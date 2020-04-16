 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Welcome Fark Artists to ye weekly Fartist Friday contest. This week's arts & crafts theme: "Make Your Own Wilson", inspired by "Castaway" (Thread is now open)   (fark.com) divider line
3
    More: Spiffy, Contests  
•       •       •

96 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2020 at 1:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday weekly contest! Come hither and show off your mad skills while we practice socially distancing together. Enable the voting button for your entries, and votinate for your favorites.

Fartist Friday contests will be submitted Thursdays with entry opening up on the Main Page on Friday. TotalFarkers get an hour before then to submit their entries - membership has its privileges! The contest will close at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Fartist Fridays will be multi-media weekly contests with themes about social distancing a plus. Got some great ideas for future contests, send 'em along to Farkback: https://www.fark.com/feedback

Be sure to enable voting for your entries, with a max allowed of 3 entries per person, please and thank you. If you need voting enabled for your entry, clicky its Report to Mods button and we'll flip the switch, piece of cake.

All works must follow the theme requirements and be original. No photoshopping, etc, this is hands-on arts and crafts time.

This week's Fartist Friday theme: "Make Your Own Wilson", inspired by "Castaway". Get hands-on artsy crafty with materials at home and show us your real life creation. Use googley eyes, sharpies, paint, etc - let your creative flag fly!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the NNL

Remember: You can do anything with Fartist Friday. Anything at all. The only limit is yourself...and the theme.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about perfect timing. I just finished this guy this morning.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stranded on an island without a doggo? Never!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.