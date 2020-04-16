 Skip to content
(MSN)   Russian fighter jet flies within 25 feet of U.S. spy plane, takes Polaroid, and requests to buzz tower   (msn.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia's gonna Russia.  They've been doing this kind of stuff since the late 1940's.   At least they don't shoot our planes down anymore.

Though someone does need to chat with this particular pilot before he Wang Wei's himself.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I remember back when the US military didn't piss and moan every time someone made a pass at them.  Jesus Christ what a bunch of frigging snowflakes.  Put your big boy pants on tomorrow morning, won't you please?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like someone is gonna score with that hawt Russian Military Intelligence chick officer.
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Looks like someone is gonna score with that hawt Russian Military Intelligence chick officer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They were just keeping up foreign relations. Giving us the bird. I bet they have a Polaroid of it.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As someone who came of age at the heights of the Cold War in the 1980's, such stories elicit a resounding yawn.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh for Fark's sake. Calling an anti-submarine aircraft a "spy plane" is stretching the term to the point of meaninglessness.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was he inverted?
 
