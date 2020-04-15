 Skip to content
Pope on a nope
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's one of his powers. He multiclassed as an Illusionist before switching to Cleric. Now he must rest 24 hours.
 
LewDux
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dope
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
DARN IT!!!  Did I miss the rapture???
 
Esroc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The camera angle changes ever so slightly right after he vanished. Clearly showing there's a jump between him being in frame and not. Missing video data or bad editing by someone in the newsroom.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Esroc: The camera angle changes ever so slightly right after he vanished. Clearly showing there's a jump between him being in frame and not. Missing video data or bad editing by someone in the newsroom.


And yet there will be many people all over the world who will claim this as a miracle.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guess its time for rapture plan B

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I want to discuss an odd video clip, I make sure that my source is a diagonal cell phone video of a TV screen.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: DARN IT!!!  Did I miss the rapture???


Nah. we still haven't hit the point where we're eating cars.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Surely the only sufficient and rational explanation here is that the pope is a member of the secret reptilian Illuminati who control and oppress the world and that he used their secret teleportation technology to beam himself to President Obama's house for an infanticidal cannibalistic orgy. Only the pure hearted Trump knows the truth and will soon save us from these beasts.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.iheart.comView Full Size

mackin.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is one of the funniest things I've seen recently. I can't stop laughing.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There is definitely in no way a black curtain there blocking the view of the interior of the room. No way at all
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Must've collided with an antipope.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Give it up, Jake. It's the Vatican.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: DARN IT!!!  Did I miss the rapture???


My recollection is that Catholics are the True Christians on Mondays, Wednesdays, and every other Friday. Mainline protestants get Thursdays and Saturdays, Eastern Orthodox get Tuesdays and split the Fridays with the Catholics, and Fundamentalist/Evangelical protestants get Sundays because they wouldn't shut up about it, with the valid set of doctrines for a week chosen by ping-pong balls similar to lottery numbers. Mormons get leap days.

My point is, if you missed the Rapture, you still might have a chance if you wait a couple days.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jesus's dead mom is getting boring
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pope on a scope
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And just like that, he was gone.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Film artifact: propability very high

On the other hand I will also accept:  cardboard cut out with waving hand pulled into shadow, while black cloth drops to conceal it. Very simple trickery. The real Pope has locked himself in the Papal Bath Tub with enough champagne and treats to last until Chistmas.

Unlikely:  The Pope has mystical powers granted to him as the Last Pope of Saint Malarky's prophecies.

Mind you, similar reports were made about the Emperor Justianian during the Great Crises of the Byzantine Empire. These include people seeing him do all sorts of weird feats and also seeing him with no face, like he was an android or something. In this scenario, the Pope is an android and can teleport back to his closet-sized apartment when not "on".
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Keep pope alive!
 
MasterPython
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Esroc: The camera angle changes ever so slightly right after he vanished. Clearly showing there's a jump between him being in frame and not. Missing video data or bad editing by someone in the newsroom.

And yet there will be many people all over the world who will claim this as a miracle.


In Catholic terms having a elective surgery go well counts as a miracle and can earn your favorite dead person Saint Points.
 
LewDux
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pope on the nope:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dittybopper: cowgirl toffee: DARN IT!!!  Did I miss the rapture???

Nah. we still haven't hit the point where we're eating cars.


Should I not be eating bars?  You know, where the people meet?
 
