 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   Fark News Update streaming today at 4pm. We'll have what you need to know from today's news, what's flying under the radar, today's news cycle Meta, some random weird stuff, and the wrong kind of flying cars   (twitch.tv) divider line
9
    More: PSA, Twitch  
•       •       •

110 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 16 Apr 2020 at 1:51 PM (1 minute ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anybody else heard from florida that the unemployment fund is already empty and they are already using the hurricane fund?

Gonna be a problem when hurricanes show up uh
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My male to female cardinal ratio is up.  Normally it's 3 males and 2 females, but lately I'm seeing 3 to 1.

Not sure why.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Going to test Twitch on my Linux machine. That's my "TV". Alas, Linux's Firefox ESR is a tad flaky, at least my flavor ( oddly not Mint ). Here goes ...

/ *exploding-house.gif*
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Anybody else heard from florida that the unemployment fund is already empty and they are already using the hurricane fund?

Gonna be a problem when hurricanes show up uh


They can use the gorilla fund for the hurricanes.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have a free twitch prime sub to give away.

Are you all set up for that yet?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Going to test Twitch on my Linux machine. That's my "TV". Alas, Linux's Firefox ESR is a tad flaky, at least my flavor ( oddly not Mint ). Here goes ...

/ *exploding-house.gif*


Real geeks Hackintosh
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Please can we have no depressings this after the noon, yes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jim32rr: Please can we have no depressings this after the noon, yes.
[Fark user image 425x652]


Who is she? I must know!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.