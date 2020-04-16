 Skip to content
(Poughkeepsie Journal)   Dutchess County NY, putting COVID patients in nursing homes. It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for 'em   (poughkeepsiejournal.com)
    Facepalm, Hospital, Nursing, nursing home administrators, The Residents, Dutchess County, state Department of Health, State, urgent need  
posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 8:03 PM



DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in nursing homes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well that's because having all the seniors packed together waiting for the store to open didn't work like they thought it would.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean nursing homes are where you put your loved ones when you want them to die out of sight and out of mind.

So, the theory is sound.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know the next step is all cov19 victims that need medical attention are going to be sent to hospice specifically for them
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's agenda apparently involves a time machine. COVID? Prior style choices of reputable sources reduces WHO's designations of Coronavirus to Covid and Sars and Mers with appropriate innumeration.

Covid-19 is a meaningful designation with precedent.

What I believe to be a misgiving, Dutchess County's intent is to implement Taiwan's model.

Yet...
Taiwan's advantage of a bound population to achieve diminishment of Covid-19's advance is similar to when Las Vegas managed its feral cat and stray dog populations to zero- a surrounding desert insulating any contiguous contamination. Las Vegas vets circulated training videos for pet owners to spade and neuter their own animals because surgery on a pet is not illegal.

Trump's power of office, its executive privilege, has allowed him to escape PUBLIC audit of his claims to never have embraced Boris Johnson's (insert Blazing Saddles' memes here) herd-immunity-without-vaccination policy, but his public statements about a miracle reflect the language used to describe the recovery of bound populations with which Britain's historical records and inventories of colonial exploitation were given analysis by its intelligence services. The model given ML amplification was accorded by island size that analysts wrongly believed was sufficient basis for projections about the times-to-objective within a framework of a competitive economic recovery contrasted to China's.

A scenario of priority and objectives similar to projections resulting from cracking Enigma and the estimates of bringing a potential six-year conflict to only four through statistically generated "acceptable losses". Of great importance are matters of liability, so important, such information has typically been classified by parameters of generational duration to preserve both a record and economic stability.

Yet, classifying scientific advances in a context of managing pathogens and any misgivings are not a topic of war- or the deliberate plans of, and defense from, conquest- but the progress of humanity, similar to a moon-landing or mechanism to relieve poorer nations of starvation.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless this is an empty disused nursing home ( a true rarity to be sure) then this is a horrible idea and is just asking for wrongful death lawsuits.  Nursing homes are not designed to be able to isolate patients like a covid patient would need to be.   They could be retrofited to do so but that takes time and money.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Italians put COVID-19 cases in nursing homes. It's one of the reasons their fatality rate is so high.

Learning from other countries' mistakes is generally preferable to repeating them.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: The Italians put COVID-19 cases in nursing homes. It's one of the reasons their fatality rate is so high.

Learning from other countries' mistakes is generally preferable to repeating them.



Your account's posting is recorded on this site as a proponent of herd-immunity-without-vaccination.

Welcome to Moon-on-a-Stick ID services of Farker Control, you sack of dolphin excrement.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Having read the article (sacrilege, I know) it was a mandate from the NY state government that ended up having that county putting its c-19 patients in nursing homes.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Subby's agenda apparently involves a time machine. COVID? Prior style choices of reputable sources reduces WHO's designations of Coronavirus to Covid and Sars and Mers with appropriate innumeration.

Covid-19 is a meaningful designation with precedent.

What I believe to be a misgiving, Dutchess County's intent is to implement Taiwan's model.

Yet...
Taiwan's advantage of a bound population to achieve diminishment of Covid-19's advance is similar to when Las Vegas managed its feral cat and stray dog populations to zero- a surrounding desert insulating any contiguous contamination. Las Vegas vets circulated training videos for pet owners to spade and neuter their own animals because surgery on a pet is not illegal.

Trump's power of office, its executive privilege, has allowed him to escape PUBLIC audit of his claims to never have embraced Boris Johnson's (insert Blazing Saddles' memes here) herd-immunity-without-vaccination policy, but his public statements about a miracle reflect the language used to describe the recovery of bound populations with which Britain's historical records and inventories of colonial exploitation were given analysis by its intelligence services. The model given ML amplification was accorded by island size that analysts wrongly believed was sufficient basis for projections about the times-to-objective within a framework of a competitive economic recovery contrasted to China's.

A scenario of priority and objectives similar to projections resulting from cracking Enigma and the estimates of bringing a potential six-year conflict to only four through statistically generated "acceptable losses". Of great importance are matters of liability, so important, such information has typically been classified by parameters of generational duration to preserve both a record and economic stability.

Yet, classifying scientific advances in a context of managing pathogens and any misgivings are not a topic of war- or the deliberate plans of, and defense from, conquest- but the progress of humanity, similar to a moon-landing or mechanism to relieve poorer nations of starvation.


Are you sure you're not brantgoose?
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
[joking] corona is a way to reduce Social Security, Medicare, and pension payments.
[/joking]
 
Saiga410
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nanim: Having read the article (sacrilege, I know) it was a mandate from the NY state government that ended up having that county putting its c-19 patients in nursing homes.


Cuomo for president.
 
Marine1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: [joking] corona is a way to reduce Social Security, Medicare, and pension payments.
[/joking]


I mean, kinda-sorta this but kinda-sorta unironically.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: We all know the next step is all cov19 victims that need medical attention are going to be sent to hospice specifically for them


Like Leper colonies?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: People in nursing homes:

[Fark user image 425x423]


And in other news, we now know the Fark handle of Kim Jong-un.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Idiots.
Morons.
Low IQ jerks.

Put the sick in a nursing home, which are never built with proper quarantine, negative ventilation and separate air handlers as an isolation room should be and watch more of the elderly die faster than necessary.

Really brilliant there Jack.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For a long time I'v been seeing grammar Nazis on fark and I suddenly have this raging urge
to kick subby in the yambags and or carnt.
I was told spelling mistakes don't apply.

It was a typyo
 
joker420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Unless this is an empty disused nursing home ( a true rarity to be sure) then this is a horrible idea and is just asking for wrongful death lawsuits.  Nursing homes are not designed to be able to isolate patients like a covid patient would need to be.   They could be retrofited to do so but that takes time and money.


Not really, they have floors and wings.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: The Italians put COVID-19 cases in nursing homes. It's one of the reasons their fatality rate is so high.

Learning from other countries' mistakes is generally preferable to repeating them.


This. Italians learned this the hardest way possible. Here in southern Ontario, majority of the deaths are in nursing and assisted care homes where the virus runs through the place like wildfire. Don't do what Donny Don't does!
 
joker420
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Blue State.
 
