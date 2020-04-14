 Skip to content
(CNN)   Please excuse Juan for two weeks, he's in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Signed, Epstein's Mother   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People suck.
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Epstein didn't kill himself!

He got the 'Rona!

Study it out, people!  😜
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've done things I'm not proud of for money, but I'd sooner live in a tent under the freeway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Puerto Rican Jew!!!!
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If your employees are willing to do that, working for you probably sucks.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...and this is the way the cops keep their quotas up, by arresting black people for faking COVID to get out of "essential" work...
 
Elzar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Going to be interesting to see how this plays out in the Fortune 500s... plenty of unhappy labor there
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There have been fake doctor note sites and fake bereavement sites for years. Some people just think they can work whenever they want.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: There have been fake doctor note sites and fake bereavement sites for years. Some people just think they can work whenever they want.


I'll never understand why not?
Hell my company has a computer system for picking up hours and getting rid of them.
The rest of all other companies are slim ball scumbags for not having it.
I pick up enough shifts to work 15.5 hours a day for 15 days and than don't work for a week. It's the most beautiful thing in the world. All other companies are trash scumbags for not having this system.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So these people would rather fake having Covid (if they did and simply didn't get duped by scam artists) rather than go to their place of work?  They sound shiatty, but if you're willing to go that far I'm going to guess the work environment isn't the best either.
 
bud jones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the company took all those steps, and THEN they checked the note too see if it was real?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a crappy place to work. But this person faked having a highly communicable disease, apparently so they get a week or two off work. That ended up costing the company $175,000 in lost productivity because they had to clean and disinfect the work area. Even worse, it cost a co-worker some amount of money so they could rent a place to self-quarantine away from their family (maybe 2 weeks?). That's just wrong. It wouldn't surprise me to learn that both parties are lawyering up, especially the co-worker.
 
ongbok
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dr. Van Nostrand of the Vandelay Institute
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aw heck, Employers can see right through that excuse. I mean, who has even~seen~ a test out in the wild.
The mans always one step ahead, always gonna keep you dow.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cant fake test results if no tests are available to the peasants citizans

Thinkhead.jpg
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Focusing on the important stuff there, FBI.
frinkiac.comView Full Size

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
