(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes The Fall, Pink Turns Blue, Fad Gadget, and The Sound. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #129. Starts @ 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ahhhh yes, i have been re-gifted TF. you know who you are, take a bow if ya feel like it, and thanks as always for the support.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming the position
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm post punk
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just curious. Does subby play anything from the old NYC Shimmy Disc era?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

steklo: Just curious. Does subby play anything from the old NYC Shimmy Disc era?


i have, yes.

but, because they were very late 80's mostly, they don't have a real big catalogue that really fits the show theme (i rarely play 90's on the show)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tara The Android was bloody nice
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pista: Tara The Android was bloody nice


he's local. once the world isn't on fire i'm gonna see if i can have him perform live on the show.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
oh yeah, i'm shooting out the playlist live at:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver

(no account needed to view)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's a good cover.
Have you heard Boy George doing Fun Time?
You wouldn't know it was him at all
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: That's a good cover.
Have you heard Boy George doing Fun Time?
You wouldn't know it was him at all


well, to be honest, i saw the video first time i heard the song. but, your point is valid, i otherwise would NEVER have guessed.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
clapping machine time lol
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.