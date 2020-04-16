 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Incredible finds found in location where Jesus was buried. Includes his diary where he talks about his good times with the 12 apostles and how his mom was always giving him a hard time about the Jews (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
    More: Strange, Resurrection of Jesus, Jerusalem, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Christianity, Crucifixion of Jesus, Jesus, Christian terms, place of mystery  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found limestone! That settles everything.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did they find his bowling ball?
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I want to see his workout regimen. Abs of the rock upon which he built his church!
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Abacus9
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bill the unknowing: I want to see his workout regimen. Abs of the rock upon which he built his church!


Technically, that was his Peter.
 
PunGent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From tfa:  "[scientists] were given just 60 hours"

Stopped reading there.  Go fark yourselves, Thumpers.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's the wife not the mom... (NSFW audio)

Sam Kinison - If Jesus Had A Wife - Insanely Funny!!!
Youtube S4rbobz9Ylo
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What ever happened to Jesus' stepdad?
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think this Israel thing might just be a giant tourist trap.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

PunGent: From tfa:  "[scientists] were given just 60 hours"

Stopped reading there.  Go fark yourselves, Thumpers.


I don't see the problem. Archaeologists often have a very limited time to do as much as they can before construction starts. Am I missing something?
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"She was led here and the church she built was destroyed and rebuilt over the centuries as Jerusalem changed hands between Christians, Moors and Jews."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Scientists were able to date the text to the first century AD. A partial translation reads d-r-i-n-k-m-o-r-e-o-v-a-l-t-i-n-e.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: What ever happened to Jesus' stepdad?


Apparently, he died when Jesus was fairly young.  He's mentioned when Jesus was 12 and stayed behind at the temple, but nothing is mentioned of him during Jesus's ministry or execution.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"According to tradition, this is the very location where Jesus died and was buried.

"The church is, in a word, breathtaking, the very air that hands inside seems infused with something holy.

When I hear words to that effect, my reply is, "I check for traps."

I mean, sheez, this is the Lair of the Undead Prophet.  After 2000 years, he's probably leveled from Zombie to Lich.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: dothemath: What ever happened to Jesus' stepdad?

Apparently, he died when Jesus was fairly young.  He's mentioned when Jesus was 12 and stayed behind at the temple, but nothing is mentioned of him during Jesus's ministry or execution.


He died of shame from the years of taunting from his friends whenever Mary's virgin birth was brought up.
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Her was there for three days...what did they find, his overnight bag?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: dothemath: What ever happened to Jesus' stepdad?

Apparently, he died when Jesus was fairly young.  He's mentioned when Jesus was 12 and stayed behind at the temple, but nothing is mentioned of him during Jesus's ministry or execution.


No no no... he  - Joseph - was a tin (foil?) merchant and regularly visited what is now England to trade for tin with the miners there. That's where Jesus' kids ended up, the sent them to what is now Glastonbury to hide them, and that's how we got the royal family and the Rothschilds.. and tin foil
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did the Easter Bunny jump out?
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
.... and so like he comes out of the hole after three days......


....and if he sees his shadow there's going to be 6 more weeks of winter.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: dothemath: What ever happened to Jesus' stepdad?

Apparently, he died when Jesus was fairly young.  He's mentioned when Jesus was 12 and stayed behind at the temple, but nothing is mentioned of him during Jesus's ministry or execution.


I heard he went to truck driving school.

Could you imagine? The world going koo-koo bananas over your little dipshiat step kid?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this site just the foreign version of National Enquirer?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Galileo's Daughter: dothemath: What ever happened to Jesus' stepdad?

Apparently, he died when Jesus was fairly young.  He's mentioned when Jesus was 12 and stayed behind at the temple, but nothing is mentioned of him during Jesus's ministry or execution.

No no no... he  - Joseph - was a tin (foil?) merchant and regularly visited what is now England to trade for tin with the miners there. That's where Jesus' kids ended up, the sent them to what is now Glastonbury to hide them, and that's how we got the royal family and the Rothschilds.. and tin foil


If he was a Tin merchant, then he was probably rather well-off.  And a tough bastard.  Tin is necessary to make Bronze, and in the Bronze Age, there were few workable Tin deposits in the Mediterranean region, so Britain to the Levant was a very profitable trade route, but not an easy one.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Josh Gates is such as bullshiat artist.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Josh Gates is such a bullshiat artist
 
gregario
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: Did they find his bowling ball?


What about his pogo stick?
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you want to get the real story just read this.

In Biff we trust.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait a second!  This is Nixon's enemy list!  You just crossed out his name and put "Jesus" at the top!
 
bsmz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It is said to have been built on top of the site known as Golgotha, where Jesus was crucified, as well as the empty tomb where he was buried and resurrected three days later.

These are different places, right? Both can't be true.
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That was the worst most derpy article ever.  It would have gotten a D- in my kid's social studies class if he turned that in.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What better time to update your diary than when you're self-isolating in a cave for three days?
 
