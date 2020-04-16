 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Japan finally decides to declare a national state of emergency   (bbc.com) divider line
sirrerun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History shows again and again
How nature points up the folly of man
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abe, can you see
By the dead's burning pyres
What so loudly we wailed
At the twilight's last gleaming
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
みんなパニック
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godzilla?
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally ran out of stock in the panty vending machines did they?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about time. They are going to regret having dragged their feet and hidden the real numbers just to keep the possibility of holding the Olympics this year in Tokyo.
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Africa.......

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ The lions are sleeping on the empty roads.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Finally ran out of stock in the panty vending machines did they?


ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


If that thing on Abe's face is any indication, then yeah.
 
Fireproof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's about time. They are going to regret having dragged their feet and hidden the real numbers just to keep the possibility of holding the Olympics this year in Tokyo.


Uh, you mean the ones they officially postposed like three weeks ago?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's about time. They are going to regret having dragged their feet and hidden the real numbers just to keep the possibility of holding the Olympics this year in Tokyo.


Tell me more!  I love conspiracy theories!
 
Fireproof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! Someone's worse than us!

USA! USA!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Meanwhile in Africa.......

[Fark user image image 768x511]
/ The lions are sleeping on the empty roads.


A-wimoweh, a-wimoweh, a-wimoweh
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's about time. They are going to regret having dragged their feet and hidden the real numbers just to keep the possibility of holding the Olympics this year in Tokyo.

Tell me more!  I love conspiracy theories!


https://time.com/5812376/tokyo-olympi​c​s-coronavirus-infections-spike/
 
Kick The Chair
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Is there any reason so many people live on an island prone to so many disasters?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: Is there any reason so many people live on an island prone to so many disasters?


Japanese women are so pretty, it's amazing their population isn't 100x what it is.
 
trialpha
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's about time. They are going to regret having dragged their feet and hidden the real numbers just to keep the possibility of holding the Olympics this year in Tokyo.


Gotta keep the tradition of the Olympics farking up the host country going.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Evil Mackerel: Meanwhile in Africa.......

[Fark user image image 768x511]
/ The lions are sleeping on the empty roads.

A-wimoweh, a-wimoweh, a-wimoweh


On the tarmac, the toasty tarmac,
The lions sleep, all right.
 
LewDux
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's about time. They are going to regret having dragged their feet and hidden the real numbers just to keep the possibility of holding the Olympics this year in Tokyo.

Tell me more!  I love conspiracy theories!


C19 started not because people ate bats or pangolinas, but because they ate sheeple
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LewDux: Jeebus Saves: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's about time. They are going to regret having dragged their feet and hidden the real numbers just to keep the possibility of holding the Olympics this year in Tokyo.

Tell me more!  I love conspiracy theories!

C19 started not because people ate bats or pangolinas, but because they ate sheeple


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The important question is:

How is this Trump's fault?
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: The important question is:

How is this Trump's fault?


I'm sure we'll find out shortly.
 
inner ted
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Our resident trumphumper must have needed a drink
 
aagrajag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Things are certainly changing.

I've recently seen social-distancing signs appear in supermarkets, along with symbols on the floor to guide people apart at checkouts. Self-service buffet-style areas are entirely gone, replaced by pre-packaged food.

The thing which really weirded me out was the transparent plastic sheeting now hung between cashiers and customers.
 
eckspat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thanks to Japan's post-WW2 constitution (which was ghost-written by the US occupying forces), the government does not have the authority to order and enforce a lockdown. So the "state of emergency" is mostly just a request for people to stay home.

FWIW, it's 7:15am here in Japan, and as far as I know, I'm expected to report to work as usual, to sit in a big room with a few dozen other people, to figure out how to work through this emergency.

Turns out one of corporate Japan's bureaucratic traditions, the personal seal (a.k.a. hanko) is really farking things up in the whole work-from-home effort. The hanko is a little rubber or wooden stamp that has the equivalent of someone's signature. Pretty much no document in Japan is official without it. As there is no electronic way around it yet, lots of office workers are finding themselves having to go to the office just to pass documents on to the next person.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
