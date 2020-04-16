 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube) Video To infinity...and WAL-MART   (youtube.com) divider line
9
    More: Video  
•       •       •

627 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 4:05 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buzz Lighthead of Shop Command!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I doubt the people of Walmart would even notice her unless she tried to grab toilet paper as it was being loaded.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ok, Katie Johnston for CBS Local News, you really need to move your vlogging rig outta your son's bedroom.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Actually probably more effective than the masks I see most people wearing at the grocery store.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 516x439]


Ok, now I wanna see the "after" panel, the one with the dog poop on the beagle's head.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't you GET IT?  You see the hat?  I am Mrs.  Nesbitt!
 
LewDux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope they won't play Indian Love Call while she's shopping
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As long as Americans keep their sense of humour, they will survive anything, even 666 The Beast, Fake President.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.