are wearing an N95 mask properly?

A: You will find it difficult to breath
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You people really are stupid.

By order of the democrat governor

https://www.pennlive.com/coronavirus/​2​020/04/face-masks-are-now-mandatory-in​-pa-weve-unpacked-the-order-requiring-​everyone-to-wear-one.html
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The self-pwns are absolutely limitless with these morons.
 
Kushtaka
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Based on his stripes and stars tie, and a pin that I assume is something police or military related I'm gonna guess he has someone in charge of getting himself dressed and presentable. So you'd think that person would also have noticed this too. [shugs] maybe they are tired of his shiat too and wanted him to look like an idiot
 
S10Calade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Upside down mask along with a giant beard... why even wear the mask? It's not doing anything if it doesn't seal against your face.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Also noteworthy, the bottom elastic band is in front of his face, so it isn't secured properly.  This is the level of FAIL I've come to expect from "Conservative" leaders.


He also has a beard with it. Those things are little better than any old paper mask if they aren't secured correctly with a full seal around the mouth and nose. What a jackass.
 
